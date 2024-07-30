Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market Report 2024-2032: Therapeutic Types, Disease Types, End Users, Countries, and Company Analysis Featuring Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, and More

The global narcolepsy drugs market is predicted to value over US$ 6.94 billion by 2032 from US$ 3.47 billion in 2023. It demonstrates a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.01% from year 2024 to the year 2032. The growth of this industry depends on the increased awareness of narcolepsy, new pharmaceuticals, and the growth of healthcare expenditure.

Growing factors in the Narcolepsy Drugs Market:

  • Increasing Understanding and Diagnosis
  • Technological Advancements in Drug Development
  • Rising Healthcare Expenditure
  • Asia Narcolepsy Drugs Market

Global Narcolepsy Drugs Company News

  • March 2024: Avadel Pharmaceuticals' update for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 reports that over 1,200 patients have started using Lumryz, a new narcolepsy medicine for once-at-bedtime use. Additionally, more than 2,200 patients have enrolled in the RYZUP patient assistance program, many of whom switched from first-generation oxybates. This program is open to patients who have never used oxybate medication before, as well as those who have previously used and stopped first-generation oxybate treatment.
  • January 2024: Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) have signed an enhanced product license agreement for Xyrem (sodium oxybate). Under the terms of the agreement, UCB will have the exclusive right to market Xyrem for the treatment of fibromyalgia syndrome, provided that this indication is approved. On September 7th, 2006, Jazz Pharmaceuticals began its Phase III clinical development program for treating fibromyalgia syndrome with Xyrem.
  • October 2023: EnsoData and React Health have partnered to support individuals with sleep apnea by integrating predictive AI into React Health's platform. This will provide better access to information for physicians and equipment providers to help patients adhere to their treatment regimens.

Disease Type - Market Breakup in 3 Viewpoints

  • Daytime Extreme Sleepiness
  • Cataplexia
  • Other Disease Type

Therapeutic Type - Market Breakup in 5 Viewpoints

  • Central Nervous Systems Stimulants
  • Tricyclic Antidepressants
  • Sodium Oxybate
  • Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor
  • Others

End Users - Market Breakup in 3 Viewpoints

  • Diagnostics Centers
  • Hospitals
  • Others

Geography - Market Breakup of 17 Countries

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
  • Europe
    • United Kingdom
    • Germany
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Netherlands
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
  • Middle East & Africa
    • South Africa
    • United Arab Emirates

Key Players Analysis

  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals
  • Ligand Pharmaceuticals
  • Novartis AG
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical
  • Teva Pharmaceutical
  • Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
  • Harmony Biosciences Holdings
  • Roche Holding AG
  • Johnson & Johnson

Company Insights

  • Overview
  • Recent Developments
  • Product Portfolio
  • Financial Insights

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages170
Forecast Period2023-2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$3.47 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032$6.95 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate8%
Regions CoveredGlobal

