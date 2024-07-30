Denny’s Corporation Reports Results for Second Quarter 2024

SPARTANBURG, S.C., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DENN), owner and operator of Denny's Inc. ("Denny's") and Keke's Inc. ("Keke's") today reported results for its second quarter ended June 26, 2024 and provided a business update on the Company’s operations.

Kelli Valade, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am very pleased that for the second quarter in a row Denny's outperformed BBI Family Dining same-restaurant sales, and Keke's continued to close the gap in Florida all while navigating a very competitive environment. We are also encouraged to see these trends continuing into July, which is being bolstered by our incremental advertising investments and the expansion of our third virtual brand. Additionally, we opened our second Keke's cafe in Tennessee, as well as completed our first remodel test at our highest volume Keke's corporate location. Despite these results and staying ahead of the competition, we know the overall industry is pressured and therefore we have updated our guidance accordingly and remain confident in our strategies and initiatives.”

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights(1)

  • Total operating revenue was $115.9 million compared to $116.9 million for the prior year quarter.
  • Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** were (0.6%) compared to the equivalent fiscal period in 2023, including (0.4%) at domestic franchised restaurants and (2.6%) at company restaurants.
  • Opened four restaurants, including one Keke's company location.
  • Operating income was $9.1 million compared to $14.9 million for the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted franchise operating margin* was $30.8 million, or 50.0% of franchise and license revenue, and Adjusted company restaurant operating margin* was $7.2 million, or 13.2% of company restaurant sales.
  • Net income was $3.6 million, or $0.07 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted net income* and adjusted net income per share* were $6.9 million and $0.13, respectively.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $20.3 million.

(1) Beginning fiscal 2024, the Company has evolved its definition of non-GAAP measures. Please see the definitions, explanations, and reconciliations further in this release.

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Total operating revenue was $115.9 million compared to $116.9 million for the prior year quarter.

Franchise and license revenue was $61.6 million compared to $62.0 million for the prior year quarter. This change was driven by decreases in franchise occupancy revenue and franchise sales, partially offset by an increase in franchise advertising revenue primarily related to higher local advertising co-op contributions for the current quarter.

Company restaurant sales were $54.3 million compared to $54.9 million for the prior year quarter primarily driven by a decrease in same-restaurant sales, partially offset by three additional Keke's equivalent units for the current quarter.

Adjusted franchise operating margin* was $30.8 million, or 50.0% of franchise and license revenue, compared to $31.6 million, or 50.9% for the prior year quarter. This margin change was primarily driven by the impact of lower sales on royalty and advertising revenues and lease terminations.

Adjusted company restaurant operating margin* was $7.2 million, or 13.2% of company restaurant sales, compared to $8.5 million, or 15.4% for the prior year quarter. This margin change was primarily due to a decrease in same-restaurant sales and increases in marketing and general liability insurance costs for the current quarter.

Total general and administrative expenses were $20.5 million compared to $20.2 million in the prior year quarter. This change was primarily due to an increase in corporate administration expense.

The provision for income taxes was $1.2 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 25.1% for the current quarter.

Net income was $3.6 million, or $0.07 per diluted share. Adjusted net income* per share was $0.13.

The Company ended the quarter with $267.4 million of total debt outstanding, including $257.5 million of borrowings under its credit facility.

Capital Allocation

The Company invested $5.0 million in cash capital expenditures, primarily related to Keke's development.

During the quarter, the Company allocated $4.7 million to share repurchases resulting in approximately $91.0 million remaining under its existing repurchase authorization.

Business Outlook

The following full year 2024 expectations reflect management's expectations that the current consumer and economic environment will not change materially.

  • Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** between (1%) and 1% (vs. between 0% and 3%).
  • Consolidated restaurant openings of 30 to 40 (vs. 40 to 50), including 12 to 16 new Keke's restaurants, with a consolidated net decline of 20 to 30 (vs. 10 to 20).
  • Commodity inflation between 0% and 2%.
  • Labor inflation between 3% and 4% (vs. between 4% and 5%).
  • Total general and administrative expenses between $82 million and $85 million (vs. between $83 million and $86 million), including approximately $11 million (vs. $12 million) related to share-based compensation expense which does not impact Adjusted EBITDA*.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* between $83 million and $87 million (vs. between $87 million and $91 million).

