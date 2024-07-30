Heartland Financial USA, Inc. ("HTLF") Reports Quarterly Results as of June 30, 2024

Second Quarter Highlights
- Quarterly net income available to common stockholders of $37.7 million or $0.88 per common share.
- Adjusted earnings available to common stockholders of $49.6 million or $1.15 adjusted diluted earnings per common share (non-GAAP).
- $6.0 million of acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses in the quarter.
- Sold $108.4 million of securities with CRE exposure at a pre-tax loss of $10.6 million to improve the risk and liquidity profile of the Company.
- Common equity ratio increased to 10.19%; Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) improved 40 basis points to 7.28%.
- Net interest margin, full tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) increased to 3.73% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 from 3.57% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
- Annualized loan yield increased 13 basis points to 6.76%.
- Annualized cost of deposits decreased 3 basis points to 2.08%.
- Closed on the sale of all nine Rocky Mountain Bank branches in Montana in mid-July, including loans of $343.8 million and deposits of $531.8 million. The expected gain of $30 million will be realized in the third quarter of 2024 and may potentially be utilized to offset future losses related to selling securities or disposing of real estate.
|For the Quarter Ended
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|6/30/2024
|3/31/2024
|6/30/2023
|2024
|2023
|Earnings Summary:
|Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders (in millions)
|$
|37.7
|$
|49.7
|$
|47.4
|$
|87.4
|$
|98.2
|Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share
|0.88
|1.16
|1.11
|2.03
|2.30
|Return on average assets
|0.84
|%
|1.08
|%
|0.98
|%
|0.96
|%
|1.02
|%
|Return on average common equity
|8.14
|10.90
|11.01
|9.51
|11.70
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|12.28
|16.49
|17.31
|14.36
|18.62
|Net interest margin
|3.68
|3.52
|3.19
|3.60
|3.27
|Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)
|3.73
|3.57
|3.23
|3.65
|3.32
|Efficiency ratio
|65.70
|62.46
|60.93
|64.05
|60.94
|Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully-tax equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)
|57.73
|58.77
|59.88
|58.25
|58.51
|Adjusted Earnings Summary (1):
|Adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (in millions)
|$
|49.6
|$
|52.4
|$
|46.5
|$
|102.0
|$
|100.2
|Adjusted diluted earnings per common share
|1.15
|1.22
|1.09
|2.37
|2.34
|Adjusted annualized return on average assets
|1.09
|%
|1.13
|%
|0.96
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.04
|%
|Adjusted annualized return on average common equity
|10.71
|11.50
|10.80
|11.10
|11.95
|Adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity
|16.05
|17.38
|17.00
|16.70
|19.00
(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to the financial tables for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
|"HTLF delivered a solid second quarter. Net interest income increased while our adjusted efficiency ratio decreased. Our margin expanded through increased loan yields and decreased deposit costs as we continue to pay down high cost wholesale deposits. In July we completed the sale of Rocky Mountain Bank in Montana, a result of our strategic initiatives that will drive efficiency, enhance EPS growth, deliver higher return on assets and more efficient use of capital. We’re excited to be working closely with our partners at UMB on integration planning for our two companies as we continue towards an expected Q1 2025 transaction close date."
|Bruce K. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer, HTLF
DENVER, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) today reported the following results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023:
- Net income available to common stockholders of $37.7 million compared to $47.4 million, a decrease of $9.7 million or 20%.
- Earnings per diluted common share of $0.88 compared to $1.11, a decrease of $0.23 or 21%.
- Adjusted earnings available to common stockholders(1) of $49.6 million or $1.15 per diluted common share compared to $46.5 million or $1.09 per diluted common share. Adjusted earnings in the second quarter of 2024 excludes $10.1 million of loss of security sales and $6.0 million of acquisition, integration and restructuring costs.
- Net interest income of $158.7 million compared to $147.1 million, an increase of $11.6 million or 8%.
- Annualized return on average assets of 0.84% compared to 0.98%. Adjusted annualized return on average assets(1) of 1.09% compared to 0.96%.
- Annualized return on average common equity of 8.14% compared to 11.01%. Adjusted annualized return on average common equity(1) of 10.71% compared to 10.80%.
- Annualized return on average tangible common equity(1) of 12.28% compared to 17.31%. Adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity(1) of 16.05% compared to 17.00%.
Rocky Mountain Bank Sale
HTLF Bank closed on the sale of all nine Rocky Mountain Bank branches in Montana in mid-July along with all associated deposits and certain related assets to two purchasers. Loans of $348.8 million, deposits of $538.3 million and fixed assets of $13.2 million have been moved to available for sale categories as of June 30, 2024.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 3.68% (3.73% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 3.52% (3.57% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2024, and 3.19% (3.23% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2023.
Total interest income and average earning asset changes for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 were:
- Total interest income was $255.6 million compared to $235.5 million, an increase of $20.1 million or 9%, primarily attributable to an increase in yields on average earning assets. Interest income on loans during the second quarter of 2024 was positively impacted by $2.0 million due to the payoff of a $29.6 million owner-occupied commercial real estate loan which had previously been on nonaccrual.
