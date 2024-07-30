Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FinTech, Cryptocurrency & Electronic Payments Industry Almanac 2024: Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis and developments at innovative firms within the FinTech, Cryptocurrency & Electronic Payments Industry. Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development and investments.
The Report Provides Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends Affecting the Fintech, Cryptocurrency & Electronic Payments Industry:
- Introduction to the FinTech, Cryptocurrency & Electronic Payments Industry
- Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain Explained
- The Difference Between Cryptocurrencies and Stable Coins/National Treasuries Consider Issuing Stable Digital Currencies
- Regulation of Cryptocurrencies Increases
- BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) Payment Options Have Strong Market Share
- Digital Wallets Gain Payments Market Share
- The SuperApp Begins to Develop in FinTech
- Real Time Payments (RTP)/Instant Payments/FedNow to Grow
- Neobanks/Virtual Banks Explained/Top Competitors
- A Brief History of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the State of the Industry Today
- Voice, Face & Image Recognition Change the Wireless World, Enhanced Through Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Insurance Underwriting Uses Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Policy Holders Allow Their Habits to Be Tracked for Lower Insurance Rates
- Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Is Replacing Human Workers
- Digital Assistants Include Amazon's Echo and Google's Home/Alexa and Similar Software Power Third-Party Developers
- Growth in Big Data Supported by Expansion of Cloud Computing and Predictive Analytics
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powers Hedge Fund Investment Strategies
- Banks and Apps Vie for Previously Underserved Markets, Including Hispanics
- China Sees Growth in Online Payments, Banking and Lending/Alipay Soars
- Smartphones and Neobanks Replace Bank Branches and Tellers
- Smartphones and Financial Technology (FinTech) Enable New Mobile Payment Methods
- Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Payment Systems, such as Zelle and Venmo, Soar in Popularity
- In Emerging Nations, mChek and M-PESA Enable Remote Banking via Smartphone
- Online Competition Changes the Mortgage Industry
- Open Banking May Revolutionize the World of Banking and Finance
- Financial Technology (FinTech) Enables Online Lending, Insurance and Robo Advisors
- The Future of Banking, Credit Cards, Mobile Payments and Mortgages
The Report Provides In-Depth Tables for the Following Fintech, Cryptocurrency & Electronic Payments Industry Statistics:
- FinTech, Cryptocurrency & Electronic Payments Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview
- Artificial Intelligence Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview
- Investment & Securities Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview
- U.S. Banking, Mortgages & Credit Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview
- Global Credit Card Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview
- FDIC Insured Institution Statistics: 4th Quarter 2023
- Employment in the Banking Industry, U.S.: 2018-2024
Key Features:
- Business trends analysis
- In-depth industry overview
- Technology trends analysis
- Forecasts
- Spending, investment, and consumption discussions
- In-depth industry statistics and metrics
- Industry employment numbers
Additional Key Features Include:
- Industry Glossary
- Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations
- Profiles of industry-leading companies
- U.S. and Global Firms
- Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries
- Executive Contacts
- Revenues
- For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries
- Statistical Tables
Key Questions Answered Include:
- How is the industry evolving?
- How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?
- How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?
- What is the size of the market now and in the future?
- What are the financial results of the leading companies?
- What are the names and titles of top executives?
- What are the top companies and what are their revenues?
For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/93pi1c
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.