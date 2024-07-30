Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2024, the Declaration of a Dividend and an Increase to its Securities Repurchase Program

MONACO, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) ("Scorpio Tankers" or the "Company") today reported its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. The Company also announced that its board of directors (the "Board of Directors") has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of $0.40 per share.



Results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company had net income of $227.3 million, or $4.54 basic and $4.34 diluted earnings per share.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company had adjusted net income (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $188.4 million, or $3.77 basic and $3.60 diluted earnings per share, which excludes from net income a $43.3 million, or $0.87 per basic and $0.83 per diluted share, gain on sales of vessels and a $4.4 million, or $0.09 per basic and $0.08 per diluted share, write-off or acceleration of the amortization of deferred financing fees related to unscheduled debt and lease payments and debt extinguishment costs on certain lease financing obligations.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company had net income of $132.4 million, or $2.50 basic and $2.40 diluted earnings per share.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company had adjusted net income (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $133.3 million, or $2.51 basic and $2.41 diluted earnings per share, which excludes from net income a $0.9 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, write-off or acceleration of the amortization of deferred financing fees on certain lease financing obligations and related debt extinguishment costs.

Results for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company had net income of $441.5 million, or $8.84 basic and $8.45 diluted earnings per share.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company had adjusted net income (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $394.9 million, or $7.90 basic and $7.56 diluted earnings per share, which excludes from net income a $54.7 million, or $1.09 per basic and $1.05 per diluted share, gain on sales of vessels and a $8.1 million, or $0.16 per basic and $0.15 per diluted share, write-off or acceleration of the amortization of deferred financing fees related to unscheduled debt and lease payments and debt extinguishment costs on certain lease financing obligations.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company had net income of $325.6 million, or $5.93 basic and $5.69 diluted earnings per share.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company had adjusted net income (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $328.9 million, or $5.99 basic and $5.75 diluted earnings per share, which excludes from net income a $3.3 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, write-off or acceleration of the amortization of deferred financing fees on certain lease financing obligations and related debt extinguishment costs.

Declaration of Dividend

On July 29, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share, with a payment date of September 13, 2024 to all shareholders of record as of August 15, 2024 (the record date). As of July 29, 2024, there were 53,175,099 common shares of the Company outstanding.

Emanuele Lauro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, "The Company’s balance sheet and cash flow generation potential continue to improve. In the second quarter, we repaid $399 million of debt and reduced our daily cash break evens to $12,500. Additionally, we've agreed to convert our 2023 $225.0 million Credit Facility to a revolving credit facility and committed to prepaying our $64 million credit facility with BNP Paribas and Sinosure. These initiatives could potentially reduce our daily cash break-even rates by over $1,000."

Summary of Second Quarter 2024 and Other Recent Significant Events

Below is a summary of the average daily Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") revenue (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) and duration of contracted voyages and time charters for the Company's vessels (both in the pools and outside of the pools) thus far in the third quarter of 2024 as of the date hereof (See footnotes to "Other operating data" table below for the definition of daily TCE revenue):

Pool and Spot Market Time Charters Out of the Pool Average Daily

TCE Revenue Expected Revenue

Days (1) % of Days Average Daily

TCE Revenue Expected Revenue

Days (1) % of Days LR2 $ 44,000 2,550 43 % $ 30,750 910 100 % MR $ 34,000 4,050 35 % $ 21,750 430 100 % Handymax $ 25,000 1,120 29 % N/A N/A N/A

(1) Expected Revenue Days are the total number of calendar days in the quarter for each vessel, less the total number of expected off-hire days during the period associated with major repairs or drydockings. Consequently, Expected Revenue Days represent the total number of days the vessel is expected to be available to earn revenue. Idle days, which are days when a vessel is available to earn revenue, yet is not employed, are included in revenue days. The Company uses revenue days to show changes in net vessel revenues between periods.

Below is a summary of the average daily TCE revenue earned by the Company's vessels during the second quarter of 2024:

Average Daily TCE Revenue Vessel class Pool / Spot Time Charters LR2 $ 52,807 $ 30,884 MR $ 37,019 $ 21,884 Handymax $ 28,011 N/A

On July 29, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors replenished and increased the 2023 Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $400 million of the Company’s securities which, in addition to its common shares also consist of its Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025 (NYSE: SBBA).

In July 2024, the Company reached an agreement with the lenders on its 2023 $225.0 Million Credit Facility to convert the $174.2 million outstanding balance remaining on this facility from a term loan to a revolving credit facility. This amendment is expected to give the Company the flexibility to make unscheduled repayments that can be re-drawn in the future subject to a quarterly amortization profile. This amendment is subject to the execution of definitive documentation and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024.

In July 2024, the Company submitted notice to repay the outstanding balance on its BNPP Sinosure Credit Facility. The outstanding balance on this facility is $64.2 million and the facility currently bears interest at SOFR plus a blended margin (between the Commercial and Sinosure facilities) of 2.91% per annum. This prepayment is expected to occur in September 2024.

