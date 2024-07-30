LifeMD to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 7

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, announces that it will report financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on August 7, 2024 and will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.



Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date: Wednesday, August 7th Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time Toll-Free Dial-In: 1-800-245-3047 International Dial-In: 1-203-518-9765 Conference ID: LIFEMD Live & Archived Webcast: Link

About LifeMD, Inc.

LifeMD is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women's health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically-integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

Investor Contact

Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer

marc@lifemd.com

Media Contact

Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer

press@lifemd.com