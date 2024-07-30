Industrial Construction Projects Insights, Q2 2024: Top 20 Projects Per Region by Country, Stage, Value of Project, with Rankings of Key Operators (Leading Contractors, Consulting Engineers, Project Owners)

Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Industrial Construction Projects (Q2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed analysis of industrial construction projects globally.

The report provides total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.



The analyst is currently tracking industrial construction projects with a total value of $4.3 trillion at all stages from announcement to execution. This pipeline mostly comprises industrial buildings, manufacturing plants, mines and mineral processing, and other related facilities.

In terms of the current project pipeline value, North America holds the largest share, with its total of $1.1 trillion accounting for one-quarter of the global pipeline - ahead of North-East Asia with 16.9% ($730 billion) and South Asia with an 11.8% share ($512.8 billion). The smallest share of the pipeline is attributed to Sub-Saharan Africa which accounts for a 3.2% share ($136.7 billion).

Key Topics Covered

Global Overview North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Middle East and North Africa Sub-Saharan Africa South-East Asia North-East Asia South Asia Australasia