In June 2024, the Company made an unscheduled prepayment on its 2023 $1.0 Billion Credit Facility of $223.6 million which was applied against the eight quarterly principal payments of the term loan falling due between the third quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2026.

During June and July 2024, the Company repurchased an aggregate of 1,397,966 of its common shares in the open market at an average price of $78.16 per share.

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company entered into agreements to sell five MR product tankers (four 2012 built and one 2013 built). The 2012 built vessels (three of which are scrubber fitted), STI Garnet, STI Onyx, STI Ruby, and STI Topaz, were contracted to be sold for $142.5 million in aggregate to three separate buyers. The 2013 built vessel, STI Beryl (which is not scrubber fitted), was contracted to be sold for $36.6 million. The Company will make no debt repayments associated with these sales as these vessels are unencumbered. The sale of STI Garnet closed in July 2024 and the remaining vessel sales are expected to close within the third quarter of 2024.

In July 2024, the Company closed the previously announced sale of its 2015 built MR product tanker, STI Manhattan, for $40.8 million. There was no debt repayment as a result of this sale as this vessel was replaced by one of its unencumbered vessels, STI Notting Hill, as collateral on the 2023 $1.0 Billion Credit Facility.

In April and May 2024, the Company closed the previously announced sales of its 2013 built MR product tankers, STI Larvotto and STI Le Rocher, respectively, for $36.15 million each. There was no debt repayment as a result of these sales as these vessels are unencumbered.

From April 1, 2024 through the date of this press release, the Company made $341.8 million in previously announced unscheduled debt and lease repayments.

Securities Repurchase Program

From April 1, 2024 through July 29, 2024, the Company repurchased 1,397,966 of its common shares in the open market at an average price of $78.16 per share under the 2023 Securities Repurchase Program.

On July 29, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors replenished and increased the 2023 Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $400 million of the Company’s securities which, in addition to its common shares also consist of its Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025 (NYSE: SBBA). This program resets the program that was previously replenished on November 9, 2023.

There is $400 million available under the 2023 Securities Repurchase Program as of July 29, 2024.

Diluted Weighted Number of Shares

The computation of earnings per share is determined by taking into consideration the potentially dilutive shares arising from the Company’s equity incentive plan. These potentially dilutive shares are excluded from the computation of earnings per share to the extent they are anti-dilutive.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company’s basic weighted average number of shares outstanding were 50,024,615 and 49,964,944, respectively. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company’s diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding were 52,354,175 and 52,237,114, respectively, which included the potentially dilutive impact of restricted shares issued under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Current Liquidity

As of July 29, 2024, the Company had $279.5 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $288.2 million of availability under the revolving portion of the 2023 $1.0 Billion Credit Facility. Within the next two weeks, the Company is expected to receive approximately $90 million from the Scorpio pools with respect to the monthly cash distribution for July 2024.

Debt

The following table sets forth the unscheduled debt and lease repayments that the Company completed during the second quarter of 2024.

Facility Repayment

date Principal

balance repaid

(in millions) Vessels 2021 CMBFL Lease Financing Apr-24 $ 15.8 STI Westminster 2022 AVIC Lease Financing May-24 39.6 STI Gramercy and STI Queens 2022 AVIC Lease Financing Jun-24 62.8 STI Oxford and STI Selatar 2023 $1.0 Billion Credit Facility Jun-24 223.6 (1) Total unscheduled repayments - Q2 2024 $ 341.8 (1) The amount represents the prepayment of eight quarters of term loan amortization. The next quarterly amortization payment will be due in the third quarter of 2026.

Set forth below is a summary of the principal balances of the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of the dates presented:

In thousands of U.S. Dollars Outstanding

Principal as of

March 31, 2024 Outstanding

Principal as of

June 30, 2024 Outstanding

Principal as of

July 29, 2024 1 BNPP Sinosure Credit Facility (1) $ 69,667 $ 64,212 $ 64,212 2 2023 $225.0 Million Credit Facility (2) 191,100 182,625 174,150 3 2023 $49.1 Million Credit Facility 44,472 43,318 43,318 4 2023 $117.4 Million Credit Facility 104,638 100,386 100,386 5 2023 $1.0 Billion Credit Facility (3) 630,838 374,128 374,128 6 2023 $94.0 Million Credit Facility 90,491 88,075 86,751 7 Ocean Yield Lease Financing 24,624 23,871 23,610 8 2021 CMBFL Lease Financing (3) 15,795 — — 9 2021 Ocean Yield Lease Financing 56,624 55,166 54,669 10 2022 AVIC Lease Financing (3) 102,344 — — 11 Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025 70,571 70,571 70,571 Gross debt outstanding 1,401,164 1,002,352 991,795 Cash and cash equivalents 369,504 224,649 279,545 Net debt $ 1,031,660 $ 777,703 $ 712,250

(1) In July 2024, the Company submitted notice to repay the outstanding balance on its BNPP Sinosure Credit Facility. The outstanding balance on this facility is $64.2 million and the facility currently bears interest at SOFR plus a blended margin, (between the Commercial and Sinosure facilities) of 2.91% per annum which includes the credit adjustment spread that was agreed to upon the transition from LIBOR to SOFR. This facility is currently collateralized by five vessels (three LR2s and two Handymax). The prepayment is expected to occur in September 2024.

