Organizational Zen Inc. Launches Business Transformation Management Tool

New York City, New York, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boutique consulting firm Organizational Zen is launching an online SaaS that can help businesses improve various aspects of their culture, achieving greater stability, performance, and growth.

The subscription-based tool will provide businesses with an extensive assessment and surveys of their organization, identifying various business gaps. It will then come up with a roadmap, which includes the various activities and initiatives they need to do to close these gaps.



Organizational Zen's assessments are centered on four pillars – Intent, Stewardship, Process Ecosystem, and Growth.



For Intent, Organizational Zen assesses how a company's leadership executes on its strategies and how strategies from the top permeate down into the deepest levels of the organization. It also examines how the business' tactics and strategies are aligned with its stated mission, vision, and values.



The Stewardship pillar determines whether the organization has normalized putting intent into action and its members' understanding of their role is something greater than themselves. It also examines how the organization nurtures its members' soft skills.



Process Ecosystem looks at the organization's resilience and how its current systems are able to respond to business demands. The organization would instinctively be able to quickly adapt to any anomalies that emerge, and it must promote generative thinking and exhibit resistance to cyclical trends and external forces.

The Growth pillar assesses if the organization is maturing on the same relative trajectory, facilitating sustainable growth and providing the greatest value for the stakeholders. According to Organizational Zen, sharing the vision across the organization and promoting generative thinking will serve as a catalyst for innovation and growth.

With regulators and the financial industry placing increased importance on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters, Organizational Zen also assesses its clients' ESG performance. However, there is yet to be an accepted standard in assessing these metrics. So, instead of assigning an ESG score to a client, Organizational Zen assesses whether a business has the necessary mechanisms in place to perform well in ESG.





Dan Towse, Organizational Zen's founding partner and principal business solution architect, says that the solution will be a disruptor in the business consulting market, as it takes the services provided by an entire consulting firm and places it within a single platform or application.

“Organizational Zen provides our client with all the tools necessary to improve all aspects of their business ecosystem, leveraging combined 120 years of our team's experience supplemented by that of our multi-industry affiliates. We take all that expertise and put it in our client's hands in an easily accessible transformation solution,” Founder, Dan Towse explains.

Organizational Zen’s solution goes into Beta-testing in September, 2024, with features including: Gap Analysis Questionnaire, Status tracking and reporting, KPIs, Strategic plan modeling, Multi-site tracking, AI analysis and recommendations, Inflection and pain point tracking, Cross, functional platform/DILO, Burn rate, investment, and payback period tracking, and API into BLS and industry BOK.

About Organizational Zen

Organizational Zen is a boutique consulting firm based in New York, which specializes in transforming business cultures into generative ecosystems with continuous improvement as their north star. Organizational Zen’s proprietary software solution analyzes the health of its clients' systems against known best practice benchmarks and produces a roadmap that guides clients toward their strategic initiatives.





