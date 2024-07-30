Jason Magee, CEO of ConnectWise, Recognized on the CRN Top 100 Executives List for 2024 in the Innovators Category

TAMPA, Fla., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , a leading provider of software solutions and services for managed service providers (MSPs), today announced that Jason Magee, CEO of ConnectWise, is one of the Top 100 Executives for 2024 on the prestigious list from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company . This marks the fourth consecutive year Jason has been named to the annual list as a Top Innovator, spotlighting passionate technology industry leaders dedicated to supporting IT channel growth with continuous innovation and channel-focused strategies and initiatives.



With over 20 years of experience, Jason Magee is a visionary leader and driving force for innovation across the channel. Through exceptional leadership skills and exemplary creativity, Jason empowers managed service providers (MSPs) and the businesses they support with forward-looking solutions designed to optimize their operations and drive profitability. Under Jason’s leadership, ConnectWise has expanded into the AI, cybersecurity, and hyperautomation markets, created its revolutionary Asio platform™, introduced its Partner Program for MSPs, and completed key acquisitions – including Perch.

"I am honored to be acknowledged as one of the most innovative leaders in the IT channel on the prestigious CRN Top Executives list," said Jason Magee. "This recognition is a testament to the unwavering dedication and tireless efforts of the ConnectWise team in delivering cutting-edge technology solutions, such as our acclaimed Asio Platform, ConnectWise Sidekick™, and ConnectWise RPA™. We remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting all MSPs by equipping them with transformative tools and solutions that enhance their efficiency, productivity, and profitability."

The CRN 2024 Top 100 Executives list honors the achievements of executives across four categories: the 25 Most Influential Executives, Top 25 Channel Sales Leaders, Top 25 Innovators and Top 25 Disruptors. These leaders utilize their unique strengths to advance the channel and set the pace for the entire industry.

“Each leader on this list brings technology vision and strong channel acumen to bear in ways that drive success across the partner ecosystem,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “They are industry trailblazers whose unique talents and unwavering dedication to driving business growth are unlocking new possibilities in IT and supporting partner success.”

The Top 100 Executives list for 2024 will be featured in the upcoming August issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/Top100 .

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of managed service providers (MSPs) that support millions of small and midsized businesses (SMBs) globally. With over 40 years of commitment to partner success, ConnectWise provides unmatched software, services, community, and integrations to fuel profitable growth. ConnectWise introduced the world's first true MSP platform—Asio™—providing unprecedented flexibility and security with built-in artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, and machine learning capabilities. It all adds up to efficient, productive end-to-end MSP solutions, including IT documentation, data management, cybersecurity, remote monitoring, and backup technologies. Discover how ConnectWise is transforming the IT industry at connectwise.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. thechannelcompany.com