(2) In July 2024, the Company reached an agreement with the lenders on its 2023 $225.0 Million Credit Facility to convert this credit facility from a term loan to a revolving credit facility. This amendment gives the Company the flexibility to make unscheduled repayments on this facility that can be re-drawn in the future. There is currently $174.2 million outstanding on this facility and under the proposed amendment, the outstanding and/or availability of the revolving credit facility is expected to amortize quarterly. This amendment is subject to the execution of definitive documentation and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024.

(3) Refer to the preceding table for a description of unscheduled payment activity that has recently occurred.

Set forth below are the estimated expected future principal repayments on the Company's outstanding indebtedness as of June 30, 2024, which includes principal amounts due under the Company's secured credit facilities, lease financing arrangements and Senior Notes Due 2025 (which also include actual scheduled payments made from July 1, 2024 through July 29, 2024):

In millions of U.S. dollars Repayments/

maturities of

unsecured debt Vessel

financings -

maturities in

2024 and 2025 Vessel

financings -

scheduled

repayments, in

addition to

maturities in

2026 and

thereafter Total (1) Prepayment of

BNPP Sinosure

Credit Facility(3) Pro-forma

repayments

after

prepayment of

BNPP Sinosure

Credit Facility July 1, 2024 to July 29, 2024 $ — $ — $ 10.6 $ 10.6 $ — $ 10.6 Remaining Q3 2024 — — 8.0 8.0 64.2 72.2 Q4 2024 — — 24.0 24.0 (5.5 ) 18.5 Q1 2025 — — 18.5 18.5 — 18.5 Q2 2025 70.6 — 17.9 88.5 (3.3 ) 85.2 Q3 2025 — — 14.6 14.6 — 14.6 Q4 2025 (2) — 55.4 14.7 70.1 (55.4 ) 14.7 2026 and thereafter — — 768.1 768.1 — 768.1 $ 70.6 $ 55.4 $ 876.4 $ 1,002.4 $ — $ 1,002.4

(1) Amounts represent the principal payments due on the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of June 30, 2024.

(2) Includes the original scheduled maturity payment of $55.4 million on the BNPP Sinosure Credit Facility.

(3) Reflects the July 2024 notice to prepay the BNPP Sinosure Credit Facility that is expected to occur before the end of the third quarter of 2024.

Drydock Update

Set forth below is a table summarizing the drydock activity that occurred during the second quarter of 2024 and the estimated expected payments to be made, and off-hire days that are expected to be incurred, for the Company's drydocks through 2024 and 2025:

Number of (3) Aggregate costs

in millions of

USD (1) Aggregate off-

hire days (2) LR2s MRs Handymax Q2 2024 - actual 13.3 160 0 7 3 Q3 2024 - estimated 40.4 425 4 9 6 Q4 2024 - estimated 25.1 362 4 8 5 FY 2025 - estimated 29.4 420 10 11 0

(1) These costs include estimated cash payments for drydocks. These amounts may include costs incurred for previous projects for which payments may not be due until subsequent quarters, or payments that are due in advance of the scheduled service and may be scheduled to occur in quarters prior to the actual drydocks. The timing of the payments set forth are estimates only and may vary as the timing of the related drydocks finalize.

(2) Represents the total estimated off-hire days during the period for drydockings or major repairs, including vessels that commenced work in a previous period.

(3) Represents the number of vessels scheduled to commence drydock. It does not include vessels that commenced work in prior periods but will be completed in the subsequent period. Additionally, the timing set forth in these tables may vary as drydock times are finalized.

Explanation of Variances on the Second Quarter of 2024 Financial Results Compared to the Second Quarter of 2023

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company recorded net income of $227.3 million compared to net income of $132.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The following were the significant changes between the two periods:

TCE revenue, a Non-IFRS measure, is vessel revenues less voyage expenses (including bunkers and port charges). TCE revenue is included herein because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance irrespective of changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot voyages, time charters, and pool charters), and it provides useful information to investors and management. The following table sets forth TCE revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023:

For the three months ended June 30, In thousands of U.S. dollars 2024 2023 Vessel revenue $ 380,660 $ 329,299 Voyage expenses (7,187 ) (1,744 ) TCE revenue $ 373,473 $ 327,555