* Please refer to the Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures, as well as the Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures included in the tables below. The Company is not able to reconcile the forward-looking non-GAAP estimate set forth above to its most directly comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) estimates without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict, forecast or determine the probable significance of the items impacting these estimates, including gains, losses and other charges, with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP estimate is not provided.

** Same-restaurant sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, initial and other fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-restaurant sales and domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will provide further commentary on the results for the second quarter ended June 26, 2024 on its quarterly investor conference call today, Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties are invited to listen to a live broadcast of the conference call accessible through the Company's investor relations website at investor.dennys.com.

About Denny's Corporation

Denny’s Corporation is one of America’s largest full-service restaurant chains based on number of restaurants. As of June 26, 2024, the Company consisted of 1,603 restaurants, 1,528 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 75 of which were company operated.

Denny's Corporation consists of the Denny’s brand and the Keke’s brand. As of June 26, 2024, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,541 global restaurants, 1,477 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 64 of which were company operated. As of June 26, 2024, the Keke's brand consisted of 62 restaurants, 51 of which were franchised restaurants and 11 of which were company operated.

For further information on Denny's Corporation, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit investor.dennys.com.

Non-GAAP Definition Changes

The Company has evolved its definition of non-GAAP financial measures starting in fiscal 2024 to provide more clarity and comparability relative to peers. Denny's Corporation management uses certain non-GAAP measures in analyzing operating performance and believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors and analysts with information that is beneficial to gaining an understanding of the Company's financial results. Non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The Company will begin excluding legal settlement expenses, pre-opening expenses, and other items management does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance from adjusted operating margin*, adjusted net income*, adjusted net income per share*, and adjusted EBITDA*. In addition, the Company will no longer deduct cash payments for restructuring and exit costs, or cash payments for share-based compensation from adjusted EBITDA*. Lastly, the Company will transition to utilizing GAAP cash flows included in its SEC filed documents in lieu of a non-GAAP financial measure.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures are included in the tables of this press release and a recast of historical non-GAAP financial measures can be found on the Company's website, or its most recent investor presentation.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Company urges caution in considering its current trends and any outlook on earnings disclosed in this press release. In addition, certain matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which reflect management's best judgment based on factors currently known, are intended to speak only as of the date such statements are made and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual performance of Denny’s Corporation, its subsidiaries, and underlying restaurants to be materially different from the performance indicated or implied by such statements. Words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “hope”, "will", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that could cause actual performance to differ materially from the performance indicated by these forward-looking statements include, among others: economic, public health and political conditions that impact consumer confidence and spending, commodity and labor inflation; the ability to effectively staff restaurants and support personnel; the Company's ability to maintain adequate levels of liquidity for its cash needs, including debt obligations, payment of dividends, planned share repurchases and capital expenditures as well as the ability of its customers, suppliers, franchisees and lenders to access sources of liquidity to provide for their own cash needs; competitive pressures from within the restaurant industry; the Company's ability to integrate and derive the expected benefits from its acquisition of Keke's Breakfast Cafe; the level of success of the Company’s operating initiatives and advertising and promotional efforts; adverse publicity; health concerns arising from food-related pandemics, outbreaks of flu viruses or other diseases; changes in business strategy or development plans; terms and availability of capital; regional weather conditions; overall changes in the general economy (including with regard to energy costs), particularly at the retail level; political environment and geopolitical events (including acts of war and terrorism); and other factors from time to time set forth in the Company’s SEC reports and other filings, including but not limited to the discussion in Management’s Discussion and Analysis and the risks identified in Item 1A. Risk Factors contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2023 (and in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K).

