Thailand Coffee Pods Forecast Report 2024-2029, Featuring Oishi Group, Boncafe, Starbucks, The Coffee Club, Dunkin' Donuts, Pacific Coffee Company, Doi Chang Coffee Company and Nestle Thailand

Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Coffee Pods - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Thailand coffee pods market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.76% over the forecast period to reach US$3.84 billion by 2029, increasing from estimated value of US$2.64 billion in 2024.



One of the major drivers augmenting the market of coffee pods in Thailand is the increase in sales of coffee machines and the increasing number of coffee cafes in the nation. The lowering cost of the home coffee machine pushed its demand forward, especially among the coffee enthusiast. Apart from the machines, the nation also witnessed an increase in coffee cafes in the past few years. These cafes use and sell coffee pods at their outlets, attracting customers. According to the World Coffee Portal, in March 2023, the PTTOR of Thailand planned to invest about US$412 million to expand its Cafe Amazon business, a coffee cafe based in Thailand. This investment has positive effects on the coffee pods market in Thailand.



Apart from this, another major driver for the increase in the market share of coffee pods in Thailand is the increase in coffee production in the nation. The nation generally produces the 'Robusta' variant of coffee, which is generally lower in cost than the 'Arabica' variant. According to the Foreign Agricultural Services, USA, Thailand produced about 46.2 tons of coffee in 2022, an increase from 2021, when the nation produced about 43 tons of coffee.



The Thailand coffee pods industry is expanding at a moderate rate. One of the main reasons for the market's expansion in this nation is the high convenience and low cost of using coffee pods. The desire to have a cafe-like experience at home has led Thai consumers to be willing to spend money on single-serve coffee makers, which has increased the market for coffee pods in this nation.

MARKET DRIVERS:



The Rising coffee consumption is anticipated to propel market growth.

In recent years, Thailand witnessed a significant increase in its coffee consumption. This increase can be explained by the increasing nation's coffee production, along with the increase in cafe coffee supplier outlets in the country.



The nation has had cafes operating for more than 25 years, with various international outlets like Nescafe, Starbucks, and Dunkin Donuts. Apart from this, domestic brands like Cafe Amazon also operate and are planning to expand globally. These outlets not only serve coffee but also offer consumers various coffee and related products like coffee pods and soluble coffee.



Additionally, the nation also witnessed an increase in its hobbyist coffee consumers. This consumer category consumes fine-quality coffee and uses various coffee machines to make the perfect cup of coffee. This category of consumers encouraged various coffee machine companies to manufacture home-based coffee machines, which generally use coffee pods.

The Online segment is anticipated to propel market growth.

In Thailand, people buying coffee online have increased due to increased online shopping. The number of individuals purchasing coffee via the Internet is escalating as the number of the nation's people accessing the Internet continuously increases. For instance, according to data from the World Bank in 2022, Internet users across the Thailand region accounted for around 88% in 2022



Furthermore, due to increased stress on health and wellness over the last few years, the people of Thailand have taken on coffee more regularly as a healthier alternative to other sugary, fizzy drinks. Most people now prefer taking coffee because they are health conscious, and producers want to meet these growing desires by expanding on what exists while introducing new products. Coffee consumption has increased as a result of their offering fresh and unique scents, such as floral undertones and other unprocessed sensations, in addition to the traditional coffee characteristics. This has attracted younger customers who are looking for unique tastes.



The World Bank released statistics showing that in 2021, there were 169 mobile phone subscribers per 100 users in Thailand. With a high number of mobile subscriptions, there were 176 subscriptions per 100 people in 2022.



Moreover, Nescafe provides coffee pods through an online channel, the NESCAFE Dolce Gusto machines and capsules are engineered to produce high-quality coffee in just 60 seconds. Our capsule freshness protection technology ensures that every cup has an excellent coffee aroma. At the push of a button, savor a silky Americano or a creamy Cappuccino.



Additionally, the Easy Best Group's Coffeewhim enterprise is situated in a key area. This sets up the perfect scenario for all Pattaya and surrounding area customers to receive their orders within a day of placing them. Not long after roasting, they can deliver the best coffee available in Thailand. The 200-meter distance from Motorway 7 makes it possible for the delivery to go smoothly to Bangkok. Two days of the week are set aside for online delivery of coffee and ice cream to Bangkok.