TCE revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased by $45.9 million to $373.5 million, from $327.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Overall, the average daily TCE revenue increased to $38,813 per vessel during the three months ended June 30, 2024, from $32,154 per vessel during the three months ended June 30, 2023. The average number of vessels was 108.7 during the three months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to 113.0 during the three months ended June 30, 2023. TCE revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024 remained robust as the cyclical strength in the product tanker market, combined with the ton mile expansion triggered by recent geopolitical events, resulted in an increase in daily spot TCE rates across all of the Company’s vessel classes. Daily spot TCE rates for the Company's LR2 vessels benefited from strong global distillate demand and increasing ton miles as vessels continue to be re-routed around the Cape of Good Hope due to conditions in the Red Sea. Daily spot TCE rates on the Company’s Handymax and MR vessel classes saw a modest spill-over effect from the conditions in the Red Sea, with their performance primarily driven by seasonally high refinery utilization and export volumes, reflecting a year-over-year increase in the demand for refined petroleum products. TCE revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was robust despite a decline in daily TCE rates when compared to the same period in the prior year. The second quarter of 2022 reflected several key events and market conditions, which provided multiple catalysts simultaneously and resulted in a counter-seasonal spike in daily TCE rates. The second quarter of 2023 (particularly the latter half) reflected a more normalized seasonal pattern whereby extended refinery maintenance, lower refining margins and a reduction in arbitrage opportunities all led to reduced refinery throughput and decreased volumes from major export regions. Nevertheless, on a seasonally adjusted basis, demand for the Company’s vessels remained resilient, driven by low inventory levels, a modest newbuilding orderbook, and growing underlying consumption for refined petroleum products.

Vessel operating costs for the three months ended June 30, 2024, increased by $0.4 million to $79.3 million, from $78.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Overall, the average daily vessel operating costs increased to $8,017 per vessel for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $7,669 per vessel for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase is concentrated within the LR2 segment which has been driven by higher repairs and maintenance costs, coupled with disruptions in trading patterns that have impacted the costs of sourcing and transporting spare parts.

Depreciation expense – owned or sale leaseback vessels for the three months ended June 30, 2024, increased by $4.5 million to $46.7 million, from $42.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. This increase was attributable to the exercise of purchase options on 21 lease financed vessels, which were previously accounted for under IFRS 16 – Leases throughout 2023 as reflected by the $8.5 million decrease in Depreciation expense - right of use assets for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The carrying values of these repurchased vessels were reclassified to Vessels and drydock from Right of use assets for vessels on the Company's balance sheet and depreciation expense is recorded as a part of owned vessels as of the dates of each purchase. The combined decrease in depreciation expense of $4.0 million was due to the ten vessels that were either classified as held for sale or sold since June 30, 2023.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024, increased by $9.9 million to $37.1 million, from $27.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 due to an increase in non-cash restricted stock amortization resulting primarily from grants made in the second quarter of 2024. The stock price on the dates of the grants is used as the fair value for the accounting of the awards under IFRS. The awards granted to employees vest ratably in years three, four and five following the initial grant.

Financial expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024 decreased by $10.4 million to $33.3 million, from $43.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. This decrease was primarily attributable to the overall reduction in interest expense on debt and sale leaseback arrangements due to the Company's focus on deleveraging. The Company's average indebtedness decreased to $1.3 billion during the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $2.0 billion during the three months ended June 30, 2023. Additionally: The Company recorded $4.4 million of debt extinguishment related costs during the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $0.9 million during the three months ended June 30, 2023; and The amortization of deferred financing fees and accretion increased to $2.7 million during the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $1.7 million during the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to the entrance into new credit facilities during 2023.







Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share and share data 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Vessel revenue $ 380,660 $ 329,299 $ 771,996 $ 713,730 Operating expenses Vessel operating costs (79,267 ) (78,858 ) (157,392 ) (152,532 ) Voyage expenses (7,187 ) (1,744 ) (8,762 ) (9,013 ) Depreciation - owned or sale leaseback vessels (46,677 ) (42,197 ) (94,587 ) (82,688 ) Depreciation - right of use assets — (8,513 ) — (18,003 ) General and administrative expenses (37,108 ) (27,209 ) (67,197 ) (49,480 ) Gain on sales of vessels 43,325 — 54,655 — Total operating expenses (126,914 ) (158,521 ) (273,283 ) (311,716 ) Operating income 253,746 170,778 498,713 402,014 Other (expenses) and income, net Financial expenses (33,327 ) (43,720 ) (70,321 ) (87,252 ) Financial income 5,528 4,359 10,118 8,544 Share of income from dual fuel tanker joint venture 1,327 954 2,846 2,395 Other income and (expenses), net 47 32 156 (63 ) Total other expense, net (26,425 ) (38,375 ) (57,201 ) (76,376 ) Net income $ 227,321 $ 132,403 $ 441,512 $ 325,638 Earnings per share Basic $ 4.54 $ 2.50 $ 8.84 $ 5.93 Diluted $ 4.34 $ 2.40 $ 8.45 $ 5.69 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 50,024,615 53,040,031 49,964,944 54,926,939 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) 52,354,175 55,228,080 52,237,114 57,186,103

(1) The computation of diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, includes the effect of potentially dilutive unvested shares of restricted stock.





Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) As of In thousands of U.S. dollars June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 224,649 $ 355,551 Accounts receivable 227,725 203,500 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,273 10,213 Inventories 7,872 7,816 Assets held for sale 146,513 — Total current assets 617,032 577,080 Non-current assets Vessels and drydock 3,311,114 3,577,935 Other assets 63,084 65,440 Goodwill 8,197 8,197 Total non-current assets 3,382,395 3,651,572 Total assets $ 3,999,427 $ 4,228,652 Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 138,773 $ 220,965 Lease liability - sale and leaseback vessels 8,499 206,757 Accounts payable 13,831 10,004 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 70,397 72,678 Total current liabilities 231,500 510,404 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 765,871 939,188 Lease liability - sale and leaseback vessels 69,139 221,380 Other long-term liabilities 5,165 3,974 Total non-current liabilities 840,175 1,164,542 Total liabilities 1,071,675 1,674,946 Shareholders' equity Issued, authorized and fully paid-in share capital: Share capital 760 745 Additional paid-in capital 3,126,178 3,097,054 Treasury shares (1,184,951 ) (1,131,225 ) Retained earnings 985,765 587,132 Total shareholders' equity 2,927,752 2,553,706 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,999,427 $ 4,228,652





Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited) For the six months ended June 30, In thousands of U.S. dollars 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income $ 441,512 $ 325,638 Depreciation - owned or sale leaseback vessels 94,587 82,688 Depreciation - right of use assets — 18,003 Equity settled share based compensation expense 29,139 16,574 Amortization of deferred financing fees 5,700 2,548 Non-cash debt extinguishment costs 3,010 824 Net gain on sales of vessels (54,655 ) — Accretion of fair value measurement on debt assumed in business combinations 41 656 Share of income from dual fuel tanker joint venture (2,846 ) (2,395 ) 516,488 444,536 Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) / decrease in inventories (56 ) 7,114 (Increase) / decrease in accounts receivable (22,225 ) 75,132 (Increase) /decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets (60 ) 7,492 Decrease in other assets 1,650 918 Increase / (decrease) in accounts payable 2,339 (16,497 ) Decrease in accrued expenses (3,903 ) (17,346 ) (22,255 ) 56,813 Net cash inflow from operating activities 494,233 501,349 Investing activities Net proceeds from sales of vessels 108,715 — Distributions from dual fuel tanker joint venture 1,260 1,489 Investment in dual fuel tanker joint venture (1,937 ) — Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments (owned, leased financed and bareboat-in vessels) (23,876 ) (13,545 ) Net cash inflow / (outflow) from investing activities 84,162 (12,056 ) Financing activities Debt repayments (711,490 ) (260,950 ) Issuance of debt 99,000 391,482 Debt issuance costs (202 ) (7,524 ) Principal repayments on lease liability - IFRS 16 — (250,626 ) Dividends paid (42,879 ) (25,678 ) Repurchase of common stock (53,726 ) (398,944 ) Net cash outflow from financing activities (709,297 ) (552,240 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (130,902 ) (62,947 ) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1, 355,551 376,870 Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, $ 224,649 $ 313,923

Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Other operating data for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(unaudited) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Adjusted EBITDA(1) (in thousands of U.S. dollars except Fleet Data) $ 278,000 $ 235,227 $ 570,786 $ 521,611 Average Daily Results Fleet TCE per revenue day (2) $ 38,813 $ 32,154 $ 39,241 $ 34,810 Vessel operating costs per day (3) $ 8,017 $ 7,669 $ 7,879 $ 7,458 Average number of vessels 108.7 113.0 109.8 113.0 LR2 TCE per revenue day (2) $ 47,156 $ 39,526 $ 48,906 $ 41,395 Vessel operating costs per day (3) $ 8,984 $ 8,070 $ 8,768 $ 7,785 Average number of vessels 39.0 39.0 39.0 39.0 MR TCE per revenue day (2) $ 35,600 $ 28,586 $ 34,751 $ 31,037 Vessel operating costs per day (3) $ 7,492 $ 7,563 $ 7,430 $ 7,337 Average number of vessels 55.7 60.0 56.8 60.0 Handymax TCE per revenue day (2) $ 28,011 $ 26,784 $ 30,245 $ 32,534 Vessel operating costs per day (3) $ 7,406 $ 7,064 $ 7,216 $ 7,083 Average number of vessels 14.0 14.0 14.0 14.0 Capital Expenditures Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments (in thousands of U.S. dollars) $ 13,316 $ 5,062 $ 23,876 $ 13,545





(1) See Non-IFRS Measures section below. (2) Freight rates are commonly measured in the shipping industry in terms of time charter equivalent per day (or TCE per day), which is calculated by subtracting voyage expenses, including bunkers and port charges, from vessel revenue and dividing the net amount (time charter equivalent revenues) by the number of revenue days in the period. Revenue days are the number of days vessels are part of the fleet less the number of days vessels are off-hire for drydock and repairs. (3) Vessel operating costs per day represent vessel operating costs divided by the number of operating days during the period. Operating days are the total number of available days in a period with respect to vessels that are owned, operating under a lease financing arrangement, or bareboat chartered-in, before deducting available days due to off-hire days and days in drydock. Operating days is a measurement that is only applicable to vessels that are owned, operating under a lease financing arrangement, or bareboat chartered-in, not time chartered-in vessels.





