CompTIA ChannelPro 2024 Cecilia Galvin Scholarship winner announced during annual ChannelCon in Atlanta

ATLANTA, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, today announced that Kavya Venkatesan from Old Bridge High School in Matawan, N.J., is the 2024 CompTIA ChannelPro Cecilia Galvin Scholarship Winner.

The scholarship is named in memory of Cecilia Galvin, executive editor at ChannelPro Network and a passionate champion of women in tech who passed away in 2017. The annual award helps a talented young woman with an interest in technology launch an education in IT.

“Cecilia Galvin championed women in the technology industry and was a true inspiration to countless members of our dynamic community,” said MJ Shoer, chief community officer at CompTIA. “Kavya Venkatesan represents the best of the next generation of technology professionals and is a wonderful tribute to Cecilia Galvin.”

The $5,000 scholarship winner this year finds inspiration in the intersection of computer science, medicine, and social entrepreneurship. The scholarship can be applied to a four-year college, trade school, or CompTIA certifications.

“Cecilia Galvin was instrumental in building the foundation and setting high standards for ChannelPro’s magazine, website, and our events,” said Michael Siggins, founder and publisher of The ChannelPro Network. “We are grateful for this ongoing collaboration with CompTIA to continue to honor the memory of our dear colleague and her passion for advancing women in STEM careers.”

Venkatesan, who will be attending the University of Pennsylvania’s Jerome Fisher Management & Tech (M&T) Program, plans to pursue a dual degree from The Wharton School and Penn School of Engineering & Applied Sciences.

Venkatesan’s dedication to change and service has driven her to give back to her community through research involving artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning, and health analytics.

Venkatesan’s list of accomplishments and awards shine a spotlight on her commitment to solving problems. At 14, inspired by her memories of Hurricane Sandy, she developed NJxConnect, an app that targets low-income, coastal residents in New Jersey and connects them with climate preparedness resources. The initiative was adopted by the state’s Research & Development Council.

At 15, Venkatesan became the youngest AI researcher at the Moffitt Cancer Center, where she interviewed patients, developed models, and led research studies. At 16, she spearheaded national security research for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Working closely with FAA pilots and engineers to build an AI system to analyze flight paths of rotorcrafts.

Venkatesan will be honored and presented with the scholarship check at ChannelPro DEFEND: East, scheduled for Aug. 7-8 in Iselin, N.J.

Previous recipients of the CompTIA ChannelPro Cecilia Galvin Scholarship are Sarah Johnson in 2018, Destiny Adams in 2019, Isabella Ledet in 2020, Maryann Nwude in 2022 and Sirihaasa Nallamothu in 2023.

