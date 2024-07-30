Sexual Health Products Market Size, Growth & Trends | Global CAP: US$ 243.83 Billion By 2032, With a CAGR of 8.71%, Research by SNS Insider

Pune, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sexual Health Products Market Growth Analysis:

“As per the SNS Insider Research, The Sexual Health Products Market Size was valued at USD 118.83 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 243.83 billion by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 8.71% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Sexual health products are gaining traction on the back of bolstering several sexual wellness initiatives by the government as well as private organizations representing a place for sexual education, which is in turn fostering growth in the market. At the same time, governments and organizations are introducing large-scale programs to inform about sexual health as well as educate everyone involved while mitigating the stigma surrounding sex. Such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), are actively promoting sexual health education, providing access to information on relevant programs of sexual health products, etc.

In the USA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that sex-related education campaigns have resulted in increased use of condoms and other prevention methods among teenagers which has also helped to lower sexually transmitted infections. Private organizations too are a big part of it. Durex and Trojan by signing collaborations with schools & businesses and donating free examples of the product, contribute an approved edge to market expansion. These collective actions are not just increasing the general public understanding along with gaining a reputation in the sexual wellness products industry of a substantial market expansion.





Sexual Health Products Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 118.83 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 243.83 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.71% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers •Rising Prevalence of Sexually Transmitted Diseases Leading to Greater Demand for Convenient and Effective Sexual Health Products Boost Market Growth.

•Increase in the Number of Sexual Wellness Initiatives by Government & Private Organizations to Create Awareness About Sexual Health are Responsible for the Sexual Health Products Market.

Segmentation Dynamics

The sex toys market is witness to registering the highest CAGR during this forecast period with 7.02%. The growth factors involve general societal liberalization and more people feeling comfortable in living openly as their sex. Over the past few years, sexual wellness has seen a significant change in cultural attitudes, with young women and men as well more willing to experiment or explore. This new openness has in turn given rise to adult vibrators and other sex toys becoming widely acknowledged as indispensable items within the pantheon of personal care products meant for promoting healthy sexual functioning.

Sex toys becoming mainstream is probably just another aspect of that societal change. For enhancing wellness and intimate relationships sex toys are not considered to be a taboo, instead, they have gone mainstream. It is not surprising, therefore, that there has been a rapid increase in demand for these products among the younger public and those most concerned with their sexual health and general well-being.

Additionally, increased purchasing power and better lifestyles in developing economies are further augmenting the demand for these products. As disposable incomes increase, people from such regions are more inclined to spend on personal care and wellness items which include sexual aids. This is most prevalent in countries with growing economies, education, and health awareness like India where a relatively young consumer the spending mindset revolves more around prevention at an early stage than management later on.

In addition to this, the market also increases from new product offerings and massive demand as well. Manufacturers are also introducing an array of new and enhanced products for different tastes and desires. For illustration, discreet and tapered sex toys - designed to be both top-notch in terms of quality and user-friendly - have been introduced into their ranks as entry-level product items. With the advent of online retail platforms, purchasing sex toys has become increasingly discreet and convenient for consumers. Not only did this increase market accessibility, but also it provided the customer with detailed product descriptions and reviews for better education/blog awareness.

Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the sexual health products market during this time frame. This is driven by several factors, namely proactive government policies to open up the market for adult products and services seeing them as tools that can address the population which is an increase in disposable incomes along with increased awareness around sexual wellness. China's National Health Commission, for example, took several public health initiatives to disseminate accurate information about HIV and harm reduction coverage. Additionally, the Chinese government in its budget for 2020 had allocated a 15 % increase of funds to public health which is considered as part of an overall commitment towards improving healthcare infrastructure and education including sexual health.

The case in India is not far behind because of ministries such as the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare that have actively pushed for creating sex health awareness. The National Adolescent Health Programme - or Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK) in short by the government of India aims to address health and well-being across all dimensions, including sexual & reproductive health. Government reports show that spending on these programs has climbed 25% in real terms over the past five years. As a result, it led to increased awareness and openness on matters of sexual health which in turn catalyzed demand for products related therein.

Furthermore, economic growth in the Asia-Pacific region has resulted in higher disposable incomes which are encouraging consumers to spend more on health and personal care products. Asia's GDP grew 7.3% in 2021, approaching levels last seen before the pandemic hit, leading to increased consumer spending that will further fuel economic consumption throughout Asia-Pacific by Web Smith / February 26 Over three billion consumers around the world changed their retail habits during and after lockdowns as retailers adapted swiftly. Plus, people have more disposable income with higher living standards and are willing to spend money on sex products as deemed important for health and quality of life.

Sexual health products are being made more accessible due to these factors and with the rise of e-commerce in Asia-Pacific. According to government data from Japan, online retail sales have increased over 20% every year for the past few. Its growth is being driven by better digital infrastructure and the popularity of mobile internet.

Recent Developments

In April 2023 , Santa Barbara-based Tabu Group Offers Women-Specific Scientifically Formulated Sexual Wellness Products Sold at Sephora.

, Santa Barbara-based Tabu Group Offers Women-Specific Scientifically Formulated Sexual Wellness Products Sold at Sephora. In August 2021, Wow Tech and Lovehoney announced their merger and the combined group will henceforth be steered by Wow Tech towards an exciting future in sexual wellbeing.