Fleet list as of July 30, 2024 Vessel Name Year

Built DWT Ice

class Employment Vessel type Scrubber Owned and sale leaseback vessels 1 STI Brixton 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 2 STI Comandante 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 3 STI Pimlico 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 4 STI Hackney 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 5 STI Acton 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 6 STI Fulham 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 7 STI Camden 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 8 STI Battersea 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 9 STI Wembley 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 10 STI Finchley 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 11 STI Clapham 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 12 STI Poplar 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 13 STI Hammersmith 2015 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 14 STI Rotherhithe 2015 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 15 STI Topaz 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) (7) MR Yes 16 STI Ruby 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) (7) MR No 17 STI Onyx 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) (7) MR Yes 18 STI Beryl 2013 49,990 — SMRP (2) (7) MR No 19 STI Duchessa 2014 49,990 — Time Charter (5) MR No 20 STI Opera 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR No 21 STI Texas City 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 22 STI Meraux 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 23 STI San Antonio 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 24 STI Venere 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 25 STI Virtus 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 26 STI Aqua 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 27 STI Dama 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 28 STI Regina 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 29 STI St. Charles 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 30 STI Mayfair 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 31 STI Yorkville 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 32 STI Milwaukee 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 33 STI Battery 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 34 STI Soho 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 35 STI Memphis 2014 49,990 — Time Charter (6) MR Yes 36 STI Gramercy 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 37 STI Bronx 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 38 STI Pontiac 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 39 STI Queens 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 40 STI Osceola 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 41 STI Notting Hill 2015 49,687 1B SMRP (2) MR Yes 42 STI Seneca 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 43 STI Westminster 2015 49,687 1B SMRP (2) MR Yes 44 STI Brooklyn 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 45 STI Black Hawk 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 46 STI Galata 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 47 STI Bosphorus 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR No 48 STI Leblon 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 49 STI La Boca 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 50 STI San Telmo 2017 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR No 51 STI Donald C Trauscht 2017 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR No 52 STI Esles II 2018 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR No 53 STI Jardins 2018 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR No 54 STI Magic 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 55 STI Mystery 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 56 STI Marvel 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 57 STI Magnetic 2019 50,000 — Time Charter (8) MR Yes 58 STI Millennia 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 59 STI Magister 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 60 STI Mythic 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 61 STI Marshall 2019 50,000 — Time Charter (9) MR Yes 62 STI Modest 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 63 STI Maverick 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 64 STI Miracle 2020 50,000 — Time Charter (10) MR Yes 65 STI Maestro 2020 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 66 STI Mighty 2020 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 67 STI Maximus 2020 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 68 STI Elysees 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 69 STI Madison 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 70 STI Park 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 71 STI Orchard 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 72 STI Sloane 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 73 STI Broadway 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 74 STI Condotti 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 75 STI Rose 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 76 STI Veneto 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 77 STI Alexis 2015 109,999 — MPL (4) LR2 Yes 78 STI Winnie 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 79 STI Oxford 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 80 STI Lauren 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 81 STI Connaught 2015 109,999 — Time Charter (11) LR2 Yes 82 STI Spiga 2015 109,999 — MPL (4) LR2 Yes 83 STI Kingsway 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 84 STI Solidarity 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 85 STI Lombard 2015 109,999 — Time Charter (12) LR2 Yes 86 STI Grace 2016 109,999 — Time Charter (13) LR2 Yes 87 STI Jermyn 2016 109,999 — Time Charter (14) LR2 Yes 88 STI Sanctity 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 89 STI Solace 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 90 STI Stability 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 91 STI Steadfast 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 92 STI Supreme 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 93 STI Symphony 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 94 STI Gallantry 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 95 STI Goal 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 96 STI Guard 2016 113,000 — Time Charter (15) LR2 Yes 97 STI Guide 2016 113,000 — Time Charter (16) LR2 Yes 98 STI Selatar 2017 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 99 STI Rambla 2017 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 100 STI Gauntlet 2017 113,000 — Time Charter (17) LR2 Yes 101 STI Gladiator 2017 113,000 — Time Charter (16) LR2 Yes 102 STI Gratitude 2017 113,000 — Time Charter (18) LR2 Yes 103 STI Lobelia 2019 110,000 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 104 STI Lotus 2019 110,000 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 105 STI Lily 2019 110,000 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 106 STI Lavender 2019 110,000 — Time Charter (19) LR2 Yes Total Fleet DWT 7,502,252