DENNY’S CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
    
($ in thousands)6/26/24 12/27/23
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$1,166  $4,893 
Investments 2,796   1,281 
Receivables, net 19,784   21,391 
Inventories 1,895   2,175 
Assets held for sale 350   1,455 
Prepaid and other current assets 9,215   12,855 
Total current assets 35,206   44,050 
Property, net 96,957   93,494 
Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 5,499   6,098 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 110,554   116,795 
Goodwill 66,357   65,908 
Intangible assets, net 92,563   93,428 
Deferred financing costs, net 1,384   1,702 
Other noncurrent assets 51,418   43,343 
Total assets$459,938  $464,818 
    
Liabilities   
Current liabilities   
Current finance lease liabilities$1,372  $1,383 
Current operating lease liabilities 14,931   14,779 
Accounts payable 17,224   24,070 
Other current liabilities 62,600   63,068 
Total current liabilities 96,127   103,300 
Long-term liabilities   
Long-term debt 257,500   255,500 
Noncurrent finance lease liabilities 8,552   9,150 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 107,168   114,451 
Liability for insurance claims, less current portion 7,069   6,929 
Deferred income taxes, net 7,029   6,582 
Other noncurrent liabilities 29,736   31,592 
Total long-term liabilities 417,054   424,204 
Total liabilities 513,181   527,504 
    
Shareholders' deficit   
Common stock 533   529 
Paid-in capital 10,135   6,688 
Deficit (13,525)  (21,784)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (34,461)  (41,659)
Treasury stock (15,925)  (6,460)
Total shareholders' deficit (53,243)  (62,686)
Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit$459,938  $464,818 
    
Debt Balances
Credit facility revolver due 2026$257,500  $255,500 
Finance lease liabilities 9,924   10,533 
Total debt$267,424  $266,033 
        


DENNY’S CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
    
 Quarter Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)6/26/24 6/28/23
Revenue:   
Company restaurant sales$54,348  $54,881 
Franchise and license revenue 61,579   62,034 
Total operating revenue 115,927   116,915 
Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization 47,578   46,568 
Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 33,428   30,460 
General and administrative expenses 20,486   20,160 
Depreciation and amortization 3,735   3,617 
Goodwill impairment charges 20    
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 1,565   1,176 
Total operating costs and expenses, net 106,812   101,981 
Operating income 9,115   14,934 
Interest expense, net 4,573   4,402 
Other nonoperating income, net (224)  (666)
Income before income taxes 4,766   11,198 
Provision for income taxes 1,198   2,660 
Net income$3,568  $8,538 
    
Net income per share - basic$0.07  $0.15 
Net income per share - diluted$0.07  $0.15 
    
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 52,689   56,787 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 52,787   57,051 
    
Comprehensive income$4,602  $10,557 
    
General and Administrative Expenses  
Corporate administrative expenses$15,776  $15,160 
Share-based compensation 2,624   2,519 
Incentive compensation 1,898   1,899 
Deferred compensation valuation adjustments 188   582 
Total general and administrative expenses$20,486  $20,160 
        


DENNY’S CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
    
 Two Quarters Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)6/26/24 6/28/23
Revenue:   
Company restaurant sales$106,690  $108,333 
Franchise and license revenue 119,211   126,053 
Total operating revenue 225,901   234,386 
Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization 95,696   93,060 
Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 60,802   62,847 
General and administrative expenses 41,708   40,278 
Depreciation and amortization 7,316   7,273 
Goodwill impairment charges 20    
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 1,238   (153)
Total operating costs and expenses, net 206,780   203,305 
Operating income 19,121   31,081 
Interest expense, net 8,993   8,907 
Other nonoperating (income) expense, net (861)  9,427 
Income before income taxes 10,989   12,747 
Provision for income taxes 2,730   3,612 
Net income$8,259  $9,135 
    
Net income per share - basic$0.16  $0.16 
Net income per share - diluted$0.16  $0.16 
    
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 52,879   57,212 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 53,002   57,423 
    
Comprehensive income$15,457  $11,511 
    
General and Administrative Expenses  
Corporate administrative expenses$30,968  $29,339 
Share-based compensation 5,400   5,613 
Incentive compensation 4,421   4,286 
Deferred compensation valuation adjustments 919   1,040 
Total general and administrative expenses$41,708  $40,278 
        


DENNY’S CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
 

The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain non-GAAP financial measures are useful information to investors and analysts to assist in the evaluation of operating performance on a period-to-period basis. However, non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income, and net income per share, or other financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and for compensation purposes, including incentive compensation for certain employees. These non-GAAP measures are adjusted for certain items the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance. These adjustments are either non-recurring in nature or vary from period to period without correlation to the Company's ongoing core operating performance.

