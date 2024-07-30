Association of Dental Support Organizations Honors U.S. Oral Surgery Management

IRVING, Texas, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) recognized U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) with its annual ADSO Emerging Award during the 2024 ADSO Summit in Colorado. The ADSO Emerging Award is given to a member organization that has shown great innovation/growth or has emerged as a new leader in the DSO industry.



“We’re honored that the ADSO has chosen to recognize U.S. Oral Surgery Management as a leader in the DSO industry and we’re grateful for its continued support,” said USOSM President and CEO Richard Hall. “The ADSO is committed to excellence, a commitment we value and share, so the recognition means a lot to us.”

Membership in the ADSO requires adherence to a comprehensive code of ethics. Members demonstrate professionalism, share best practices and apply the code of ethics in everyday activities. The ADSO established its annual awards program in 2023 to highlight excellence, commitment and service, both within the ADSO itself and within the DSO industry as a whole. The awards recognize innovation, service, growth and outstanding leadership.

The ADSO is a nonprofit, international trade association, headquartered in Washington, D.C., whose members support more than 11,000 dentists. The ADSO supports member organizations through research, education and advocacy; enabling them to foster innovation, collaboration and a vibrant market where DSO-supported dentists can provide high-quality oral health care. For more information, visit: https://www.theadso.org.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 27 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. For more information, visit: https://www.usosm.com.

Contact:

Robin Stevens

U.S. Oral Surgery Management

469-242-0475

robin.stevens@usosm.com