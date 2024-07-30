Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Five Below, Inc. (“Five Below” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FIVE). Investors who purchased Five Below securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/FIVE.



On July 16, 2024, Five Below announced the resignation of Joel Anderson from his positions as President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as from his seat on the Company’s Board of Directors. Concurrently, Five Below projected a decrease of 6% to 7% in comparable sales for the fiscal second quarter ending August 3, 2024. On this news, Five Below’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 17, 2024.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Five Below securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/FIVE. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

