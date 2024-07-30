Verana Health and HealthVerity Partner to Advance Use of Real-World Evidence in Research

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verana Health® , a digital health company dedicated to revolutionizing patient care and clinical research through real-world data (RWD), today announced a strategic partnership with HealthVerity , the leader in synchronizing transformational technologies and RWD to advance the science. The companies are joining forces as part of a Preferred Data Partner Program that will enable Verana Health’s curated registry data to be available and fully interoperable through HealthVerity Marketplace , the nation’s largest healthcare and consumer data ecosystem. This partnership will advance opportunities in healthcare research by offering deeper insights and fostering innovation in patient care.



“Leveraging data effectively is key to advancing healthcare innovation and breakthroughs in disease treatment and research,” said Sujay Jadhav, CEO of Verana Health. “By partnering with HealthVerity, we can amplify our ability to harness the power of real-world data to accelerate advancements in healthcare. Our shared vision is to enhance the quality of care and life for patients through data-driven insights and solutions.”

The Preferred Data Partner Program empowers leading organizations to augment their research, analyses, and data-driven solutions with unique, de-identified elements of Verana Health's extensive healthcare datasets. Such access is crucial in conducting more in-depth, accurate, and current analyses that are essential to advancing patient care and clinical research.

Verana Health has an RWD network of more than 20,000 healthcare clinicians and 90 million de-identified patients, stemming from its strategic data partnerships with leading medical societies . Through the partnership with HealthVerity, registry data curated by Verana Health will be available in a de-identified and HIPAA-compliant manner on HealthVerity Marketplace, a self-service cloud solution that allows users to explore the nation’s largest healthcare and consumer data ecosystem. HealthVerity Marketplace provides real-time patient counts and data provider overlaps with the ability to license research-ready data to gain a comprehensive view of the patient journey.

“We are excited to partner with Verana Health to offer exclusive data from leading medical societies that will enable a better understanding of the patient journey for numerous conditions that impact millions, such as AMD, thyroid eye disease, spinal muscular atrophy, Alzheimer’s disease, and bladder and prostate cancer,” said Andrew Kress, CEO of HealthVerity. “This partnership is part of our ongoing efforts to bring the most novel real-world data sources to our ever-growing healthcare data ecosystem to help our clients advance the science.”

About Verana Health

Verana Health® is a digital health company revolutionizing patient care and clinical research by utilizing physician expertise and artificial intelligence to unlock the true potential of real-world data. With exclusive access to the world’s largest patient data sources in ophthalmology, urology and neurology, Verana Health is powering real-world evidence generation. Clinicians utilize these insights to improve the quality of care and quality of life for patients, and life sciences companies rely on the insights to accelerate the development of new therapies. For more information, visit www.veranahealth.com .

About HealthVerity

HealthVerity synchronizes transformational technologies with the nation’s largest healthcare and consumer data ecosystem to power previously unattainable outcomes and fundamentally advance the science. We offer a comprehensive, yet flexible approach, based on the foundational elements of Identity, Privacy, Governance and Exchange (IPGE), that synchronizes unparalleled Identity management with built-in Privacy compliance and Governance, providing the ability to discover and Exchange a near limitless combination of data at a record pace. Together with our partners in life sciences, government and insurance, we are Synchronizing the Science. To learn more about HealthVerity, visit healthverity.com .

Media Contact:

MikeWorldWide

847.224.6462

veranahealth@mww.com