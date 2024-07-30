The Digital Fashion Designer’s Council (DFDC) Announces their Debut “Fashion Week Connect” Event Series

Launching today, Antoni Tudisco, Megan Kaspar, and Nick Knight are among the visionaries brought together by David Cash to announce the launch of the newly formed “Digital Fashion Designer’s Council (DFDC). The nonprofit association, which includes leading fashion brands, digital ateliers, designers, and industry leaders, is excited to present a new addition to the style calendar: “Fashion Week Connect” (FWC). This dynamic, cross-platform event will connect brand’s digital ecosystems with physical products and experiences, via programming including activations from Diesel to SHOWstudio







Artwork by Antoni Tudisco | Courtesy of Etheeverse and the DFDC

The DFDC features industry giants Nick Knight, Megan Kaspar, Antoni Tudisco, Marjorie Hernandez, Daria Shapovalova, Natalia Modenova, gmoney, Leanne Elliott Young, and 20+ major fashion luminaries assembled by David Cash and team.

Vision: To integrate digital fashion into the traditional fashion ecosystem by aligning incentives of brands, platforms, and users through strategic partnerships and global IRL+URL activations.

Mission: To drive digital transformation in the world of fashion, helping brands connect their physical products and consumers with their digital ecosystems.

The DFDC aims to establish global standards for digital fashion, connecting physical fashion brands with digital platforms and experiences, and leveraging technologies like AR mirrors, hologram runways, and interactive cross-platform fashion games.

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newly formed Digital Fashion Designer’s Council (DFDC) today announced the launch of its flagship event series, “Fashion Week Connect.” This fall fashion season, industry giants Nick Knight, Megan Kaspar, Antoni Tudisco, Marjorie Hernandez, and dozens more will join forces with the DFDC to present an innovative cross-platform program of experiences, seamlessly integrating the physical and digital worlds of fashion via newly developed infrastructure under the umbrella of their “Fashion Week Connect” event series, AKA “FWC.”

The DFDC positions itself as the foundational layer between digital and physical fashion, with the purpose to connect physical fashion brands with the platforms their digitally-native consumers spend time in. With representatives from globally renowned brands, the DFDC aims to establish global standards for digital fashion, helping align incentives and fostering the connection of physical and digital fashion ecosystems. David Cash, founder of the DFDC , was previously responsible for conceptualizing the world's first “Metaverse Fashion Week” for Decentraland in 2022, an IP which has now garnered over 9 billion impressions. He now shifts his focus to steering the DFDC , according to Cash:

“We are connecting brands with the digital ecosystems in which consumers spend most of their time, from social media to gaming platforms. Over 50% of the world’s population spent time on a social media app or in a video game platform today. We are creating the DFDC to bridge physical products with the digital world, connecting brands with consumers, expanding on loyalty programs, creating game integrations, XR filters, immersive experiences, and more.”

This fall, users can expect cutting-edge digital activations that include hologram runways, AR mirrors, and interactive cross-platform fashion games. Encouraging early adoption, users who connect their social media and game accounts to the DFDC platform will now earn points redeemable for exclusive products from their favourite brands. According to Mike Charalambous, Founder and CEO of Threedium and Executive Board member of the DFDC :

“The DFDC is connecting some of the world’s leading brands with their digitally-native consumers to present a new format of programming. We are supporting brands in creating activations that incentivise users to move between platforms, from social media to game worlds to e-commerce platforms, helping create a more 360 user experiencein direct collaboration with many of the other incredible technical partners the DFDC has brought together.”

Fashion Week Connect will feature activations across major cities, including Paris, New York, London, and Singapore, at events ranging from Digital Fashion Week at the Epic Games HQ in London to Next in Vogue by Vogue Singapore to storefronts and digital activations across the “Reality Spectrum.” Programming will include Diesel’s Metamorph project, a VIP reception in Los Angeles hosted by Red DAO and the DFDC featuring physical touchpoints from Dolce & Gabbana’s Collezione Genesi collection, a digital fashion activation by FabriX as part of Paris Fashion Week at the Palais de Tokyo, and the launch of the “Digital Fashion Film Festival” by SHOWstudio featuring the likes of Charli XCX and Naomi Campbell. With fashion by Loewe, Bottega Veneta, Mugler, Balenciaga and more, the festival showcases the future of fashion film through the eyes of legendary image-maker Nick Knight. According to Knight:



“We are living in the most exciting time in fashion imagery that I have ever known. For fashion, magazine pages are being replaced by the virtual and the digital space. The audience is now fully interactive and also truly global.”

The DFDC is dedicated to driving the digital transformation of the fashion industry. It includes representatives from leading fashion brands and digital innovators, supported by entities such as RED DAO, Threedium, DRESSX, Beyond Studio and major social and gaming platforms worldwide. The Council includes notable figures in digital fashion, such as Marjorie Hernandez of DEMAT, Dani Loftus of DRAUP and @thisoutfitdoesnotexist, gmoney of 9dcc, and Natalia Modenova and Daria Shapovalova of DRESSX, According to Megan Kaspar, prolific fashion-tech investor, Founding Member of RED DAO, and Chief Advisor and Executive Board member of the DFDC :

“As digital asset counterparts become standard for physical products — including metadata on-chain and 3D technology, the DFDC (Digital Fashion Design Council) is at the forefront, assisting brands in linking their physical items with their broader digital ecosystems. The DFDC's mission is to drive a streamlined digital transformation solution to the traditional fashion industry, tethering their physical products to the digital revolution omniverse.”

Fashion industry professionals, digital pioneers, and fashion enthusiasts are invited to be part of this initiative. Connect with the DFDC , participate in Fashion Week Connect, launching this September, and help shape the future of fashion. You can visit the DFDC Website to sign up to be one of the first to be able to use the RSM tool and earn points for being an early user.

About the Digital Fashion Designer’s Council (DFDC): The DFDC is dedicated to driving the digital transformation of the fashion industry by integrating digital fashion into the traditional fashion ecosystem and aligning the incentives of brands, platforms, and users through partnerships and cohesive event activations.

About Fashion Week Connect (FWC): Fashion Week Connect is the DFDC's flagship event series, designed to connect consumers with brands’ digital ecosystems through innovative cross-platform programming and immersive digital experiences from IRL to URL.

About the Reality Spectrum Matrix (RSM): Developed in collaboration with Plurality , the RSM is a pioneering framework that allows for the user experience of ‘interoperability’ across various digital platforms, facilitating seamless connections between physical products and digital experiences from social to gaming and beyond. Users are incentivised to connect their social media and gaming accounts to earn points redeemable for brand products, experiences and more, rewarding brand loyalty and offering unique digital and physical fashion experiences. The RSM has been developed in collaboration between Plurality , a cutting-edge technology company facilitating “smart profiles for the open web,” and the DFDC and our associated tech partners in order to allow for a complex back end that can port, store, and reward users for cross-platform engagement all while permitting a seamless user experience.

For inquiries, please contact Danielle Dawson at Chapter 2 Agency Danielle@chapter2agency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f591dff-f83c-4fc5-849b-baae8ff9efcd