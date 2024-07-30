Result of AGM

30 JULY 2024

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 30 July 2024 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Deborah Hudson and David Mayes and to elect as a director Brigid Sutcliffe who was appointed to the Board on 2 April 2024.

Simon Constantine and Richard Green did not stand for re-election at the AGM and both have retired as directors of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM. Deborah Hudson has succeeded Simon Constantine as chair of the Board and Brigid Sutcliffe has succeeded Richard Green as chair of the audit committee.

A copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/nvt/.

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting are as follows:

Number Resolution For Discretionary Against Vote Withheld 1 To receive and approve the Company’s annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 together with the strategic report, Directors’ report and independent auditor’s report thereon 13,578,226 221,473 48,178 20,050 2 To approve and declare a final dividend of 1.6p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2024 13,609,662 174,165 0 84,100 3 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2024 other than the part of such report containing the Directors’ remuneration policy 12,314,041 304,259 816,401 433,226 4 To re-elect Mr D A Mayes as a director 12,822,586 429,385 558,381 57,575 5 To re-elect Ms D N Hudson as a director 12,975,312 429,385 320,444 142,786 6 To elect Ms B A Sutcliffe as a director 12,836,359 429,385 395,431 206,752 7 To re-appoint Forvis Mazars LLP as independent auditor 12,729,529 586,241 283,560 268,597 8 To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor 13,059,009 586,241 113,521 109,156 9 To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 12,816,031 436,341 407,326 208,229 10 To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities 12,255,556 510,218 718,500 383,653 11 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 13,202,923 451,188 120,713 93,103

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