 Quarter Ended Two Quarters Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)6/26/24 6/28/23 6/26/24 6/28/23
Net income$3,568  $8,538  $8,259  $9,135 
Provision for income taxes 1,198   2,660   2,730   3,612 
Goodwill impairment charges 20      20    
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 1,565   1,176   1,238   (153)
Other nonoperating (income) expense, net (224)  (666)  (861)  9,427 
Share-based compensation expense 2,624   2,519   5,400   5,613 
Deferred compensation plan valuation adjustments 188   582   919   1,040 
Interest expense, net 4,573   4,402   8,993   8,907 
Depreciation and amortization 3,735   3,617   7,316   7,273 
Legal settlement expenses 208   121   1,657   230 
Pre-opening expenses 191   25   557   25 
Other adjustments 2,640   11   2,492   3 
Adjusted EBITDA$20,286  $22,985  $38,720  $45,112 
        
Net income$3,568  $8,538  $8,259  $9,135 
Losses and amortization on interest rate swap derivatives, net 167   82   308   10,744 
Losses (gains) on sales of assets and other charges, net 526   (522)  (94)  (2,044)
Impairment charges (1) 639      734   129 
Legal settlement expenses 208   121   1,657   230 
Pre-opening expenses 191   25   557   25 
Other adjustments 2,640   11   2,492   3 
Tax effect (2) (1,086)  92   (1,402)  (2,344)
Adjusted net income$6,853  $8,347  $12,511  $15,878 
        
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 52,787   57,051   53,002   57,423 
        
Net income per share - diluted$0.07  $0.15  $0.16  $0.16 
Adjustments per share 0.06      0.08   0.12 
Adjusted net income per share$0.13  $0.15  $0.24  $0.28 


(1) Impairment charges include goodwill impairment charges of less than $0.1 million for the quarter and year-to-date period ended June 26, 2024.
(2) Tax adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date period ended June 26, 2024 reflect effective tax rates of 24.8%. Tax adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date period ended June 28, 2023 reflect effective tax rates of 32.5% and 25.8%, respectively.
   


DENNY’S CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
 

The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain other non-GAAP financial measures are useful information to investors and analysts to assist in the evaluation of restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance of ongoing restaurant-level operations. However, non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income, and net income per share, or other financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses restaurant-level operating margin, company restaurant operating margin and franchise operating margin internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and for compensation purposes, including incentive compensation for certain employees.

Restaurant-level operating margin is the total of company restaurant operating margin and franchise operating margin and excludes: (i) general and administrative expenses, which include primarily non-restaurant-level costs associated with support of company and franchised restaurants and other activities at their corporate office; (ii) depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which is related to company restaurant-level assets, because such expenses represent historical sunk costs which do not reflect current cash outlays for the restaurants; (iii) special items, included within operating (gains), losses and other charges, net, to provide investors with a clearer perspective of its ongoing operating performance and a more relevant comparison to prior period results.

Company restaurant operating margin is defined as company restaurant sales less costs of company restaurant sales (which include product costs, company restaurant level payroll and benefits, occupancy costs, and other operating costs including utilities, repairs and maintenance, marketing and other expenses) and presents it as a percent of company restaurant sales. Adjusted company operating restaurant margin is defined as company restaurant operating margin less certain items such as legal settlement expenses, pre-opening expenses, and other items the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance.

Franchise operating margin is defined as franchise and license revenue (which includes franchise royalties and other non-food and beverage revenue streams such as initial franchise and other fees, advertising revenue and occupancy revenue) less costs of franchise and license revenue and presents it as a percent of franchise and license revenue. Adjusted franchise operating margin is defined as franchise operating margin less certain items the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance.

Adjusted restaurant-level operating margin is the total of adjusted company restaurant operating margin and adjusted franchise operating margin and is defined as restaurant-level operating margin adjusted for certain items the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance. These adjustments are either non-recurring in nature or vary from period to period without correlation to the Company's ongoing core operating performance.

