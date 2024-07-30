Capverse Expands into the TON Ecosystem, Exploring New Opportunities in Web3 Gaming

Road Town, British Virgin Islands, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capverse, a Hong Kong-based GameFi brand, recently announced its expansion into the TON blockchain.

Dedicated to creating a highly playable, immersive, and interactive gaming ecosystem with rich social features, Capverse allows players to earn tokens and points by mastering gameplay and contributing to the ecosystem. Previously, Capverse launched a successful NFT breeding & combat game on BNB Chain, boasting over 15K active users.

Capverse’s expansion into the TON ecosystem marks a significant step forward in building a socially rich Web3 gaming ecosystem. Capverse believes that gaming is a core scenario for Web3 and a key catalyst for blockchain adoption

Capverse recognizes that the future of Web3 gaming lies in “Play And Earn”, not “Play For Earn”. They are committed to this shift, ensuring long-term value by making games enjoyable for players.

Innovative Gameplay of Capverse TON

The upcoming Capverse TON continues this mission, using Telegram for rapid user growth with a Mini APP structure. It will introduce "Gemstone" points, offering various reward mechanisms. Players earn Gemstones for winning a game, with higher rewards for more difficult levels. Additional rewards come through referral systems, missions, leaderboards, and airdrop pools.

Gemstones will have broad applications and practical value across the Capverse ecosystem, enabling cross-game asset interoperability and enhancing user stickiness.

Capverse TON will feature the unique MatchToEarn model, blending classic match3 and monster battling mechanics. Players swap tiles to align three or more identical ones, triggering eliminations that release energy to strike monsters. The game introduces an element attribute system for more significant damage based on attribute interactions.

Capverse believes this engaging content can effectively prevent bots from diluting player rewards, reduce airdrop selling pressure, and promote user retention, enhancing LTV. This aligns with the TON ecosystem's future development direction.

Future Outlook

Howard, TON’s Dev Rel Asia Lead, highlighted the potential of TON & Telegram in DeFi and social integration. Capverse aims to leverage these platforms for broader user reach and deeper interaction, enriching the TON ecosystem with innovative gameplay and rewards, and promoting the growth of Web3 gaming.

