Orion Governance and Lobster Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Data Management Solutions

San Mateo, California, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Governance, the Information Intelligence Company, and provider of the Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG), a self-defined data fabric, today announced a strategic partnership with Lobster, Germany’s pioneering no-code software group. This collaboration aims to provide clients with a more robust and comprehensive solution for data governance and integration.

Orion Governance’s Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG) will integrate seamlessly with Lobster Data, Lobster's industry-leading integration solution. This partnership will enable organizations to enhance their data connectivity, establish end-to-end traceability of their information flow, streamline their data operations, and improve overall data management and governance.

“We are thrilled to partner with Lobster,” said Ramesh Shurma, CEO of Orion Governance. “Their innovative approach to data integration complements our mission to provide comprehensive data governance solutions. Together, we will empower our clients to unlock the potential of their data more efficiently and accelerate their key data-driven initiatives like application modernization, regulatory compliance, and cost optimization.”

Jephery Wijers, global head of Partner Management at Lobster, echoed this sentiment, stating, “Orion Governance’s EIIG and Lobster together is a game-changer for data management. Our combined expertise will deliver unparalleled value to our customers, enhancing their ability to manage and utilize data effectively and achieve business outcomes more quickly.”

The partnership promises to deliver significant advancements in data management, helping organizations to navigate the complexities of modern data ecosystems with greater efficiency and accuracy.

For more information about the partnership and its benefits, please visit Orion Governance’s website and Lobster’s website.

Attachments