 Quarter Ended Two Quarters Ended
($ in thousands)
6/26/24 6/28/23 6/26/24 6/28/23
Operating income
$9,115  $14,934  $19,121  $31,081 
General and administrative expenses
 20,486   20,160   41,708   40,278 
Depreciation and amortization
 3,735   3,617   7,316   7,273 
Goodwill impairment charges
 20      20    
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net
 1,565   1,176   1,238   (153)
Restaurant-level operating margin
$34,921  $39,887  $69,403  $78,479 
        
Restaurant-level operating margin consists of:
       
Company restaurant operating margin (1)
$6,770  $8,313  $10,994  $15,273 
Franchise operating margin (2)
 28,151   31,574   58,409   63,206 
Restaurant-level operating margin
$34,921  $39,887  $69,403  $78,479 
Adjustments (3)
 3,039   157   4,706   258 
Adjusted restaurant-level operating margin
$37,960  $40,044  $74,109  $78,737 


(1) Company restaurant operating margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization; less franchise and license revenue.  
(2) Franchise operating margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization; less company restaurant sales.  
(3) Adjustments include legal settlement expenses, pre-opening costs, and other adjustments the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance. Adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date period ended June 26, 2024 include a $2.6 million distribution to franchisees related to a review of advertising costs.  
   


DENNY’S CORPORATION
Operating Margins
(Unaudited)
    
 Quarter Ended
($ in thousands)6/26/24 6/28/23
Company restaurant operations: (1)     
Company restaurant sales$54,348  100.0% $54,881  100.0%
Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization:     
Product costs 13,632  25.1%  14,170  25.8%
Payroll and benefits 20,493  37.7%  20,488  37.3%
Occupancy 4,671  8.6%  4,080  7.4%
Other operating costs:     
Utilities 1,695  3.1%  1,860  3.4%
Repairs and maintenance 1,008  1.9%  782  1.4%
Marketing 1,876  3.5%  1,419  2.6%
Legal settlements 208  0.4%  121  0.2%
Pre-opening costs 191  0.4%  25  0.0%
Other direct costs 3,804  7.0%  3,623  6.6%
Total costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization$47,578  87.5% $46,568  84.9%
Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP) (2)$6,770  12.5% $8,313  15.1%
Adjustments (3) 399  0.7%  146  0.3%
Adjusted company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP) (2)$7,169  13.2% $8,459  15.4%
      
Franchise operations: (4)     
Franchise and license revenue:     
Royalties$30,014  48.7% $30,376  49.0%
Advertising revenue 20,788  33.8%  19,853  32.0%
Initial and other fees 2,448  4.0%  2,616  4.2%
Occupancy revenue 8,329  13.5%  9,189  14.8%
Total franchise and license revenue$61,579  100.0% $62,034  100.0%
      
Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:     
Advertising costs$20,788  33.8% $19,853  32.0%
Occupancy costs 5,094  8.3%  5,792  9.3%
Other direct costs 7,546  12.3%  4,815  7.8%
Total costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization$33,428  54.3% $30,460  49.1%
Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP) (2)$28,151  45.7% $31,574  50.9%
Adjustments (3) 2,640  4.3%  11  0.0%
Adjusted franchise operating margin (non-GAAP) (2)$30,791  50.0% $31,585  50.9%
      
Total operating revenue (5)$115,927  100.0% $116,915  100.0%
Total costs of operating revenue (5) 81,006  69.9%  77,028  65.9%
Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP) (5)$34,921  30.1% $39,887  34.1%


(1) As a percentage of company restaurant sales.
(2) Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin and adjusted operating margin are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
(3) Adjustments include legal settlement expenses, pre-opening costs, and other adjustments the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance. Adjustments for the quarter ended June 26, 2024 include a $2.6 million distribution to franchisees related to a review of advertising costs.
(4) As a percentage of franchise and license revenue.
(5) As a percentage of total operating revenue.
   


DENNY’S CORPORATION
Operating Margins
(Unaudited)
    
 Two Quarters Ended
($ in thousands)6/26/24 6/28/23
Company restaurant operations: (1)     
Company restaurant sales$106,690  100.0% $108,333  100.0%
Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization:     
Product costs 26,943  25.3%  28,209  26.0%
Payroll and benefits 40,967  38.4%  40,728  37.6%
Occupancy 9,244  8.7%  8,174  7.5%
Other operating costs:     
Utilities 3,350  3.1%  3,917  3.6%
Repairs and maintenance 2,013  1.9%  1,671  1.5%
Marketing 3,480  3.3%  2,814  2.6%
Legal settlements 1,657  1.6%  230  0.2%
Pre-opening costs 557  0.5%  25  0.0%
Other direct costs 7,485  7.0%  7,292  6.7%
Total costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization$95,696  89.7% $93,060  85.9%
Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP) (2)$10,994  10.3% $15,273  14.1%
Adjustments (3) 2,214  2.1%  255  0.2%
Adjusted company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP) (2)$13,208  12.4% $15,528  14.3%
      
