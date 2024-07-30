Diversified Search Group Announces Steven Solnick as Managing Director in Education Practice

Philadelphia, PA, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Search Group, ranked among the top 10 firms in Forbes’ list of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms, proudly announces the appointment of Steven Solnick as Managing Director in the Education Practice. With over three decades of distinguished experience spanning higher education, independent schools, and philanthropy, Steven brings a wealth of strategic leadership and board governance expertise to the firm.

In his role, Steven will leverage his extensive background in strategic planning, academic administration, fundraising, enrollment strategy, and crisis management to enhance executive search solutions and client relationships across the firm's global portfolio.

“We are thrilled to welcome Steven to our team and look forward to the profound impact he will have on our clients given his extensive leadership experience in education,” said Aileen K. Alexander, CEO at Diversified Search Group. “His commitment to excellence and proven track record in fostering impactful partnerships will undoubtedly drive our continued success in connecting exceptional leaders with transformative organizations worldwide."

Steven joins Storbeck Search | Diversified Search Group following a distinguished career. Most recently, he served as Head of School at The Calhoun School in Manhattan, where he led the institution through significant milestones including pandemic response, diversity initiatives, and strategic partnerships. Prior to his tenure at Calhoun, Steven was President of Warren Wilson College, known for its innovative curriculum integrating work and community engagement.

"We are delighted to have Steven join our team," said Susan VanGilder, Global Managing Partner and Practice Leader, Education Practice. "His experience as a head of school, college president, board member and foundation executive will significantly strengthen our depth and breadth of capabilities in serving our clients."

Steven held key roles at the Ford Foundation overseeing extensive grant-making initiatives across human rights, education, and public health internationally.

He holds a Ph.D. in political science from Harvard University, a B.A. in Politics and Economics from Oxford University, and an S.B. in Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He has also served on numerous boards including the American Embassy School in New Delhi and Barnard College in New York.

“Over the last decade, the environment for schools and colleges has grown increasingly challenging and complex,” said Steven Solnick. “I am excited to draw on my varied experiences in the education and philanthropy sectors to help organizations find exceptional leaders that can advance their missions. I am thrilled to be joining the amazing team of professionals at Storbeck Search I Diversified Search Group.”



ABOUT DIVERSIFIED SEARCH GROUP

Purpose. Progress. Performance.

Diversified Search Group (DSG) is the largest woman-founded and woman-led executive search firm in the world, and for five decades, has been driven by purpose, progress, and performance. Consistently recognized by Forbes as one of the Nation’s Top Retained Executive Search Firms, DSG is an industry leader in transformational leadership advisory for clients. The firm is deliberately different in its approach and is comprised of a combination of specialty practices with deep industry expertise, that together harness their collective resources to identify new leaders to meet the needs of our changing world. Diversified Search Group acquisitions include BioQuest, Koya Partners, Grant Cooper, Storbeck Search, Alta Associates, EWF, and Yardstick Management.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, DSG operates in over a dozen offices nationwide and offers global services as the exclusive U.S. partner of AltoPartners, the international alliance of independent executive search firms. For more information, visit diversifiedsearchgroup.com.



ABOUT ALTOPARTNERS

Established in 2006, AltoPartners is a leading international alliance of retained executive search and leadership consulting firms that combines the reach of a global network with the local knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit of independent partners working together to find the client’s perfect candidate fit. Today the alliance covers 64 offices in 37 countries and is ranked in the Top 10 Global Search Firms.

The AltoPartners alliance has created a distinctive force in executive search worldwide, giving global coverage across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. For more information about the work we do and the countries we cover, please visit altopartners.com.

