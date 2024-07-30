Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FinTech, Cryptocurrency & Electronic Payments Industry Almanac 2024: Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis and developments at innovative firms within the FinTech, Cryptocurrency & Electronic Payments Industry. Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development and investments.

The Report Provides Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends Affecting the Fintech, Cryptocurrency & Electronic Payments Industry:

Introduction to the FinTech, Cryptocurrency & Electronic Payments Industry

Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain Explained

The Difference Between Cryptocurrencies and Stable Coins/National Treasuries Consider Issuing Stable Digital Currencies

Regulation of Cryptocurrencies Increases

BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) Payment Options Have Strong Market Share

Digital Wallets Gain Payments Market Share

The SuperApp Begins to Develop in FinTech

Real Time Payments (RTP)/Instant Payments/FedNow to Grow

Neobanks/Virtual Banks Explained/Top Competitors

A Brief History of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the State of the Industry Today

Voice, Face & Image Recognition Change the Wireless World, Enhanced Through Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Insurance Underwriting Uses Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Policy Holders Allow Their Habits to Be Tracked for Lower Insurance Rates

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Is Replacing Human Workers

Digital Assistants Include Amazon's Echo and Google's Home/Alexa and Similar Software Power Third-Party Developers

Growth in Big Data Supported by Expansion of Cloud Computing and Predictive Analytics

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powers Hedge Fund Investment Strategies

Banks and Apps Vie for Previously Underserved Markets, Including Hispanics

China Sees Growth in Online Payments, Banking and Lending/Alipay Soars

Smartphones and Neobanks Replace Bank Branches and Tellers

Smartphones and Financial Technology (FinTech) Enable New Mobile Payment Methods

Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Payment Systems, such as Zelle and Venmo, Soar in Popularity

In Emerging Nations, mChek and M-PESA Enable Remote Banking via Smartphone

Online Competition Changes the Mortgage Industry

Open Banking May Revolutionize the World of Banking and Finance

Financial Technology (FinTech) Enables Online Lending, Insurance and Robo Advisors

The Future of Banking, Credit Cards, Mobile Payments and Mortgages

The Report Provides In-Depth Tables for the Following Fintech, Cryptocurrency & Electronic Payments Industry Statistics:

FinTech, Cryptocurrency & Electronic Payments Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview

Artificial Intelligence Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview

Investment & Securities Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview

U.S. Banking, Mortgages & Credit Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview

Global Credit Card Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview

FDIC Insured Institution Statistics: 4th Quarter 2023

Employment in the Banking Industry, U.S.: 2018-2024

Key Features:

Business trends analysis

In-depth industry overview

Technology trends analysis

Forecasts

Spending, investment, and consumption discussions

In-depth industry statistics and metrics

Industry employment numbers

Additional Key Features Include:

Industry Glossary

Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations

Profiles of industry-leading companies

U.S. and Global Firms

Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries

Executive Contacts

Revenues

For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries

Statistical Tables

Key Questions Answered Include:

How is the industry evolving?

How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?

How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?

What is the size of the market now and in the future?

What are the financial results of the leading companies?

What are the names and titles of top executives?

What are the top companies and what are their revenues?