Franchise operations: (4)     
Franchise and license revenue:     
Royalties$59,320  49.8% $60,403  47.9%
Advertising revenue 38,926  32.7%  39,521  31.4%
Initial and other fees 4,264  3.6%  7,606  6.0%
Occupancy revenue 16,701  14.0%  18,523  14.7%
Total franchise and license revenue$119,211  100.0% $126,053  100.0%
      
Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:     
Advertising costs$38,926  32.7% $39,521  31.4%
Occupancy costs 10,226  8.6%  11,464  9.1%
Other direct costs 11,650  9.8%  11,862  9.4%
Total costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization$60,802  51.0% $62,847  49.9%
Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP) (2)$58,409  49.0% $63,206  50.1%
Adjustments (3) 2,492  2.1%  3  0.0%
Adjusted franchise operating margin (non-GAAP) (2)$60,901  51.1% $63,209  50.1%
      
Total operating revenue (5)$225,901  100.0% $234,386  100.0%
Total costs of operating revenue (5) 156,498  69.3%  155,907  66.5%
Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP) (5)$69,403  30.7% $78,479  33.5%


(1) As a percentage of company restaurant sales.
(2) Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin and adjusted operating margin are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
(3) Adjustments include legal settlement expenses, pre-opening costs, and other adjustments the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance. Adjustments for the year-to-date period ended June 26, 2024 include a $2.6 million distribution to franchisees related to a review of advertising costs.
(4) As a percentage of franchise and license revenue.
(5) As a percentage of total operating revenue.
   


DENNY’S CORPORATION
Statistical Data
(Unaudited)
                
 Denny's Keke's
Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales (1)Quarter Ended Two Quarters Ended Quarter Ended Two Quarters Ended
(Increase (decrease) vs. prior year)6/26/24 6/28/23 6/26/24 6/28/23 6/26/24 6/28/23 6/26/24 6/28/23
Company Restaurants (2.6)%  3.0%  (2.8%)  7.0%  (4.4)%  N/A   (2.7%)  N/A 
Domestic Franchise Restaurants (0.4)%  3.0%  (0.8%)  5.5%  (4.6)%  N/A   (4.3%)  N/A 
Domestic System-wide Restaurants (0.6)%  3.0%  (0.9%)  5.6%  (4.6)%  N/A   (4.1%)  N/A 
                
Average Unit Sales       
($ in thousands)               
Company Restaurants$774  $786  $1,517  $1,548  $447  $459  $902  $925 
Franchised Restaurants$473  $466  $930  $918  $457  $476  $929  $967 


(1) Same-restaurant sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, initial and other fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-restaurant sales and domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.
   


Restaurant Unit ActivityDenny's Keke's
 Company Franchised & Licensed Total Company  Franchised & Licensed   Total 
Ending Units March 27, 2024 64   1,489   1,553   11   50   61 
Units Opened    3   3   1      1 
Units Refranchised          (1)  1    
Units Closed    (15)  (15)         
Net Change    (12)  (12)     1   1 
Ending Units June 26, 2024 64   1,477   1,541   11   51   62 
                
Equivalent Units               
Second Quarter 2024 64   1,485   1,549   11   51   62 
Second Quarter 2023 65   1,525   1,590   8   47   55 
Net Change (1)  (40)  (41)  3   4   7 
                
Ending Units December 27, 2023 65   1,508   1,573   8   50   58 
Units Opened    8   8   4      4 
Units Refranchised          (1)  1    
Units Closed (1)  (39)  (40)         
Net Change (1)  (31)  (32)  3   1   4 
Ending Units June 26, 2024 64   1,477   1,541   11   51   62 
                
Equivalent Units               
Year-to-Date 2024 64   1,493   1,557   10   50   60 
Year-to-Date 2023 65   1,527   1,592   8   46   54 
Net Change (1)  (34)  (35)  2   4   6 
                        
 

            











        

            

            
