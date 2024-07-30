Stevens & Associates Insurance Agency Achieves Unprecedented Operational Efficiency with AgencyBloc

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgencyBloc , the #1 recommended provider of insurance growth enablement solutions catering to the health, senior, and benefits industries, is proud to announce that Stevens & Associates Insurance Agency (Stevens & Associates) has achieved unprecedented operational efficiency with AgencyBloc’s AMS+ and Commissions+ solutions.



Santa Barbara-based Stevens & Associates provides Medicare and individual/family health insurance services nationwide. In growing the business over several decades, Stevens & Associates needed a customer relationship management (CRM) and commissions management platform for efficiency improvements which would mitigate internal, manual processes. In 2017, the company implemented a combination of AgencyBloc’s AMS+ and Commissions+ solutions.

“Once we started using AMS+, we quickly realized how impactful it was going to be in our organization,” said Jason Stevens, CEO at Stevens & Associates . “The level of automation in AMS+ enabled us to streamline workflows and instantly mitigate manual tasks resulting in tremendous efficiencies in our operations. With AgencyBloc’s solutions, we save over 1,000 hours in effort during each Annual Enrollment Period.”

AMS+ and Commissions+ are part of AgencyBloc’s Plus Suite , a suite of industry-specific sales enablement solutions for agency management, commissions management, and small group benefits quoting and enrollment. The Plus Suite helps general agencies, independent agents, and insurance and field marketing organizations (IMO/FMO) increase sales, improve client retention, and stay compliant.

“AgencyBloc’s solutions have not only helped our business scale with our rapid growth, but it also completely reformed our structure and culture, significantly contributing to a healthier well-being for our staff during the peak season every year,” said Stevens.

“Stevens & Associates has embraced the full capabilities of AMS+ and Commissions+ while continuing to innovate internally," said Kelly Kimmich, Vice President of Operations at AgencyBloc . "We couldn’t be more thrilled with their success and continued partnership.”

To learn more about AgencyBloc’s Plus Suite solutions, visit www.agencybloc.com .

About Stevens & Associates

Stevens & Associates Insurance Agency, Inc. began with a vision from Gerald Ray Stevens, who wanted to create a company that not only helps people find the right plan but also acts as a concierge for anything related to insurance thereafter. He dedicated himself to helping individuals find the right insurance plan, while his wife, Sandy Stevens, ensured that any issues or problems were promptly addressed. Fast forward 41 years, and the agency has experienced significant growth and navigated numerous changes in the marketplace and the overall business climate. Although Gerald and Sandy are still actively involved in the business, their son, Jason Stevens, has taken on the role of CEO. Under Jason's leadership, Stevens & Associates continues to uphold its foundational principles of exceptional service and client support, ensuring that the vision set forth by Gerald Ray Stevens remains at the heart of the agency's operations. To learn more about Stevens & Associates Insurance Agency, visit https://www.stevensinsurance.com/ .

About AgencyBloc

AgencyBloc is the #1 Recommended Insurance Industry Growth Platform that serves the health, senior, and benefits industry with a suite of solutions that can be strategically utilized to support the operational and growth needs of independent insurance agencies, uplines, and carriers. To learn more about AgencyBloc, visit https://www.agencybloc.com .