(1) This vessel operates in the Scorpio Handymax Tanker Pool, or SHTP. SHTP is operated by Scorpio Commercial Management S.A.M. (SCM). SHTP and SCM are related parties to the Company. (2) This vessel operates in the Scorpio MR Pool, or SMRP. SMRP is operated by SCM. SMRP and SCM are related parties to the Company. (3) This vessel operates in the Scorpio LR2 Pool, or SLR2P. SLR2P is operated by SCM. SLR2P and SCM are related parties to the Company. (4) This vessel operates in the Mercury Pool Limited, or MPL. MPL is operated by SCM. MPL and SCM are related parties to the Company. (5) This vessel commenced a time charter in October 2022 for three years at an average rate of $25,000 per day. (6) This vessel commenced a time charter in June 2022 for three years at an average rate of $21,000 per day. The daily rate is the average rate over the three-year period, which is payable during the first six months at $30,000 per day, the next six months are payable at $20,000 per day, and years two and three are payable at $19,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $22,500 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $24,000 per day. (7) The Company has entered into an agreement to sell this vessel which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024. (8) This vessel commenced a time charter in July 2022 for three years at an average rate of $23,000 per day. The daily rate is the average rate over the three-year period, which is payable in years one, two, and three at $30,000 per day, $20,000 per day, and $19,000 per day, respectively. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $24,500 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $26,000 per day. (9) This vessel commenced a time charter in July 2022 for three years at a rate of $23,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $24,000 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $25,000 per day. If this second option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $26,000 per day. (10) This vessel commenced a time charter in August 2022 for three years at a rate of $21,000 per day. The daily rate is the average rate over the three-year period, which is payable during the first six months at $30,000 per day, the next six months are payable at $20,000 per day, and years two and three are payable at $19,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $22,500 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $24,000 per day. (11) In April 2023, STI Connaught replaced STI Goal on a time charter which initially commenced in August 2022 for three years at a rate of $30,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $32,000 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $34,000 per day. (12) This vessel commenced a time charter in September 2022 for three years at an average rate of $32,750 per day. The charterer has the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $34,750 per day. If this option is declared, the charterer has the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $36,750 per day. (13) This vessel commenced a time charter in December 2022 for three years at an average rate of $37,500 per day. The daily rate is the average rate over the three-year period, which is payable during the first six months at $47,000 per day, the next 6 months are payable at $28,000 per day, and years two and three are payable at $37,500 per day. (14) This vessel commenced a time charter in April 2023 for three years at a rate of $40,000 per day. The charterer has the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $42,500 per day. (15) This vessel commenced a time charter in July 2022 for five years at a rate of $28,000 per day. (16) This vessel commenced a time charter in July 2022 for three years at an average rate of $28,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $31,000 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $33,000 per day. (17) This vessel commenced a time charter in November 2022 for three years at an average rate of $32,750 per day. (18) This vessel commenced a time charter in May 2022 for three years at an average rate of $28,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $31,000 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $33,000 per day. (19) This vessel commenced a time charter in December 2022 for three years at an average rate of $35,000 per day.

Dividend Policy

The declaration and payment of dividends is subject at all times to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors. The timing and the amount of dividends, if any, depends on the Company's earnings, financial condition, cash requirements and availability, fleet renewal and expansion, restrictions in loan agreements, the provisions of Marshall Islands law affecting the payment of dividends and other factors.

The Company's dividends paid during 2023 and 2024 were as follows:

Date paid Dividend per common

share March 2023 $0.20 June 2023 $0.25 September 2023 $0.25 December 2023 $0.35 March 2024 $0.40 June 2024 $0.40

On July 29, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share, with a payment date of September 13, 2024 to all shareholders of record as of August 15, 2024 (the record date). As of July 29, 2024, there were 53,175,099 common shares of the Company outstanding.

Conflict in Ukraine and Middle East

The ongoing military conflict in Ukraine has had a significant direct and indirect impact on the trade of refined petroleum products. This conflict has resulted in the United States, United Kingdom, and the European Union, among other countries, implementing sanctions and executive orders against citizens, entities, and activities connected to Russia. Some of these sanctions and executive orders target the Russian oil sector, including a prohibition on the import of oil and refined petroleum products from Russia to the United States, United Kingdom or the European Union, and a prohibition on a variety of specified services related to the maritime transport of Russian Federation origin crude oil and petroleum products, including trading/commodities brokering, financing, shipping, insurance (including reinsurance and protection and indemnity), flagging, and customs brokering, which took effect in December 2022 and February 2023 respectively. An exception exists to permit such services when the price of the seaborne Russian oil does not exceed the relevant price cap; but implementation of this price exception relies on a recordkeeping and attestation process that requires each party in the supply chain of seaborne Russian oil to demonstrate or confirm that oil has been purchased at or below the price cap. The Company cannot foresee what other sanctions or executive orders may arise that affect the trade of petroleum products. Furthermore, the conflict and ensuing international response has disrupted the supply of Russian oil to the global market, and as a result, the price of oil and petroleum products has experienced significant volatility. The Company cannot predict what effect the higher price of oil and petroleum products will have on demand, and while thus far the impact has been favorable, it is possible that the current conflict in Ukraine could adversely affect the Company's financial condition, results of operations, and future performance.

