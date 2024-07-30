Elevai Labs Inc. Subsidiary, Elevai Biosciences, Continues to Advance its Scientific Advisory Board with the Appointment of Orian Shirihai, MD, PhD

Professor of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where he serves as Director of the UCLA Metabolism Research Theme.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevai Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) (“Elevai” or the “Company”), a pioneering force in medical aesthetics, announced the appointment of Orian Shirihai, MD, PhD, to the Scientific Advisory Board of its subsidiary, Elevai Biosciences Inc. (“Elevai Biosciences”). As a renowned researcher in the field of metabolism, Dr. Shirihai will support the advancement of EL-22, a first-in-class engineered probiotic approach, to address obesity’s pressing issue of preserving muscle while on weight loss treatments, including GLP-1 receptor agonists.

“Dr. Shirihai is recognized as a leader in endocrinology research, with deep expertise in metabolism and obesity,” said Dr. Jordan R. Plews, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Elevai Biosciences. “His knowledge, as well as broad network in the space, will help us to develop our lead clinical candidate EL-22 as a differentiated, oral myostatin approach for obese patients who need to preserve muscle while losing fat. We know Dr. Shirihai will be a valuable asset as we further develop EL-22 and EL-32."

Orian Shirihai, MD, PhD, is currently a Professor of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) where he serves as Director of the UCLA Metabolism Research Theme. The Shirihai laboratory focuses on mitochondrial structure, function and quality control, making key contributions to mitochondrial biology including the discovery of the life cycle of the mitochondria and the relationship between mitochondrial architecture and nutrient utilization in metabolic diseases. Another focus of the Shirihai lab is the development of novel approaches for the study of mitochondrial function and dynamics in metabolic diseases. Dr. Shirihai received his MD and PhD from the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology in 1997.

Elevai Biosciences expects to recruit additional distinguished scientific leaders with vast experience in the field of metabolic health and obesity to join its team.

Chief Executive Officer of Elevai Biosciences’ parent company, Elevai Labs Inc., Graydon Bensler, comments: “I’m enthusiastic about the current and future developments occurring at Elevai Biosciences. As a growth-focused organization at Elevai Labs, we are looking for more opportunities to increase shareholder value through further strategic acquisitions and investments in the biotech, cosmetic, health, and wellness spaces.”

About Elevai Labs, Inc.

Elevai Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) specializes in medical aesthetics and biopharmaceutical drug development, focusing on innovations for skin aesthetics and treatments tied to obesity and metabolic health. Driven by a commitment to scientific research, we aim to transform personal health and beauty. For more information, please visit www.elevailabs.com .

About Elevai Biosciences

Elevai Biosciences Inc., an Elevai Labs company, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development and acquisition of cutting-edge aesthetic medicines. Our lead asset, EL-22, is leveraging a first-in-class engineered probiotic approach to address obesity’s pressing issue of preserving muscle while on weight loss treatments, including GLP-1 receptor agonists. For more information, please visit www.elevaibio.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “potential,” “would” and “future” or similar expressions such as “look forward” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in Elevai’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 29, 2024, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.