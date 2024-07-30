Datadog Joins Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF)

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datadog , Inc., the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, has become a premier member of the Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF), reinforcing its dedication to enhancing the security of the open source software supply chain. OpenSSF , hosted by the Linux Foundation , is a cross-industry organization aimed at inspiring and enabling the community to secure the open source software that underpins much of the technology we rely on, focusing on areas such as development, testing, fundraising, infrastructure, and support initiatives.



Datadog joins the OpenSSF Governing Board, taking on the responsibility of helping steer and shape the organization's strategic direction. Omkhar Arasaratnam, general manager of OpenSSF, remarked, “As Datadog joins OpenSSF as a premier member, we celebrate their expertise and commitment to the open source community. Their commitment directly aligns with OpenSSF’s mission to bolster open source software security. By collaborating with Datadog, we look forward to advancing initiatives that fortify software integrity and foster industry-wide collaboration.”

Datadog empowers organizations globally with unified, real-time observability and security solutions. Its platform integrates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, real-user monitoring, and other critical capabilities, facilitating digital transformation and cloud migration while fostering collaboration among development, operations, security, and business teams. This approach accelerates application deployment, strengthens security measures, optimizes performance monitoring, and provides actionable insights into user behavior and business metrics.

“Joining OpenSSF underscores our commitment to security and sustainable software development. We look forward to collaborating with industry leaders to enhance the security of open source software,” said Emilio Escobar, CISO at Datadog.

"At Datadog, we firmly believe in the power of community and open source. Joining OpenSSF underscores our commitment to advancing secure software for everyone. We're eager to collaborate on creating a future where open source software, which has become critical to modern development, is universally trusted, secure, and reliable. We're also pleased to announce that our CISO, Emilio Escobar, will be joining the OpenSSF board," said Jeremy Garcia, VP of technical community and open source at Datadog.

Datadog joins other OpenSSF premier members including Amazon Web Services, Apple, Capital One, Cisco, Citi, Dell Technologies, Ericsson, GitHub, Google, Huawei, Intel, IBM, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Red Hat, and Sonatype.

For more information about how to join the OpenSSF, visit the website .

About Datadog

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

About OpenSSF

The Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) is a cross-industry organization hosted by the Linux Foundation that brings together the industry’s most important open source security initiatives and the individuals and companies that support them. The OpenSSF is committed to collaboration and working both upstream and with existing communities to advance open source security for all. For example, our Secure Open Source Software (SOSS) Fusion Conference brings together professionals from various sectors to discuss and address open source software security. The conference features keynotes, workshops, and panel discussions on the latest security technologies and emerging cyber threats. For more information, please visit us at: openssf.org .

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation and its projects are supported by more than 2,950 members. The Linux Foundation is the world’s leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world’s infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, ONAP, Hyperledger, RISC-V, and more. The Linux Foundation’s methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org .

Media Contact