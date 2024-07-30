APEGA Initiating Practice Review on City of Calgary Following Water Main Failure

| Source: The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA)

Edmonton, AB, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the critical water main failure in Calgary, the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) is conducting a practice review on the City of Calgary.

The practice review will inquire into the city’s engineering processes and practices as per its obligations under the Engineering and Geoscience Professions Act, General Regulation, and APEGA’s practice standards. If the review indicates that unskilled practice or unprofessional conduct contributed to the water main failure, the matter will be referred for investigation.

“APEGA’s role is to regulate the practices of engineering and geoscience. This includes reviewing the practices of our permit holders at regular intervals and when incidents, such as this water main break, occur. This ensures all required standards are met to protect the public interest,” says John Corriveau, P.Eng., deputy registrar and chief regulatory officer.

APEGA will provide further updates if appropriate. For more information on practice reviews, investigations, and other regulatory processes, please visit apega.ca.

As the regulator of engineering and geoscience in Alberta for more than 100 years, APEGA continues to drive the province forward with courage and innovation. We are the largest regulator of self-regulated professionals in Western Canada, with more than 69,000 registrants who safeguard the public welfare and contribute significantly to Alberta’s economic success and quality of life.

