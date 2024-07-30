Hickey App Introduces Video Addition to Enhance 'Fun Moments'

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hickey , the innovative dating app known for empowering meaningful connections, proudly announces a significant upgrade to its "Fun Moment" feature. Now, users can share dynamic video clips, in addition to ephemeral photos, capturing their real-time experiences and personalities.



In the past year, the dating industry has witnessed a major shift towards video features, transforming user interactions. Video clips offer a richer, more engaging way to present oneself, fostering deeper, more authentic connections. This trend reflects the growing demand for real-time, visually driven communication, which photos alone cannot fulfill. However, the adoption of video in dating also presents challenges, such as privacy concerns and the potential for misuse, which platforms must address to ensure user safety and trust.

Here’s how Hickey ensures a safe and exciting experience for its users:

1. Controlled Visibility: Unlike profile photos, Fun Moments (pictures) and Reels (videos) in the Gallery remain veiled until the user chooses to unlock them, enhancing excitement and control.

2. Self-Destructing Media: No screenshots or downloads are allowed, and unlocked Moments/Reels self-destruct in 10 minutes, ensuring privacy and leaving no concern but fun and spicy interactions.

3. Robust Safety Measures: Hickey has bolstered its responsiveness to offensive content reports, providing timely responses and implementing a penalty mechanism for abusive accounts.



The release of Fun Reels is the result of dedicated research into user experiences and safety issues, ensuring that the feature not only entertains but also protects.

Since its inception, "Fun Moments" has revolutionized post-match conversations with its playful approach to photo sharing and has become one of Hickey's hallmark features. With the integration of video clips, users can now convey their dynamic lifestyles and interests more vividly, making every interaction unique and memorable. Early adopters have praised this feature for bringing conversations to life, creating a more immersive online dating experience.

While continuously offering innovative features and updates, the Product Team reminds users to make proper use of the app, as connections with like-minded people are the foundation of a vibrant community. "It's important to filter the worthwhile ones by shared tags, topics, or the SAVED list," quoted a staff member. The SAVED list refers to another innovative feature, Flash Chat, aimed at boosting romantic interactions and prioritizing conversations that matter most.

Driven by proactive innovations with the expectation of making dating fun, Hickey App has seen significant growth, engaging more than 1 million mobile users in North America and European countries within the last 12 months.

As Hickey continues to expand its user base, the team ensures that every adjustment and innovation takes into account the needs of different groups. The Fun Reels feature has been officially launched and priced after a period of trial operation, and the product team will further optimize and adjust based on user and market feedback. Considering the privacy and security challenges posed by video gameplay, the team is also considering integrating Hickey with users' other social accounts to provide a safer and more independent social space.