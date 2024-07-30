Freeze Dried Vegetables Market to Reach USD 187.1 Billion by 2034, Driven by Rising Demand for Nutritious and Convenient Foods | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Freeze Dried Vegetables market demand has an estimated market valuation of USD 102.8 Billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% to reach a market valuation of USD 187.1 Billion by 2034.



Consumer demand for easy-to-cook and nutritious foods is fueling significant growth in global freeze-dried vegetable markets. The rise of freeze-drying technology has improved the way vegetables are preserved by making them more nutritionally strong, long-lasting, and convenient. This change reflects a broad shift toward healthier eating habits and more sustainable food options among consumers globally.

Several key drivers are expected to keep pushing the market up. These include an increased preference for plant-based diets, growing awareness of food waste reduction, as well as advancements in food processing concepts. In tackling these trends, freeze-dried vegetables offer alternatives that have a long shelf life and are nutrient-rich, unlike fresh produce.

The convenience factor associated with freeze-dried vegetables should not be underestimated. With a lot of people preferring products that still taste like fresh vegetables but do not require refrigeration or preservatives, consumers find them increasingly attractive. A wide range of applications including snacks, soups, salads, baking, etc., can benefit from dried vegetables which target both household cooks and food manufacturers.

Key takeaways from the Freeze Dried Vegetables market study:

The Freeze Dried Vegetables market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2024-2034)

The United States Freeze Dried Vegetables is expected to grow by 28.5% to reach a market share during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the corn segment is expected to dominate the Freeze Dried Vegetables industry with a 38.6% market share in 2024 however



“The freeze-dried vegetables market is expanding rapidly due to increasing consumer preference for convenient, nutritious food options and advancements in food preservation technology.” - Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Country-wise Insights

What is Driving the Demand for Freeze Dried Vegetables in the USA?

Freeze Dried Vegetables Demand Without Additives or Preservatives to Gain Impetus in the USA

As per FMI, demand for freeze-dried vegetables in the USA is driven by rising consumer preference for packaged food products with longer shelf life, the rapid expansion of end-use industries, the growth of the food-export business, and the strong presence of leading freeze-dried vegetable manufacturers.

In the US, freeze-dry foods are made when frozen raw materials like dried food and vegetable ingredients are placed in a vacuum system that is already refrigerated and then the ingredients are dehydrated without thawing so that the cell structure can remain intact. The resulting product provides a high-quality ingredient with the same flavor, color, nutrients, and shape as the fresh product, while there is no preservative getting added. The growing popularity of these freeze-dried vegetables without additives is playing a key role in stimulating growth in the USA freeze-dried vegetable market.

Most of the freeze-dried manufacturing companies in the USA are focusing on developing high-quality products to meet end-user demand as well as to comply with regulatory standards. For instance, the freeze-dried vegetable manufacturer Van Drunen Farm follows the process strictly with quality raw materials and an intact supply chain on its own farm in Momence, Illinois to ensure shelf-stable dried vegetable ingredients which taste alike fresh vegetables. The portfolio includes super sweet corn, peas, spinach, cauliflower, broccoli, and kale.

What is the Demand Outlook for German Market?

Increased Spending on High-Quality Freeze-Dried Vegetables Augmenting Growth in Germany

The freeze-dried vegetable market in Germany is likely to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, owing to the rising consumer spending on freeze-dried vegetables and the growing adoption of freeze-dried vegetables across various sectors including bakery and confectionery.

Similarly, the rising millennial and Gen X population in the country will have a positive influence on the demand for freeze-dried vegetables in the country during the forthcoming years.

Freeze-dried vegetables have the ability to make any meaty, cheesy, baked, or fish foods tasty and flavorful. As a result, they are being increasingly used to make a wide range of fresh and freeze-dry foods.

Dried vegetable ingredients, such as broccoli, cauliflower, celery potato, and green peas also offer a natural appearance and fresh colors to the freeze dry foods.

Why is the UK Emerging as Promising Freeze Dried Vegetables Market?

Shortage of Fresh Vegetables in the UK Encouraging End Users to Use Freeze-Dried Vegetables

Over the years, there has been a rapid surge in the production and consumption of freeze-dried vegetables across the UK and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the shortage of fresh vegetables in some areas, the growing popularity of freeze-dried vegetables on account of their longer shelf life and high nutritional content, and favorable government support.

Modern filling and dry mixing technology for the freeze-drying process in the UK is preserving valuable ingredients in vegetables through gentle processing while retaining 100% color, taste, and texture with great variety and best quality to create unique and refreshing freeze-dried meals. Brands, like Sleaford Quality Foods Ltd, have a growing and abundant product range to suit any consumer need for nutritional and convenient freeze-dried meals with cabbage, beetroot, horseradish, and mixed vegetables.

Who is winning?

Leading companies such as Mercer Foods LLC., Olam International Limited., Dohler Gmbh., European Freeze Dry Ltd., Freeze-Dry Foods GmbH, etc companies compete on product innovation, quality assurance, and sustainability initiatives being key players in this market segment through the provision of freeze-dried vegetable products for diverse uses within Bakery & Confectionery; Breakfast Cereals; Desserts & Ice Cream etc

For Example,

In 2021 Sow Good Inc., a Texas-based start-up focused on dry-freeze foods launched smoothies as well as snacks using cryogenic technology. Their main goal was to create products that could last longer to reduce the wastage of foodstuffs. By eliminating moisture from fruits and vegetables they produced crunchy items while retaining flavors and preserving up to 97% of nutrients present in raw materials harvested at their maximum levels.

Freeze-dried vegetables Brands

Mercer Foods, LLC

Olam International Limited

Dohler Gmbh

European Freeze Dry Ltd.

Freeze-Dry Foods GmbH

Van Drunen Farms

Chaucer Foods Ltd

Ruchi Foods LLP

Harmony House Foods, Inc.

Sleaford Quality Foods Ltd

Others



Get valuable insights into the Freeze Dried Vegetables Market:

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides a thorough, detailed, and unbiased analysis of the Freeze Dried Vegetables market, presenting Historical Demand data for the years 2019-2023 and Forecast statistics for the years 2024-2034. The study categorizes valuable insights into the Freeze Dried Vegetables market based on Product Type, Source, Distribution Channel, and Region. As per Nature, the segment has been categorized into, the segment has been categorized into Organic and Conventional Product type segment is further categorized into Carrots, Onions, Potatoes, Broccoli, Beans, Corn, Peas, Tomato, Mushroom, and Others As per form, the form segment includes Powder & Granules, Minced & Chopped, Slices & Cubes, Flakes and Others Different end-use include Bakery and Confectionery, Breakfast Cereals, Desserts and Ice Cream, Salads and Pasta, Yogurt and Smoothies, Soups and Snacks, Granola, Seasoning mix, Dips and Dressings, Pet Food and Treats and Others in key Regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

