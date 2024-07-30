30 July 2024
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)
Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
These notifications are made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms are below.
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)
| a)
| Name
|Justin Ward
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| PDMR
Non-Executive Director
| b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
|Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
| b)
| LEI
|213800LRYA19A69SIT31
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00B02WHS05
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.4249p
|2,752
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
2,752 Ordinary Shares in aggregate
£1,169.32
| e)
| Date of the transaction
|26 July 2024
| f)
| Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)
| a)
| Name
|Mrs E Ward
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
|PCA of Justin Ward, Non-Executive Director
| b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
|Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
| b)
| LEI
|213800LRYA19A69SIT31
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00B02WHS05
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.4249p
|1,073
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1,073 Ordinary Shares in aggregate
£455.91
| e)
| Date of the transaction
|26 July 2024
| f)
| Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)
| a)
| Name
|Oliver Bedford
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| PDMR
Non-Executive Director
| b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
|Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
| b)
| LEI
|213800LRYA19A69SIT31
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00B02WHS05
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.4249p
|16,191
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
16,191 Ordinary shares in aggregate
£6,879.56
| e)
| Date of the transaction
|26 July 2024
| f)
| Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)
| a)
| Name
|Angela Henderson
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| PDMR
Non-Executive Director
| b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
|Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
| b)
| LEI
|213800LRYA19A69SIT31
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00B02WHS05
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.4249p
|500
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
500 Ordinary shares in aggregate
£212.45
| e)
| Date of the transaction
|26 July 2024
| f)
| Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
