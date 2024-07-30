Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market Report 2024-2032: Therapeutic Types, Disease Types, End Users, Countries, and Company Analysis Featuring Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, and More

Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market Report by Therapeutic Type Disease Type End Users Countries and Company Analysis, 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global narcolepsy drugs market is predicted to value over US$ 6.94 billion by 2032 from US$ 3.47 billion in 2023. It demonstrates a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.01% from year 2024 to the year 2032. The growth of this industry depends on the increased awareness of narcolepsy, new pharmaceuticals, and the growth of healthcare expenditure.



Growing factors in the Narcolepsy Drugs Market:

Increasing Understanding and Diagnosis

Technological Advancements in Drug Development

Rising Healthcare Expenditure

Asia Narcolepsy Drugs Market

Global Narcolepsy Drugs Company News

March 2024: Avadel Pharmaceuticals' update for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 reports that over 1,200 patients have started using Lumryz, a new narcolepsy medicine for once-at-bedtime use. Additionally, more than 2,200 patients have enrolled in the RYZUP patient assistance program, many of whom switched from first-generation oxybates. This program is open to patients who have never used oxybate medication before, as well as those who have previously used and stopped first-generation oxybate treatment.

January 2024: Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) have signed an enhanced product license agreement for Xyrem (sodium oxybate). Under the terms of the agreement, UCB will have the exclusive right to market Xyrem for the treatment of fibromyalgia syndrome, provided that this indication is approved. On September 7th, 2006, Jazz Pharmaceuticals began its Phase III clinical development program for treating fibromyalgia syndrome with Xyrem.

October 2023: EnsoData and React Health have partnered to support individuals with sleep apnea by integrating predictive AI into React Health's platform. This will provide better access to information for physicians and equipment providers to help patients adhere to their treatment regimens.

Disease Type - Market Breakup in 3 Viewpoints

Daytime Extreme Sleepiness

Cataplexia

Other Disease Type

Therapeutic Type - Market Breakup in 5 Viewpoints

Central Nervous Systems Stimulants

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Sodium Oxybate

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor

Others

End Users - Market Breakup in 3 Viewpoints

Diagnostics Centers

Hospitals

Others

Geography - Market Breakup of 17 Countries

North America United States Canada Mexico Brazil

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Netherlands

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia

Middle East & Africa South Africa United Arab Emirates



Key Players Analysis

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Novartis AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Teva Pharmaceutical

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Harmony Biosciences Holdings

Roche Holding AG

Johnson & Johnson

