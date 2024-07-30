Fitness World Canada Hosts Surrey’s First Spartan DEKA Event

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, Fitness World Canada is bringing the world-renowned Spartan DEKA Strong race to Surrey, BC. On Saturday, August 17, 2024, local competitors can test their fitness at the South Surrey Signature Fitness World and compare their results to all DEKA athletes around the world. The event, which runs from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, invites participants to compete individually or as part of a two-person team in a series of functional fitness challenges that focus on testing both strength and cardio within 10 training zones that are focused on rudimentary movement such as lifting, pushing, pulling, & jumping.

The DEKA Strong event hosted in partnership with Fitness World will celebrate fitness among both beginners and high-level athletes, an inclusive philosophy that is shared by Fitness World’s mission to create access to high-quality and affordable fitness in the city. The event marks a first-of-its-kind DEKA partnership with a South Surrey fitness club to bring a globally recognized fitness event to the local fitness community.

DEKA is a challenge inspired by the ancient Greek history of gamification and testing fitness. Created by the well-known Spartan Race , this challenge is a unique opportunity for the local fitness community to come together on the same day to work on 10 functional areas. The 10 zones are designed to start with basic movements that come together to target the full body across the first 5 zones. The final 5 zones ramp up the heat and are individually full-body focused.

Brian Truong, Director of Fitness Education at Fitness World, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are very excited to work together with DEKA Strong to host this year’s event at our Signature Fitness World club in South Surrey. We see this partnership as a great fit. Similar to DEKA’s mission to make fitness fun and enjoyable for all, we take pride in providing a welcoming and supportive environment where our community can celebrate their fitness journey and achieve their personal health goals.”

Event registration is open to the public, with participation fees ranging from CAD$45 to CAD$59. To help participants prepare, Fitness World is offering a DEKA WORX training program, providing one class per week at each club location until August 15th, 2024 where members can work together with new and seasoned participants to hone in on their skills ahead of the event.

Fitness World is reinforcing its commitment to promoting fitness and wellness in local communities by partnering with SPARKLE , an organization focused on Suicide Prevention through creating access to activity, fitness, and nutrition. A percentage of ticket sales proceeds from the event will be donated to support SPARKLE’s mission.

