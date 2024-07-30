Silk Road Medical Celebrates Milestone of 100,000 Transcarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR) Procedures

Studied across thousands of patients and supported by hundreds of clinical publications, the TCAR pioneer has continually delivered positive outcomes through minimally invasive techniques

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. (“Silk Road”) (NASDAQ:SILK), a leading minimally invasive medical device company focused on reducing the risk and impact of stroke, today announced the milestone that more than 100,000 TCAR procedures have been performed to date.

Since its inception, Silk Road has worked diligently to reduce the risk of stroke during treatment of carotid artery disease through innovative technology and minimally invasive techniques. Silk Road is credited with pioneering the TCAR procedure and building the ENROUTE® Transcarotid Neuroprotection System (ENROUTE NPS) that supports the procedure with its patented flow reversal technology. Compared to traditional open surgery (carotid endarterectomy or “CEA”), TCAR has demonstrated a lower risk of acute heart attack, less occurrences of nerve injury, shorter time required to perform the procedure, and a reduced length of stay at the hospital for patients.

“A growing number of patients come to us looking for a solution that is minimally invasive and requires less downtime so they can get back to their daily lives,” said Dr. Gregg Landis, System Chief of Vascular Surgery at Northwell Health. “It’s incredible that Silk Road was able to not only address that need by creating the TCAR procedure, but also achieve such widespread adoption in a short period of time. TCAR has transformed the way we approach treating carotid artery disease while consistently delivering positive patient outcomes.”

Every year, 15 million people worldwide suffer a stroke and carotid artery disease is attributed to more than 800,000 strokes in U.S. patients each year. The growing prevalence of carotid artery disease further reinforces the need for a more efficient, effective and scalable approach to stroke prevention.

“Completing the 100,000th TCAR procedure is the culmination of more than 15 years’ worth of work by members of the Silk Road Medical team and the healthcare providers we work with,” said Chas McKhann, CEO of Silk Road. “As we celebrate this important milestone, we remain excited and motivated to establish TCAR as the standard of care for addressing carotid artery disease.”

About TCAR with the ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection and Stent System

TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. The ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent is intended to be used in patients at high risk and standard risk for complications from CEA, in conjunction with the ENROUTE NPS during the TCAR procedure. The ENROUTE NPS is a first in class device used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate high-rate temporary blood flow reversal to protect the brain from stroke while delivering and implanting the ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SILK), is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, and Plymouth, Minnesota, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called Transcarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR). TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. For more information on how Silk Road Medical is delivering brighter patient outcomes through brighter clinical thinking, visit www.silkroadmed.com and connect on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