Additionally, since December 2023, there have been multiple drone and missile attacks on commercial vessels transiting international waters in the southern Red Sea by groups believed to be affiliated with the Yemen-based Houthi rebel group purportedly in response to the ongoing military conflict between Israel and Hamas. Recent attacks on U.S. military installations in Jordan and other locations in the middle east, the continuing military actions by the U.S. government and certain of its allies against the Houthi rebel group, which the U.S. government believes to be supported by the government of Iran, and the ongoing military conflict between Israel and Hamas continue to threaten the political stability of the region and may lead to further military conflicts, including continued hostile actions towards commercial shipping in the region. We cannot predict the severity or length of the current conditions impacting international shipping in this region and the continuing disruption of the trade routes in the region of the Red Sea. While thus far the impact of these events has been favorable to the demand for our vessels, it is also possible that it could have a material and adverse impact on our results of operations in the future.

About Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns or lease finances 106 product tankers (39 LR2 tankers, 53 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 8.4 years. The Company has entered into agreements to sell four of its MR tankers, which are expected to close in the third quarter of 2024. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company's website www.scorpiotankers.com . Information on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Information to Non-IFRS Financial Information

This press release describes time charter equivalent revenue, or TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss, and adjusted EBITDA, which are not measures prepared in accordance with IFRS ("Non-IFRS" measures). The Non-IFRS measures are presented in this press release as we believe that they provide investors and other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. These Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The Company believes that the presentation of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors or other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, because they facilitate the comparability and the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. In addition, the Company believes that TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in the Company’s industry. The Company’s definitions of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries.

TCE revenue, on a historical basis, is reconciled above in the section entitled "Explanation of Variances on the Second Quarter of 2024 Financial Results Compared to the Second Quarter of 2023". The Company has not provided a reconciliation of forward-looking TCE revenue because the most directly comparable IFRS measure on a forward-looking basis is not available to the Company without unreasonable effort.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income

For the three months ended June 30, 2024 Per share Per share In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data Amount basic diluted Net income $ 227,321 $ 4.54 $ 4.34 Adjustments: Write-offs of deferred financing fees and debt extinguishment costs 4,380 0.09 0.08 Gain on sales of vessels (43,325 ) (0.87 ) (0.83 ) Adjusted net income $ 188,376 $ 3.77 (1) $ 3.60 (1)

(1) Summation difference due to rounding

For the three months ended June 30, 2023 Per share Per share In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data Amount basic diluted Net income $ 132,403 $ 2.50 $ 2.40 Adjustment: Write-offs of deferred financing fees and debt extinguishment costs 939 0.02 0.02 Adjusted net income $ 133,342 $ 2.51 (1) $ 2.41 (1)

(1) Summation difference due to rounding

For the six months ended June 30, 2024 Per share Per share In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data Amount basic diluted Net income $ 441,512 $ 8.84 $ 8.45 Adjustments: Write-offs of deferred financing fees and debt extinguishment costs 8,072 0.16 0.15 Gain on sales of vessels (54,655 ) (1.09 ) (1.05 ) Adjusted net income $ 394,929 $ 7.90 (1) $ 7.56 (1)

(1) Summation difference due to rounding

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 Per share Per share In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data Amount basic diluted Net income $ 325,638 $ 5.93 $ 5.69 Adjustment: Write-offs of deferred financing fees and debt extinguishment costs 3,254 0.06 0.06 Adjusted net income $ 328,892 $ 5.99 $ 5.75

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, In thousands of U.S. dollars 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income $ 227,321 $ 132,403 $ 441,512 $ 325,638 Financial expenses 33,327 43,720 70,321 87,252 Financial income (5,528 ) (4,359 ) (10,118 ) (8,544 ) Depreciation - owned or lease financed vessels 46,677 42,197 94,587 82,688 Depreciation - right of use assets — 8,513 — 18,003 Equity settled share based compensation expense 19,528 12,753 29,139 16,574 Gain on sales of vessels (43,325 ) — (54,655 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 278,000 $ 235,227 $ 570,786 $ 521,611

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward‐looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward‐looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward‐looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," "project," "likely," "may," "will," "would," "could" and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.

The forward‐looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although management believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, except as required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward‐looking statements include unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies in response to epidemics and other public health concerns including any effect on demand for petroleum products and the transportation thereof, expansion and growth of the Company’s operations, risks relating to the integration of assets or operations of entities that it has or may in the future acquire and the possibility that the anticipated synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions may not be realized within expected timeframes or at all, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with the Company, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including the impact of the conflict in Ukraine and the developments in the Middle East, including the armed conflict between Israel and Hamas, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off‐hires, and other factors. Please see the Company's filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of certain of these and other risks and uncertainties.

