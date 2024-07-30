ADAS and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment Market to Reach $122.6 Million, Globally, by 2033 at 50.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "ADAS and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, and Commercial Vehicles), Level of Autonomy (Level 3, Level 4, and Level 5), and Product Type (Fluid, Air, and Wipers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2033". According to the report, the ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment market was valued at $3.5 million in 2024, and is estimated to reach $122.6 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 50.5% from 2025 to 2033.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment market is being driven by a surge in demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and the rapid adoption of autonomous vehicles. However, a significant restraint for market growth is the lack of adequate infrastructure to support these systems, hindering their widespread implementation. Nonetheless, amidst these challenges, there lies a significant opportunity for market expansion through advancements in autonomous vehicle technology.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2022 $2,704.7 thousand Market Size in 2032 $122,570.9 thousand CAGR 50.5% No. of Pages in Report 320 Segments Covered Vehicle Type, Level of Autonomy, Product Type and Region Drivers Rise in Demand for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Growth in Adoption of Autonomous Vehicles Technological Advancements Opportunities Advancements in Autonomous Vehicle Technology Emerging Markets Restraint Lack of Adequate Infrastructure Complex Regulatory Environment

Segment Highlights

By vehicle type, the global passenger segment held the highest market share in 2023. This segment benefits from high consumer demand for enhanced safety, convenience, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) . Major automotive manufacturers prioritize innovation in passenger vehicles to cater to the growing preference for autonomous features among consumers, leading to a dominant market share for this segment

By level of autonomy, the level 3 segment held the highest market share in 2023. This level of autonomy, which allows the vehicle to manage most driving tasks while requiring the driver to take over when needed, has seen significant adoption. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technologies, such as traffic jam assist and highway pilot, are prevalent in Level 3 vehicles, driving their popularity and market penetration.

By product type, the fluid segment held the highest market share in 2023. This dominance is attributed to the essential role fluids play in the optimal functioning of autonomous vehicle systems. Fluids are crucial for maintaining the efficiency and longevity of various components, including cooling systems, hydraulic systems, and lubrication of moving parts. The increasing complexity and sophistication of autonomous vehicles have heightened the demand for high-performance fluids, driving significant market growth in this segment.

Regional Outlook

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023. The region is witnessing substantial growth due to cheap labor, raw materials, government support, and the growing economy of countries such as China, India, and Japan, positively impacting automotive production growth. Another significant reason contributing to the development of the Asia-Pacific market is the sustainability and recovery of the economy by the countries within this region during the global economic crisis of 2008-09, which led to continuous growth in automobile production and sales globally.

Key Players

Bosch

Continental AG

Valeo

Denso Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Aptiv PLC

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Veoneer, Inc.

Mobileye N.V.

NVIDIA Corporation

Autoliv Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies AG

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Developments

In April 2024, Bosch launched its latest ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment series, featuring advanced calibration tools and diagnostic software. The new products aim to streamline sensor maintenance processes and enhance the efficiency of ADAS systems, catering to the evolving needs of automotive service providers and OEMs.

In May 2024, Continental AG announced a strategic partnership with a leading software development company to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms into its sensor maintenance equipment. This innovative approach enables predictive maintenance capabilities, allowing for proactive identification of sensor issues and preemptive repair actions, thereby minimizing vehicle downtime and enhancing safety.

In June 2023, Denso Corporation completed the acquisition of a prominent sensor calibration technology startup, bolstering its portfolio of ADAS maintenance solutions. This strategic move enables Denso to offer comprehensive sensor maintenance services, covering calibration, diagnostics, and repair, and strengthens its position as a key player in the ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment market.

Report Review

The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment Market is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years. According to industry reports, this market was valued at $2, 704.7 thousand in 2022 and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 50.5%. Market analysts forecast significant growth in this sector from 2024 to 2033, driven by the increasing adoption of self-driving and autonomous vehicles.

This market encompasses equipment and solutions for maintaining and servicing the various sensors used in ADAS and autonomous vehicle systems. These sensors, such as cameras, radar, and LiDAR, play a crucial role in enabling self-driving capabilities by perceiving the surrounding environment and facilitating navigation. As the adoption of autonomous vehicles continues to grow, the demand for specialized maintenance equipment and services to ensure the proper functioning of these sensors is expected to rise correspondingly.

