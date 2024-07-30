Konica Minolta Installs AccurioLabel 230 Press at Growing Digital Printer

Ramsey, NJ, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced the installation of its AccurioLabel 230 digital label press at LandmarkPrint in Stamford, Connecticut. LandmarkPrint is a leading provider of integrated digital print production services, promotional signage and displays to customers in the tri-state area. The company’s specialties include offset and digital production printing, large-format graphics and event signage as well as personalized direct mail and fulfillment services, all available through online ordering with national distribution.

A new client to Konica Minolta and to roll-fed labels, LandmarkPrint had experience printing labels on cut sheets and its own wide-format device. As Founding Principal Carmine Iannacchino began investigating label-converting as a more significant revenue stream, he gained insight on the industry’s considerable projected growth rate. After reviewing recommendations from its many contacts in the industry, LandmarkPrint reached out to Konica Minolta.

Iannacchino visited Konica Minolta’s Client Engagement Center at its U.S. Headquarters in Ramsey, New Jersey. He quickly saw investment in label production as an opportunity to enhance current customer relationships, add to LandmarkPrint’s portfolio of services and increase revenue, a sentiment backed by industry projections. A recent Keypoint Intelligence report confirms the growth of this market, projecting a CAGR of 11.7% for digital label press volume worldwide from 2021-2026.

Konica Minolta label presses are highly productive and operator-friendly. LandmarkPrint’s new equipment was installed late in 2023 and operators were trained on-site over three days. The press’ touchscreen enables intuitive operation and is easy to use, eliminating the need for extensive user training. In addition to the AccurioLabel 230, LandmarkPrint purchased Konica Minolta’s AccurioPro Flux front-end software to impose jobs accurately, as well as the GM Nano Diecut/Finisher to convert the labels.

Konica Minolta’s sales and service teams were instrumental in bolstering LandmarkPrint’s label business development and sales training. LandmarkPrint was able to benefit from Konica Minolta’s size and scope, its access to local service and the convenience of using one vendor for the entire transaction.

“Konica Minolta’s application experts have so much industry experience, assisting us with everything from the right questions to ask customers to creating an estimating software tool where we can enter specs based on the press to calculate an estimate – no pen and paper anymore!” said Iannacchino. “Another great decision was going with a toner-based machine. While we did consider inkjet technology, we concluded it was more complex to run and required special treated materials.”

LandmarkPrint reports the quality and turnaround from the AccurioLabel 230 is ‘fantastic.’ Some customers had been waiting several weeks to receive orders, but with its new press, jobs are produced in a matter of days. LandmarkPrint easily converted a small room to house the reasonably-sized equipment, and has one operator running two machines.

“We are well-known for our fast turnaround time in our traditional business, and partnering with Konica Minolta on label printing technology has allowed us to provide that same fast-turn time for labels,” added Iannacchino.

“As we continue to invest in this growth area by delivering technology that is faster, easier to run and more automated than ever to create efficiencies for our clients, we are thrilled to have another printer join us in embracing labeling,” said Jason Dizzine, Vice President, Portfolio Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “We welcome LandmarkPrint to the Konica Minolta family and into the label business, where we foresee them achieving remarkable success.”

Konica Minolta’s AccurioLabel presses offer affordable entry to high-quality digital printing. The AccurioLabel 230 prints 1200x1200 DPI at 77 feet/minute, on standard flexo material. The highly flexible systems were developed to manage and deliver an increasing number of small-to-medium print jobs in ever-shorter processing times. Tasks that were time-consuming on analog machines can be performed quickly and accurately to deliver consistent print quality across the run. Learn more about Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress 230 online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its account on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About LandmarkPrint

LandmarkPrint provides integrated digital print production services, promotional signage and displays to customers in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey. They offer cost-effective solutions and innovative approaches to communicating your brand, products and services. But just as important, they work to understand your business goals, the challenges you face and anticipate your needs. They make it easier for you to do business. They’re experienced team of sales & production professionals helps customers achieve maximum impact on a project-by-project basis through Digital Printing, Large Format Graphics and Displays, Personalized Direct Mail and Fulfillment Services, Online Ordering and National Distribution. Their customers – nationally and internationally renowned marketers – attest to their value as problem-solvers, logjam-breakers and creative thinkers. LandmarkPrint has been consistently ranked in the “Top 25” nationally for digital print production companies for almost 35 years. They are the Leading Print Service Provider in Fairfield County, Connecticut.

# # # # #

Attachment