Assessment of the Online Education Market in India, 2024-2028: Trends and Growth Projections for Higher Education, K-12, Education Content, and Education Services

The online education market in India is forecasted to grow by USD 6.47 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 27.17% during the forecast period. The market is driven by skill development and employment, government initiatives toward digitization in education, and rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The online education market in India is segmented as below:

By End-user Higher education K-12

By Product Content Services



This study identifies the emergence of cloud computing as one of the prime reasons driving the online education market in India growth during the next few years. Also, growing investment in online education and inclusion of gamification to drive engagement levels will lead to sizable demand in the market.

A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online education market in India vendors.

Also, the online education market in India analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Aeon Learning Pvt. Ltd.

AnalytixLabs

Coursera Inc.

Educomp Solutions Ltd.

Excelsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Indira Gandhi National Open University

Intellipaat Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Jigsaw Academy

Khan Academy Inc.

MPS Ltd.

NextEducation India Pvt. Ltd.

NIIT Ltd.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Simplilearn

SMU DE

Sorting Hat Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Udemy Inc.

upGrad Education Pvt. Ltd.

Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Zeus Systems Pvt. Ltd.

