Award-Winning Material Inventor Joins as Advisor for AI Innovator of Climate Technologies

London, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Orbital Materials, a company leveraging AI to redefine the discovery, design and development of advanced materials and climate technologies, announced that Simon Weston, an award-winning and seasoned expert in Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) and advanced material development, has joined as a new advisor. Simon was previously Chief Science Officer at Climeworks, responsible for technology development and before that, Program Leader and distinguished Research Associate and Principal Materials Scientist at ExxonMobil.



Simon brings decades of expertise and knowledge in carbon capture, catalysis, gas separation, and the energy industry to his role as Orbital Materials’ new advisor. Throughout his illustrious career, Simon has invented 42 new materials - two of which have been recognized by the International Zeolite Association as new topologies. Simon is also the 2024 American Chemical Society Recipient of the Chemistry of Materials award for R&D in Metal Organic Frameworks for CO2 Capture (CCS, DeepCCS, and Direct Air Capture (DAC)). Simon has 67 Granted and Pending U.S. Patents, and 39 peer reviewed journal articles.



“I am proud to be an advisor for Orbital Materials - a talented team accelerating climate innovation at the pace our planet needs. Orbital Materials is not only creating innovative material and climate solutions, it is completely reshaping the future of climate technology development to drive us towards a more sustainable and viable future. This is a team I truly believe in and I am thrilled to be able to collaborate with.” said Simon Weston.



Developing new advanced materials and climate technologies is a slow trial and error process that can take decades - a timeline that’s at odds with the trajectory of the climate crisis. Launched in 2022, Orbital Materials is leveraging the power of AI to rapidly discover, design, and develop new advanced materials and climate technologies to solve the most urgent and complex challenges facing our planet, including decarbonizing data centres with tailored carbon removal technologies, grid-scale energy storage materials, and low environmental-impact mining. By leveraging their proprietary generative AI model for chemistry, LINUS, alongside a team of world class materials scientists and chemical engineers, Orbital Materials is able to create and deploy new advanced materials and climate technologies faster than would be possible with human input alone.



“We are honoured to have Simon join the Orbital Materials team as an advisor. This is a significant milestone in our journey as a company, and his unparalleled expertise in material discovery and development is an enormous asset to the work we are doing. His consultation is invaluable and we know that Simon’s knowledge and proven track record will play a significant role in propelling us forward on our mission to revolutionize the development of climate technologies and advanced materials with AI.” said Jonathan Godwin, CEO and Co-founder of Orbital Materials.

Orbital Materials is leveraging AI to accelerate and redefine the discovery and development of advanced materials and climate technologies for the long-term habitability of our planet. Traditional methods of discovering these technologies have long relied on time-consuming trial and error processes in the lab, often resulting in years of experimentation before success is achieved. By leveraging its AI platform, LINUS, the largest generative AI model for chemistry trained on its world-leading proprietary data-set, alongside its team of chemists, chemical engineers, and AI researchers, Orbital Materials discovers new technologies at the speed our world requires.



