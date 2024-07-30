Century Fire Protection Acquires Citadel Fire Sprinkler and Sentry Fire Protection

TORONTO, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX and NASDAQ: FSV) (“FirstService”) announced today that its subsidiary, Century Fire Protection (“Century”), has recently acquired Citadel Fire Sprinkler, Inc. (“Citadel”) and Sentry Fire Protection Co., Inc. (“Sentry”). The existing management teams of both businesses have retained minority equity interests and will continue to oversee their respective day-to-day operations. Terms of the two transactions were not disclosed.



Citadel, founded in 2013 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, provides fire sprinkler design and installation services to a broad range of commercial and industrial clients in Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi.

Established in 2008 and based in Asheboro, North Carolina, Sentry is a fire sprinkler installation and inspection services provider to commercial and retail clients within the north central region of North Carolina, encompassing the growing Greensboro and Winston-Salem metropolitan areas.

“These additions continue to advance Century’s strategy of enhancing its scale in existing markets and filling in geographic gaps adjacent to our current operations,” said Scott Tutterow, CEO of Century. “We welcome the teams at Citadel and Sentry to our organization and look forward to partnering with their strong operators to drive further growth in our fire sprinkler suppression capabilities.” he concluded.

