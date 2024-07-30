Amy Fowler Therapy Opens New Counseling Practice in Haslet, Texas, Launches Website for Comprehensive Mental Health Services

Haslet, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haslet, Texas -

Amy Fowler Therapy has announced the opening of their new counseling practice in Haslet, Texas, along with the launch of their website. The service focuses on offering support for children, teenagers, and women, addressing a variety of emotional and mental health issues. Amy Fowler, a Licensed Professional Counselor Associate (LPCA), brings over 17 years of experience working with children and adolescents, and more than a decade of experience counseling women.

The practice aims to create a safe environment for clients dealing with different challenges. For children, the focus includes helping with behavioral issues, emotional regulation, and relationship problems. Teenagers can receive help with anxiety, family dynamics, and self-esteem issues. Women can get support for relationship issues, parenting challenges, and life transitions along with other concerns.

Reflecting on the launch, Amy Fowler said, "I am thrilled to bring this counseling service to the Haslet community. My goal has always been to provide compassionate and effective therapy to those facing emotional and psychological challenges. The new practice and website make it easier for people to access the support they need."

The new website provides detailed information about the therapy services, pricing, and practice location. It also allows users to schedule appointments online, making the process simpler for new and existing clients. The initial 90-minute parent intake session for children under 18 is priced at $125, with follow-up 50-minute sessions costing $115. Adult clients can avail themselves of the 50-minute session at the same rate.

In addition to its practical uses, the website offers free resources for the community. This includes a newsletter with mental health and emotional wellness tips for women, children, and teens. Moreover, the website lists a privacy policy, terms of service, and a professional disclosure statement. It also provides links to Amy Fowler Therapy's social media pages on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Amy Fowler Therapy understands the importance of making mental health services accessible. Although they do not accept insurance, the practice accepts payments through HSA or FSA cards. This helps clients manage their mental health care expenses conveniently.

The services offered cover a wide range of needs, including support for anxiety, depression, grief, and bereavement for both children and women. Teenagers can receive therapy tailored to their age-specific challenges, such as identity issues, peer relationships, and stress management. This focused approach ensures that every client gets care suited to their individual needs.

Amy Fowler added, "Launching this practice means a lot to me. I've seen first-hand how effective therapy can positively impact lives. It's about helping clients find their path to emotional well-being and providing the tools they need to navigate life's challenges."

With a commitment to providing high-quality, compassionate care, Amy Fowler Therapy is set to become a trusted resource in the Haslet community and the surrounding Fort Worth area. The launch of both the physical practice and the website is a significant step toward increasing access to mental health services in the area.

For more information about the services offered or to schedule an appointment, visit the Amy Fowler Therapy website. The site is designed to be user-friendly, providing visitors with the information they need to make informed decisions about their mental health care.

Amy Fowler Therapy is dedicated to supporting the emotional and mental health needs of children, teenagers, and women in Haslet, Texas. The practice's wide range of services and experienced counseling aim to address various challenges, from behavioral issues in children to life transitions in women. With the new practice and website, Amy Fowler Therapy is making strides in providing accessible and comprehensive mental health services to the community.

