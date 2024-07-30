Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. Voted ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator Bankers Choice Award Winner

BLUE BELL, Pa., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) (OTCQB: RPMT), today announced it won most promising solution by attendees at this year’s ThinkTECH Accelerator showcase hosted at the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado on July 24, 2024.

The Banker’s Choice Award, sponsored by Fiserv, was selected by an audience of community banking and industry leaders following seven-minute pitches from the founders of fintech companies highlighting their artificial intelligence, financial health and wellness, subscription management, digital onboarding, and compliance solutions.

“As trusted financial stewards, community banks are a natural resource for consumers looking for better ways to manage their money and instill strong financial habits,” said ICBA Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer Charles Potts. “The Banker’s Choice Award reflects the strong impression REGO made on our attendees. We are proud to recognize REGO for its outstanding contribution to community bank innovation and its potential to positively impact the financial well-being of the customers they serve.”

Founded in 2008, REGO is a white-label family lifecycle platform tailored for financial institutions that helps kids to manage and spend money within a parent-controlled environment.

“REGO is honored to receive the Banker’s Choice Award, recognizing our growth throughout the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator program and the work of our team to refine our solution based on the invaluable feedback received throughout the 10-week program,” said James Peil, head of partnerships for REGO. “This accolade affirms our commitment to developing solutions that truly help community banks thrive and fuels our drive to continue helping financial institutions achieve new heights in innovation.”

Since its inception, the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator has connected the most innovative fintech companies with more than 1,400 community bankers and industry leaders — identifying and designing workable solutions that solve today’s modern banking needs. REGO received mentorship from a distinguished network of industry stakeholders through an immersive 10-week program, the second of two accelerator programs for 2024 as part of ICBA’s investment in ThinkTECH initiatives to support continuous development and advancement of community bank innovation.

For more information about Rego Payment Architectures, visit www.regopayments.com. For more information about the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator, visit www.icba.org/accelerator.

About REGO

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. ("REGO") is a family digital wallet platform that empowers financial institutions to let their customer's children spend, save, donate and invest in a safe, parent-controlled environment. Founded in 2008, REGO is the only family digital wallet platform to be certified COPPA (Children's Online Privacy Protection Act) and third-party GDPR (General Data Privacy Regulation) compliant. REGO has also been awarded multiple patents related to the safety of parent and child data, including age verification of users. Built from the ground-up to protect the privacy of children's data, REGO offers financial literacy tools for parents to teach their kids to be smarter shoppers, savers, givers and investors. Financial institutions of all sizes can offer a family digital wallet product through REGO as a white-labeled stand-alone application or fully integrated into their existing app.

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America® has one mission: to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish. We power the potential of the nation’s community banks through effective advocacy, education, and innovation. As local and trusted sources of credit, America’s community banks leverage their relationship-based business model and innovative offerings to channel deposits into the neighborhoods they serve, creating jobs, fostering economic prosperity, and fueling their customers’ financial goals and dreams. For more information, visit ICBA’s website at icba.org.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements on REGO’s current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about REGO that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from REGO’s expectations include, but are not limited to: REGO’s ability to raise additional capital, the absence of any material operational history or revenue, REGO’s ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, the ability to develop and introduce a new service and products to the market in a timely manner, market acceptance of REGO’s services and products, REGO’s limited experience in the industry, the ability to successfully develop licensing programs and generate business, rapid technological change in relevant markets, unexpected network interruptions or security breaches, changes in demand for current and future intellectual property rights, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments, intense competition with larger companies, general economic conditions, and other risks as described by REGO in Item 1.A “Risk Factors” in REGO’s most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which REGO is subject; other factors beyond REGO’s control.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to REGO, or persons acting on REGO’s behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing. REGO has no obligation to and does not undertake to update, revise, or correct any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this report.

