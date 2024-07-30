Karbo Recognized as a Clutch Global Leader

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karbo, a Tech PR, content, and digital marketing agency dedicated to powering business growth for technology innovators, today announced its recognition as a 2024 Spring Global Award winner for B2B public relations services on Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Honorees are selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver scores that are calculated based on the client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch.



Karbo is built on the strong foundation established by founder and CEO Julie Karbo, who started the company over 24 years ago. Today, Karbo’s senior teams continue to revolutionize technology PR across various industries for organizations of all sizes, delivering award-winning PR work and ushering in the innovations of tomorrow.

“We are honored to be recognized as a 2024 Spring Clutch Global Award winner,” says Julie Karbo, CEO of Karbo. “This award is a testament to the excellent client work we have delivered this year as recognized through the voice of our customers in their reviews on Clutch. We're proud to be recognized as a tech public relations leader on a global scale. Clutch Global Awards showcases the very best in the B2B services industry worldwide.”

“It is a joy to witness the incredible success of leading companies worldwide on our platform, and an even greater joy to recognize these companies as Clutch Global honorees,” said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO. “Their dedication to delivering next-level services to clients has not only bolstered their own success but empowered numerous clients to thrive as well. In recognizing this spring’s Clutch Global honorees, we aim to showcase industry leaders and encourage connections for Clutch users seeking tailored B2B PR services to achieve their goals.”

View our recent work and reviews on our Clutch profile https://clutch.co/profile/karbo-communications#highlights .

About Karbo

Karbo is a top-rated integrated Tech PR, content, and digital marketing agency dedicated to powering rapid results and lasting impact for technology companies. Karbo’s Rapid Results Method delivers unmatched visibility, credibility and authority. From emerging startups to billion dollar brands, Karbo’s senior-led teams have contributed to the success of some of the world’s most innovative companies, including Apple, Hootsuite, Threatlocker, Nutanix, Juniper Networks, Oracle, AppDynamics, Nerdwallet, Snowflake, GoDaddy, Penguin Computing, Intel, and Equinix. For more information, visit www.karbocom.com , email us at info@karbocom.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact

Lauren Burge

lauren@karbocom.com

About Clutch

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c8f59e9-f86c-4e70-b254-0c42265757b9