The Gross Law Firm Reminds Teradata Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 13, 2024 – TDC

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC).



Shareholders who purchased shares of TDC during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: February 13, 2023 to February 12, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) under Teradata’s expanded business model, which involved engagement with additional customer business units and decisionmakers, transactions with the Company’s customers took longer to finalize; (ii) Teradata thus overstated its ability to close customer transactions within their intended timeframes under its expanded business model; (iii) Teradata failed to timely close several customer transactions that it had factored into its outlook for 2023 Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth; (iv) as a result, the Company was unlikely to meet its full year 2023 total and public cloud ARR expectations; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

