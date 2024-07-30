Slurry Pump Market Size is Anticipated to Hit USD 1.4 Billion by 2034, Registering CAGR of 2.8% Over the Next Decade | States Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the sluggish advancement occurring at a CAGR of 2.8% through 2034, the worldwide slurry pump market (スラリーポンプ市場) is likely to reach USD 1.4 billion at the end of the forecast period. The last recorded size of the industry was USD 1.0 billion in 2023. Owing to this progress, fewer growth prospects are created for leading players in the sector.

With several efforts taken by governments of different countries, the oil and gas sector is expected to proliferate. Due to the growth of the ecosystem, the scope of slurry pumps increases, diversifying applications of pumps in such sectors.

The production of oil, natural gas, and other related excavations has increased. Pertaining to the rising demand, oil and gas exploration activities are propelling. With the growing demand for such activities, the importance of slurry pumps is expected to increase.

Pertaining to the rising demand for pumps for exploration activities, the scope of slurry pumps in the petrochemical industry is expected to increase, creating several growth prospects for leading players in the ecosystem.

Request for Sample PDF Copy of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86324

The growing importance of effective transportation of slurries and sludge from one place to another is a driving force for the ecosystem. The demand for better transference of fluid from one place to another is also increasing, which adds to the driving force for the competitive landscape.

Owing to the growing demand for better water treatment plants, the demand for efficient slurry pumps is expected to elevate. Wastewater treatment is a key factor of concern. To cater to the growing concern, several measures are being taken to treat water and elevate the usability of this water. Such growing demand is pushing the growth of the competitive landscape. This rising demand also enables key players in the ecosystem to innovate products.

Key Findings from the Market Report

With various differentiating factors, the global slurry pump market can be segmented into different categories. The product type segment of the sector is governed by the horizontal slurry pump category due to the high productivity of such pumps.

Vertical slurry pumps generate demand in small-scale operations, owing to the lowered maintenance and operational costs.

Reduced noise, better efficiency, and cost-effectiveness are key benefits of electrically power-sourced pumps, helping the category of the segment gain attention.

With the growing mining activities across the world, the demand for such pumps is expected to increase in the said category of the end-use industry segment.

Regional Profile

With the rising emphasis on research and development in Europe, prospects for the competitive landscape are likely to increase. Key players in the sector can grow through innovative products in the region, contributing to market growth.

The emergence of the oil and gas sector in Asia-Pacific is set to drive the growth of the competitive space in the region, thereby creating opportunities for key players.

Technological infrastructure in North America is likely to augment the market size. Owing to better infrastructural availability, cutting-edge solutions can be designed and offered to consumers.

Competitive Landscape

With key expansion strategies like collaborations, acquisitions, partnerships, or mergers, leading players expand in the slurry pump market. New entrants might face a hindrance to entry due to large-scale organizations.

EBARA Corporation is a key player in the competitive space. The firm offers a wide range of products, including surface pumps, submersible pumps, custom pumps, and many more.

EDDY Pump Corporation is another key organization in the ecosystem, which is known for diversified products like excavator pump attachments, dredge sleds, autonomous dredges, self-prime pumps, buckets, and many more.

Flowserve Corporation is another prominent player in the ecosystem, which is observed to operate in different verticals, including pumps, valves, seals, energy recovery devices, actuators, and instrumentation.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86324

Key Players

EBARA Pumps Americas Corporation

EDDY Pump Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

HEBEI TOBEE PUMP CO. LIMITED

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

Metso

Sulzer Ltd

The Weir Group PLC

TSURUMI MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.

Xylem

Key Developments in the Slurry Pump Market

In September 2022, EBARA Corporation acquired Hayward Gordon L.P. (HG). The strategic move helped the firm enhance the global presence of the organization. Strategic resource expansion was also possible with the help of such a move.

acquired Hayward Gordon L.P. (HG). The strategic move helped the firm enhance the global presence of the organization. Strategic resource expansion was also possible with the help of such a move. In July 2023, EDDY Pump Corporation partnered with Hawk Excavator. The strategic partnership aimed to redefine the competitive landscape with the increased scope of innovation and reach of firms across the globe.

Market Segmentation

Type

Horizontal Slurry Pump

Vertical Slurry Pump

Head

Below 75 mtr

75 mtr - 100 mtr

100 mtr - 150 mtr

150 mtr - 200 mtr

Above 200 mtr

Power Source

Electric

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Solar

Diesel

End Use

Mining

Chemical

Wastewater Treatment

Power Generation

Construction

Oil and Gas

Metallurgy

Agriculture

Others (Pharmaceuticals, etc.)

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86324<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Slewing Ring Bearings Market - The global market for slewing ring bearings (旋回リングベアリング市場) was worth US$ 4.4 billion in 2021. A CAGR of 4.4% is estimated to be achieved from 2022 to 2031, resulting in US$ 6.7 billion in revenue.

The global market for slewing ring bearings (旋回リングベアリング市場) was worth US$ 4.4 billion in 2021. A CAGR of 4.4% is estimated to be achieved from 2022 to 2031, resulting in in revenue. Electric Motor Market - The global electric motor market (電動モーター市場) stood at US$ 145.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 237.9 billion in 2031. The global electric motor market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2031.

The global electric motor market (電動モーター市場) stood at US$ 145.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach in 2031. The global electric motor market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2031. Water Pump Market – The global water pump market (ウォーターポンプ市場)is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 95.0 Billion by the end of 2031.

The global water pump market (ウォーターポンプ市場)is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2031 and reach by the end of 2031. Concrete Pump Market – The global concrete pump market (コンクリートポンプ市場) is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2034 and reach US$ 9.7 Billion by the end of 2034.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com