X4 Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on August 8, 2024

BOSTON, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XFOR), a company driven to improve the lives of people with rare diseases of the immune system, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 and provide corporate updates on Thursday, August 8, 2024.



The company will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-225-9448 from the United States or 1-203-518-9708 internationally, followed by the conference ID: X4PHARMA. The live webcast will be accessible through the investor relations section of X4 Pharmaceuticals’ website at www.x4pharma.com. Following the completion of the call, a webcast replay will be available on the website.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 is delivering progress for patients by developing and commercializing innovative therapies for those with rare diseases of the immune system and significant unmet needs. Leveraging our expertise in CXCR4 and immune system biology, we have successfully developed mavorixafor, which has received U.S. approval as XOLREMDI™ (mavorixafor) capsules in its first indication. We are also evaluating the use of mavorixafor in additional potential indications. X4 corporate headquarters are in Boston, Massachusetts and our research center of excellence is in Vienna, Austria. For more information, please visit our website at www.x4pharma.com.

