QuisLex Appoints Melissa Paulk Director of Data Privacy and Security Solutions

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal services provider and pioneer in the industry, announces the appointment of Melissa Paulk to the role of director of data privacy and security solutions. As an expert in the areas of data security and privacy, Paulk works closely with QuisLex clients to build the right solutions to mitigate risk and protect the organization’s personal data.



QuisLex provides data privacy support ranging from the creation of a comprehensive data privacy and security program to ad hoc or project-specific services that fill gaps and improve portions of an organization’s privacy program. In the newly created role, Paulk is overseeing the design and implementation of the expanded privacy-related service offerings and packages for QuisLex clients. She also continues to consult with corporate clients regarding their privacy compliance needs, develop client-customized privacy programs, manage client accounts and oversee the implementation and maintenance of service offerings within client environments.

As part of its expanded data privacy and security offerings, QuisLex clients have access to a team of subject matter experts in commercial law, data privacy, data security and generative AI for guidance and training, as well as everyday implementation and management of privacy tasks.

“With the constant risk to corporate and private data today, it has never been more important for organizations to have strong privacy and security systems in place, and QuisLex remains committed to helping our clients stay ahead of the threats,” says QuisLex CEO Ram Vasudevan. “Elevating Melissa to her new leadership role helps support this initiative, as there is nobody more qualified than she to oversee our expansion of these critical services.”

In her previous role at QuisLex as a senior commercial and privacy attorney, Paulk specialized in data privacy and complex commercial and technology transactions and advised corporate clients on how to best meet their data protection compliance needs. She has been published on several privacy-related topics, including the articles “Examining the Differences Between Data Privacy and Data Security” and “State of the Privacy Union: Examining the US Data Privacy Landscape in the First Half of 2023.”

About QuisLex

QuisLex is an award-winning leader in the legal services industry with a patented approach to quality and specializing in litigation and data breach document review, contract management, privacy and compliance support, legal spend management, M&A services and legal operations consulting. Since 2004, QuisLex teams have supported global clients across 16 time zones and various jurisdictions, providing operational excellence, process rigor and expertise for complex legal work in industries including technology, pharma, retail, finance, insurance and banking. QuisLex has 1,000+ permanent employees worldwide. The company is a nationally certified minority business enterprise (MBE) and proud that 60% of its project leaders are women. Along with a Six Sigma-certified process management team, QuisLex has expertise in more than 20 legal-related software tools. To learn more, visit www.quislex.com.

