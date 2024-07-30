NBC Ignites World’s Tallest Digital Olympic Peacock & Torch Honoring Team USA at Paramount Miami Worldcenter Skyscraper

MIAMI, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBC, WTVJ, its South Florida TV station, and the Royal Palm Companies development firm are supercharging the Miami skyline for the Olympics with a star-spangled tribute to Team USA.



Olympic Peacock & Olympic Torch

During the Olympics, the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper, in downtown Miami, is lighting-up the world’s tallest digital iconic NBC Olympic Peacock, the NBC-6 South Florida station logo, and the world’s most enormous electronic Olympic Torch.

Olympic Flag & Athlete Montage

The $700-million futuristic high-rise features the world’s most advanced L.E.D. animation lighting system.

The 700-foot-tall superstructure is also glowing with an oversized official Olympic Flag and a 300-foot-wide moving montage of Olympic athlete images -- representing the 32 sports played.

Stars & Stripes

The building also illuminates with the tallest L.E.D. U.S. Flag, with wafting five-pointed white stars emblazoned on a fluttering field of blue with 13 rippling red and white stripes.

Center Column

Paramount Miami’s center column gleams with the phrases, “2024 Olympics;” “Go Team USA;” and the traditional “USA, USA” chant.

Daniel Kodsi, CEO, Royal Palm Companies

“We are lighting-up the Paramount Miami Worldcenter as a salute to the 592 Team USA members,” says Daniel Kodsi, CEO of the Royal Palm Companies – developer of the Paramount Miami Worldcenter.

“This is a beacon of unification. This is a way for Americans to get behind Team USA.”

Athlete Stats

About 10,500 Olympians from 206 countries are competing in Paris, site of the Olympics, through August 11.

Seventy-Five Olympians have ties to Florida; 47 of whom are natives -- making Florida the state with the most 2024 American athletes in Paris, according to the United States Olympic Committee.

Florida’s most-notable Team USA members are Bam Adebayo of the NBA’s Miami Heat and tennis superstar Coco Gauff of Delray Beach.

Sara Ahmad-Visomirski, VP Creative Services & Community Relations, WTVJ-TV

WTVJ’s Vice President of Creative Services and Community Relations, Sara Ahmad-Visomirski, says the TV station was approached by the Royal Palm Companies to partner on the production of a Paramount Miami Worldcenter Olympics Tower Lighting.

“We immediately recognized this as a distinguished opportunity,” says Ahmad-Visomirski.

“The Paramount Miami Worldcenter is not a commercial billboard. So, appearing on the famous skyscraper is considered an invitation-only honor.”

She continues, “This is an unparalleled occasion to display our classic American brand, the Peacock, while conveying community spirit and national pride.”

Zak Cooper | Lighting Technician | L.E.D. Smith Lighting Company

“The Paramount Miami Worldcenter has the world’s most-advanced Color Kinetics lighting system,” explains Zak Cooper, chief technician of South Florida’s L.E.D. Smith Lighting Company.

“The Paramount Miami Worldcenter lighting system consists of five miles of wires connected to 13,400 light-emitting-diodes, which are embedded in 10,000 panes of high-impact glass.”

Cooper says, “Everyone always asks, ‘Oh, wow, how much is the electric bill, ‘cause at night it shines over the whole city?’ It’s super-bright. Everyone can see it for miles. And, to be honest with you, it’s only about $34.00 per night.”

The $3-million lighting system, which can create 16-million color combinations, took a team of 12 technicians three years to design and install, according to Kodsi.

Royal Palm Companies

Paramount Miami Worldcenter, is the 10th tallest building south of New York City.

If measured horizontally, the Paramount Miami Worldcenter is about two-and-a-half football fields long, explains Kodsi.

Paramount is the Soaring Signature Skyscraper of the $6-Billion, 27-Acre Miami Worldcenter.

It is America's Second-Largest Real Estate Development.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is considered the world’s most heavily-amenitized residential high-rise.

The building’s developer, Royal Palm Companies, is Florida’s preeminent real estate development firm with a $5-Billion portfolio of past, present, and in-the-pipeline projects.

World Satellite Television News

World Satellite Television News is the broadcast media relations firm representing The Royal Palm Companies.

The media relations agency represents some of the world’s best-known brands, in nearly every business sector.

President and Executive Producer, Bryan Glazer, says his firm worked with WTVJ on the Olympic designs appearing on the Paramount Miami Worldcenter.

The agency also produced the aerial videography and photography. The media assets are being distributed via multiple news services, including NBC News Channel, the network’s award-winning affiliate feed service.

Lighting Schedule

Through August 11th, the date of the Olympics' closing ceremony, the Paramount Miami Worldcenter lights-up daily for a duration of three-minutes, at 6:00 a.m.; 9:00 p.m.; and 11:00 p.m.

