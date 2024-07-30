Verizon donates $15K to St. Louis’ Gateway Global to boost workforce development

ST. LOUIS, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinciding with a new local investment of $15,000 and a STEM event today in St. Louis, Verizon is celebrating the completion of a mentoring program with St. Louis nonprofit Gateway Global, whose STEM-based apprenticeship education and workforce development solutions foster entry-level tech jobs, promotions to management and beyond.



Gateway Global focuses on geo-spatial careers, working to prepare youth for the high-quality jobs that will be needed to support the nearly $2 billion National Geo-Spatial Intelligence Agency headquarters under construction in North St. Louis. Mentoring local students throughout the summer, Verizon network team members have shared their career journeys and experiences while working on critical infrastructure.

This afternoon at a Verizon facility in St. Louis, Verizon staff and youth are celebrating the completion of the program to demonstrate technology in action. Students will see drone demos and Verizon engineers will showcase technologies that help drive Verizon’s ultra-fast 5G Network.

“Volunteering with Gateway Global for the past three years has been an incredible experience for myself and my team of Network engineers,” said Marc Lindauer, mentor and Associate Director of Network Operations. “Supporting the students through their capstone projects and learning about their interests and career aspirations is a great opportunity for us to share our expertise with youth from around the St. Louis community.”

“Verizon mentors dedicating time to work with students on our programming has been amazing,” Zekita Armstrong Asuquo, Gateway Global CEO, said. “Our students appreciated having support with their capstone projects as well as helping them think through career pathways in critical infrastructure. Verizon has shown how impactful mentorship can be to support the future workforce in St. Louis.”

Establishing a partnership with Gateway Global in 2022, Verizon is proud to continue to support the work through this new $15,000 investment and related mentor programming.