The Chiang Mai segment is anticipated to propel market growth.

Chiang Mai is the biggest city in northern Thailand. According to United Nations estimates, it's population has increased from 1,91,000 in 1989 to 1.4 million in 2024. The tourist industry, a foundation of Chiang Mai's economy, is one of the primary drivers of this expansion.



Along with this, the population of Chiang Mai is also increasing due to growing urbanization and an increase in disposable income, which ultimately leads to coffee pods market growth. While cafes and other establishments in the hospitality sector offer their services to a wider population, more consumers require convenient solutions like the pod, shaping the market towards sustainability.



The Chiang Mai coffee pods business benefits from the increasing popularity of easy solutions for coffee drinkers, especially in cities. Stimulated by the booming cafe industry as well as the constantly expanding tourism industry in Chiang Mai, more people consume coffee both at home and in commercial places. Furthermore, digitalization and e-commerce platforms increase market accessibility and product diversity while appealing to a wide range of customer tastes. Phuket and Chiang Mai have been identified as Digital Economy Clusters. In 2015, the government implemented a cluster development policy to boost competitiveness in high-potential industrial activities utilizing knowledge-based and digital advanced technology. Companies operating in qualified activities under the Digital Economy Cluster in Chiang Mai are encouraged to seek investment incentives from the Board of Investment ("BOI").



Besides that, there are strong opportunities for developing start-ups and scale-ups in agriculture, biotechnology, and food-for-the-future in the Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai regions in Northern Thailand, building on existing small firm networks and supply chains in these regions, connecting them within the regions both vertically and horizontally, and connecting them with the underpinning national cluster, further impacting the coffee pods market in the region.



Product launches and innovations are significant in the Chiang Mai coffee pods market since these factors encourage market growth and consumer interaction. Every new product release has the element of novelty involved, whether this be through the actual taste, the use of eco-friendly containers, or other advancements in brewing methods, among others, that awakens the curiosity of coffee lovers. By coming up with new products, they not only tap into the changing trends and demands of consumers but also reduce rivalry in the market as firms are always discovering new ways and methods how to enhance their products. Comprehensively, new product advancement and launch enable Chiang Mai coffee pod market growth and diversification, enhancing coffee consumption while expanding businesses' sustainability.

Key Market Developments:

Product launches increase demand for coffee in the food and beverages sector, leading to market growth. For instance, Coffee Culture sells coffee capsules online, enabling customers to purchase freshly ground Thai coffee pods for Nespresso machines or other capsule coffee makers that work with Nespresso coffee capsules. Here, every coffee pod is made from freshly roasted Thai coffee beans.

Key Players:

Boncafe (Thailand)is a business provider with One Stop Coffee and Beverage Solutions; They are a coffee manufacturer, distributor, and importer of a variety of products, including high-quality coffee machine brands. Currently, Boncafe (Thailand) is a part of the Italian coffee company Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group, which is among the biggest coffee companies in the world.

Starbucksbegan operations in Thailand in July 1998, when it opened its first coffeehouse. With its expansion, Starbucks now has 409 physical locations nationwide. Through its sponsorship of sustainable coffee production with Thai hill tribes under the brand name Muan Jai (Thai blended coffee), the company is committed to making the Starbucks Experience an enjoyable part of the day for all of its customers in Thailand.

Nestleis the Good Life Company, Good Food. They think that food can improve lives. Delicious food pleases and satisfies the senses. It promotes healthy child development, pet happiness, parents' graceful ageing, and everyone's pursuit of life. People come together over good food. Eating healthy food also honours the environment and preserves resources for coming generations.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Thailand

Report Segmentation:



By Type

Hard Pods

Soft Pods

By Caffeine Content

Regular

Decaffeinated

By Flavour

Regular

Flavoured

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

Bankok

Chiang Mai

Pattaya City

Phuket

Others

Companies Profiled

Oishi Group Public Company Limited

Boncafe (Thailand) Ltd.

Starbucks Thailand

The Coffee Club (Thailand)

Dunkin' Donuts (Thailand)

Pacific Coffee Company (Thailand)

Doi Chang Coffee Company Limited

Nestle Thailand Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8u4u3o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment