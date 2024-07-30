Host Hotels & Resorts Publishes 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report

BETHESDA, Md., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”), released its 2024 Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report, which details the Company’s CR program and strategy along with its environmental, social and governance initiatives and industry-leading accomplishments. Additionally, the 2024 CR Report provides an update on the Company’s performance and progress toward its 2030 environmental and social targets, which are mapped to the Company’s aspirational vision of becoming net positive by 2050.



“We are proud of our CR program accomplishments as we continue to raise the bar and take measurable, meaningful steps toward achieving our 2050 net positive vision,” said Mike Lentz, executive vice president, development, design & construction and executive sponsor of the CR program. “Being a sustainability leader means investing responsibly in our business, environment, people and communities while being thoughtful and intentional every step of the way. This mindset applies to everything we do—including our initiatives around resilience, decarbonization and conservation; our investments in talent; and our efforts to promote inclusion across our value chain while creating economic opportunity within local communities. Together with our dedicated team and partners, we continue to identify compelling strategic investments that deliver strong financial, environmental and social returns. We are committed to protecting and enhancing not only the assets we own, but also the destinations where our hotels and resorts are located.”

Now in its seventh edition, the 2024 CR Report also features Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) indices as well as an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO-1) Report, which provides a demographic breakdown of our workforce.

Notable milestones highlighted in the report include:

SUSTAINABILITY INVESTMENTS

Nearly $5 billion aggregate total of sustainable financing including $2.45 billion total issuance of green bonds for eligible green projects

Over 700 sustainability projects with $23 million expected utility savings annually and 13-20% average cash-on-cash returns over a five-year period

18 properties with LEED ® certification—including four hotels with LEED Gold certification as well as Host’s corporate headquarters—and 18 additional projects in the pipeline

certification—including four hotels with LEED Gold certification as well as Host’s corporate headquarters—and 18 additional projects in the pipeline 14 properties with on-site solar energy systems installed or under development

COMMUNITY INVESTMENTS

Over 200 charities supported to advance priority sustainable development goals, including 126 organizations selected by employees

Seven volunteer events supporting affordable housing, food security and sustainability, wildlife conservation and underserved and at-risk local communities

PEOPLE INVESTMENTS

88% of employees highly engaged according to most recent employee engagement survey

46% of women in management positions, 60% of promotions represented by women and 33% of promotions from diverse groups

98% of employees trained on diversity topics and hosted several educational and celebratory diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging events and initiatives

To learn more, please read the 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report and view the Corporate Responsibility pages on the Company website.

ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,700 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.