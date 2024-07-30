U.S. Garage Organization Product Market Report 2024: Sales of Garage Organization Products are Forecast to Rise 1.9% Annually to $3.8 Billion in 2028

Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Garage Organization Product Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This industry study analyzes the $3.5 billion US garage organization product industry. It presents historical demand data (2013, 2018, and 2023) and forecasts (2028 and 2033) by material (metal and wire; plastic; wood; wicker and rattan; and textiles and other), product (bins, baskets, and totes; shelving; modular units; hanging storage; and accessories and hardware), and market (do-it-yourself and professional installation).

This study also analyzes consumer trends and growth opportunities, discusses pricing trends, and evaluates company market share and competitive analysis on industry competitors including FirstService (California Closets), GarageTek, Griffon (Closet Maid), Newell Rubbermaid, Sterilite, Stow, and Whirlpool (Gladiator).

Sales of garage organization products are forecast to rise 1.9% annually to $3.8 billion in 2028. The near term is not expected to bring sales advances for garage organization systems rivaling those of the 2018-2023 period. However, suppliers can retain customers and build on additional purchases by addressing a few key factors that are driving gains in the category:

continued interest in organizing and de-cluttering garage spaces to make them more functional and efficient

increasing demand for higher-value products such as custom modular units and special-use products that target a particular organization or storage issue

ongoing construction of new homes, which often have larger garages than older homes and thus more room for more intensive organization product installation

Not Yet the Largest Segment, But Modular Systems Have Momentum

Homeowners increasingly prioritize optimizing the space within their garage. The shift from clutter and chaos to efficient organization and easy access to workable spaces is driving the market. While shelves, bins, baskets, and totes account for the largest share of home organization products utilized in garages, these are often relatively low-cost, commoditized solutions to keep items contained and off the ground.

In contrast, modular systems create value and are a chance for consumers to either express themselves for a particular look enviable in a multipurpose "man cave" type space or to address the specific needs for their favorite hobbies. Modular units accounted for the third-largest share of garage organization product demand in 2023. This product segment will continue to see the fastest sales growth of any product type, representing 31% of total garage organization product sales gains through 2028.

Key Opportunities in Regional Targeting & Specialty Product Development

Two avenues offer key growth opportunities for garage organization products: recognizing regional differences and developing special-use products. Opportunities exist for suppliers in regions where basements are less prevalent, since in many homes the garage and the basement both provide out-of-sight storage, in some cases for items that are infrequently used. Opportunities also exist for companies that innovate beyond basic storage into higher value options that fit specific uses, especially for items that are used frequently.

Historical Market Trends

Sales of garage organization products are dependent on several macroeconomic factors, including:

consumer spending and discretionary income

existing home sales

new home construction activity

home renovation activity

sizes of garages

Consumer trends have a large influence on sales of garage organization products. Consumer preferences for home type and design, as well as trends in key hobbies, can support product purchases:

Homes with larger garages aid sales of modular garage systems, while interest in a multipurpose garage space will also boost sales for organization options that enable flexible use of the space.

Interest in gardening, DIY vehicle maintenance, DIY home repair and crafting, and various outdoor sports can boost demand for organization products that can make the garage the home for the equipment or even the activity itself in some cases.

Additionally, the Internet and television can influence consumer behaviors and purchasing decisions. For example, videos highlighting high-end garage renovations spur consumers to incorporate some of these ideas into their own spaces.

In recent years, the market has experienced greater volatility due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on behavioral trends and the supply of home organization products for the garage. In 2020 and 2021, sales rose due to greater improvement and repair activity as homeowners spent more time at home, causing them to renovate their spaces. In 2021 and 2022, supply chain issues and high raw material costs led prices to spike, causing the market value to rise and in 2022, decouple from unit sales performance.

Installation Trends (DIY vs. Professional)

The vast majority of garage home organization product sales are DIY. Many products are easy to assemble or install for most homeowners.

Professional installations account for a small (18% in 2023) percentage of garage product sales and are concentrated in modular systems. These products are becoming increasingly prevalent and often require professional expertise to install. Additionally, hanging storage is often attached to the ceiling of basements, which can be difficult for consumers to attach, particularly older consumers.

Looking forward, sales of professionally installed garage home organization products are expected to grow, spurred in part by more closet franchise companies that offer modular systems in these areas.

Materials Trends

Metal and wire, followed by plastic, are by far the leading materials used in the garage organization market. The dominant market position of metal and plastic is due in part to the enhanced strength and durability requirements of the variety of items usually stored in these spaces:

Plastic is low in cost and durable, making it especially appealing to the large DIY base in the garage storage products market, who often care less about aesthetics in these spaces than they do about cost and function. As a result, plastic accounts for a greater share of unit demand than of value demand.

Though higher in cost, metal is often preferred for its enhanced durability and strength in high-value installations, such as custom modular units:

Metal's higher cost - coupled with its more intensive use in high-end modular units - gives it an edge over plastic in terms of sales share.

While aesthetics are less a factor in the garage than in other parts of the home, the industrial look of metal is often favored by end users in this market - particularly those from higher-income households who use their garage as a multifunctional space (e.g., "man cave").

The use of wood and other materials is limited by their often lower durability compared to metal and plastic, as well as by the temperature and moisture level fluctuations garages typically experience in much of the US, which can cause materials like wood to warp over time and need to be replaced more frequently. Nonetheless, durable laminate modular units are increasingly employed in garages.

Through 2028, demand growth for plastic will be supported by the widespread use of the material in bins, totes, and shelving - the leading garage organization product types - due to its combination of low cost, durability, and strength. Metal will exhibit faster growth, supported by the widespread use of metal or plastic-coated wire in all major product groups due to its superior performance compared to plastic alone.

Additionally, metal has an industrial appearance that meshes with the preferred look in most garage spaces when aesthetics is a concern. However, metal and plastic products will see some limited competition from niche material options, especially wood. Wood can be coated for use in spaces that are not climate-controlled and can contribute a rustic look or the type of work surface needed for many DIY projects.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Scope & Product Description

Short-Term Garage Organization Product Trends

Overview

Historical Market Trends

General Sales Trends

Installation Trends (DIY vs. Professional)

Materials Trends

Pricing Trends

Housing Stock & Number of Garages

Consumer Trends

Media Influence on Garage Organization

Organization Attitudes

Organization Attitudes by Gender

Organization Attitudes by Age

Organization Attitudes by Recent Purchase of Home Organization Products

Design & Style Trends

Generational Trends

Demographics of Recent Home Organization Product Buyers

Reason for Buying Home Organization Products

Home Organization Placement in Garage v. Other Spaces

Consumer Insights on Garage Spaces at Home

Garage Spaces at Home by Gender

Garage Spaces at Home by Age Group

Garage Spaces at Home: Recent Home Organization Purchases

Homeownership Trends

Homeownership & Rental Rates

Annual Household Income

Age of Head of Household

Fixed Self-Storage Market

Products

Sales by Product

Shelving

Bins, Baskets, &Totes

Modular Units

Hanging Storage

Accessories & Hardware

Key Suppliers & Industry Structure

Industry Composition

Market Share

Distribution

Marketing

