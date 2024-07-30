Beijing "Central Axis": A New Force in the Era of "Tourism Integrates the World"

Beijing, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As reported by the Chinese edition of World Tourism Pictorial, after a 12-year "marathon," on July 27, the "Beijing Central Axis" was officially included into the World Heritage List at the 46th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in New Delhi, India, under the title "Beijing Central Axis - A Masterpiece of the Order of the Ideal Capital City of China". This brought the total number of World Heritage Sites in China to 59.

The heritage value of the Beijing Central Axis is described in the inscription document as: "With its grand scale, uniform planning layout and orderly urban landscape, it is an outstanding example of the mature stage of the central axis development of the traditional capital city of China and the most complete existing traditional central axis architectural complex in China."

Specifically, the Beijing Central Axis refers to the symmetrical axis of buildings in Beijing's east-west layout since the Dayidu in the Yuan Dynasty and the Beijing City in the Ming and Qing Dynasties. The central axis of the Beijing City in the Ming and Qing Dynasties starts from Yongdingmen in the south to the Bell and Drum Towers in the north, with a straight-line distance of about 7.8 kilometers. It was first built in the 13th century and took shape in the 16th century, with a development history of over seven centuries.

In the eyes of those who always view China through a political lens, Tian'anmen Square, the Monument to the People's Heroes and the Chairman Mao Memorial Hall are all related to Chinese political consciousness. When the "World Heritage" application of the Beijing Central Axis appeared on the world stage, this perception seemed to be refreshed, mainly due to a lack of understanding of Chinese cultural traditions. In the pre-Qin period of China, the Rites of Zhou·Kaogongji already described the planning paradigm of the ideal Chinese capital city: "The craftsman builds the capital, nine-li square, with three gates on each side. Inside the capital, there are nine longitudinal and nine latitudinal roads, with nine tracks on the main roads, ancestral temples on the left, altars on the right, the court in front and the market behind." The central axis is the result of development through the Yuan, Ming, Qing and modern periods, showing lasting vitality and reflecting the cultural inheritance of Chinese civilization.

The Beijing Central Axis runs through the old city of Beijing from north to south. Through continuous evolution, it has formed the world's longest urban axis today, with a total length of 7.8 kilometers. Its location, layout, urban form and design reflect the traditional paradigm of the ideal Chinese capital city, showcasing the ancient Chinese urban planning tradition and being an important symbol of the distinctive characteristics of Chinese civilization.

According to the introduction, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee recognized the integrity, authenticity and protection management status of the "Beijing Central Axis"， considering it to represent a unique type in the history of world cities. The traditional Chinese capital city planning theory and the philosophy of "Centrality" and "Harmony" it embodies have made significant contributions to the history of world urban planning. The organization highly appreciates the tremendous efforts and outstanding achievements of the Chinese government in the protection and inheritance of the cultural heritage of old Beijing.

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee believes: "The Beijing Central Axis embodies the traditional Chinese capital city planning theory and the philosophy of 'Centrality' and 'Harmony' ，making an important contribution to the history of world urban planning and meeting criteria III of world heritage "; "As an outstanding example of the mature stage of the central axis of the traditional Chinese capital city, the Beijing Central Axis represents a unique type in the history of world cities, meeting the criteria IV of world heritage." "It also recognizes the integrity, authenticity and protection management status of the Beijing Central Axis." This evaluation by UNESCO is a clear response and answer to the traditional Chinese capital city planning theory and the philosophy of "Centrality" and "Harmony".

The Beijing Central Axis embodies the characteristic of "integration" in cultural heritage, which is unique in the world. The central axis runs through Beijing from north to south, including 15 heritage sites: the Bell and Drum Towers at the north end, Wanning Bridge, Jingshan, the Forbidden City, Duanmen, Tian'anmen, the Outer Jinshui Bridge, Tiananmen Square and its architectural complex, Zhengyang Gate, the road remnants of the southern section of the central axis and Yongding Gate at the south end. The Imperial Ancestral Temple and the Altar of the Land and Grain, the Temple of Heaven and the Xiannong Altar are located on the east and west sides of the central axis, forming the spine of the ancient city.

If "integration" is the essence of the Beijing Central Axis, after Beijing's successful bid for the Olympics, the central axis was extended northward to become the axis of the Olympic Park in the era of "tourism integrates the world", adding new international connotations to the central axis. The National Stadium (Bird's Nest) was built on the east side, and the National Aquatics Center (Water Cube) on the west side. Extending northward through the Olympic Park to the Olympic Forest Park, both Yangshan and Aohai in the park are on the central axis.

As Li Qun, Deputy Minister of Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the PRC and Director of the National Cultural Heritage Administration, said in an interview, the success of the World Heritage application for the Beijing Central Axis is not the end but a new beginning. The next step is to leverage the social utility and public education function of cultural relics resources represented by the "Beijing Central Axis". In addition, various forms of international exchange and cooperation will be actively carried out, allowing the "Beijing Central Axis" to play a greater and more positive role in promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations and enhancing mutual understanding between China and other countries.