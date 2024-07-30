EZCORP to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results After Market Close on Wednesday, July 31, 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZCORP, Inc. (“EZCORP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, will issue third quarter fiscal 2024 financial results (period ended June 30, 2024) on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, after the market close.



The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 1, 2024, to discuss its results. The presentation slides will be posted to the Investor Relations section of its website after the market close on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Date: Thursday, August 1, 2024

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time

Dial-in registration link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BId4b5469876114f61a4e1f86df672523c

Live webcast registration link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hknnpyon/

A replay of the conference call will be available online at http://investors.ezcorp.com shortly after the live call concludes. If you have any difficulty accessing the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at EZPW@elevate-ir.com.

About EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell pre-owned and recycled merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.