- Total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) was $257.6 million, an increase of $20.0 million or 8%, from $237.6 million.
- Average earning assets decreased $1.19 billion or 6% to $17.33 billion compared to $18.52 billion, primarily due to the sale of $865.4 million of securities during the fourth quarter of 2023, and $108.4 million of securities during the second quarter of 2024. The proceeds were utilized to pay down high-cost wholesale deposits and borrowings.
- The average rate on earning assets increased 83 basis points to 5.98% from 5.15%, primarily due to recent interest rate increases on earning assets.
Total interest expense and average interest-bearing liability changes for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 were:
- Total interest expense was $96.9 million, an increase of $8.5 million from $88.4 million, primarily due to increases in the average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by decreases in average interest-bearing liabilities.
- The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 45 basis points to 3.13% from 2.68%.
- Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $1.54 billion or 12% to $11.21 billion from $12.75 billion.
- The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increased 31 basis points to 2.89% from 2.58%.
- Average borrowings increased $792.9 million or 172% to $1.25 billion from $461.7 million, and the average interest rate paid on borrowings was 5.26% compared to 5.55%.
Net interest income changes for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 were:
- Net interest income totaled $158.7 million compared to $147.1 million, an increase of $11.6 million or 8%.
- Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) totaled $160.7 million compared to $149.3 million, an increase of $11.5 million or 8%.
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
Total noninterest income was $18.2 million during the second quarter of 2024 compared to $32.5 million during the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $14.3 million or 44%. Significant changes within the noninterest income category for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 were:
- Net security losses increased $9.8 million to $10.1 million compared to net security losses of $314,000.
- Service charges and fees decreased $2.7 million or 14% to $17.0 million from $19.6 million, primarily attributable to a decrease in consumer NSF and overdraft fees. In the fourth quarter of 2023, HTLF instituted a new fee policy across our single charter customer base in response to industry changes related to consumer overdraft fees.
- Capital market fees decreased $2.0 million or 51% to $2.0 million from $4.0 million due to lower capital markets activity.
- Net gains on sales of loans held for sale decreased $1.1 million or 100% to $0 from $1.1 million, due to HTLF ceasing originations of residential mortgage loans to be sold to the secondary market.
Total noninterest expense was $116.2 million during the second quarter of 2024 compared to $109.4 million during the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $6.8 million or 6%. Significant changes within the noninterest expense category for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 were:
- Acquisition, integration, and restructuring costs totaled $6.0 million compared to $1.9 million, an increase of $4.1 million primarily attributable to expenses related to the pending UMB merger.
- Salaries and employee benefits totaled $65.1 million compared to $62.1 million, an increase of $3.0 million or 5%. The increase was attributable to higher benefit costs including incentive compensation and retirement plans partially offset by a reduction of full-time equivalent employees. Full-time equivalent employees totaled 1,843 compared to 1,966, a decrease of 123 or 6%.
- FDIC insurance assessments totaled $3.3 million compared to $3.0 million, an increase of $305,000.
- Loss on sale of assets totaled $193,000 compared to a gain on assets of $3.4 million. During the second quarter of 2023, the recordkeeping and administration services component of HTLF's Retirement Plan Services business was sold, which generated a gain of $4.3 million.
- Other noninterest expense totaled $14.3 million compared to $15.6 million, a decrease of $1.3 million or 8%, in conjunction with HTLF's 3.0 efficiency efforts.
The effective tax rate was 23.12% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 23.74% for second quarter of 2023. The following items impacted the second quarter 2024 and 2023 tax calculations:
- Various tax credits of $629,000 compared to $568,000.
- Tax-exempt interest income as a percentage of pre-tax income of 14.49% compared to 12.40%.
- Tax benefit of $92,000 compared to a tax expense of $121,000 resulting from the vesting of restricted stock units.
- Tax expense of $1.1 million compared to $1.1 million resulting from the disallowed interest expense related to tax-exempt loans and securities.
Total Assets, Total Loans and Total Deposits
Total assets were $18.81 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $599.0 million or 3% from $19.41 billion at year-end 2023. Securities represented 27% and 29% of total assets at June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.
Total loans held to maturity were $11.61 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $11.64 billion at March 31, 2024, and $12.07 billion at December 31, 2023. Loans decreased $36.3 million or less than 1% during the second quarter of 2024 and $460.3 million or 4% since year-end 2023. Excluding the impact of the transfer of $348.8 million of loans to held for sale related to the planned sale of Rocky Mountain Bank, loans held to maturity decreased $40.3 million or less than 1% during the second quarter of 2024 and $111.6 million or 1% since year-end 2023. Significant changes by loan category at June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024 included:
- Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial, PPP and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, increased $6.8 million or less than 1% to $6.10 billion compared to $6.09 billion. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, commercial and business lending increased $5.1 million or less than 1%.
- Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, decreased $19.7 million or less than 1% to $3.52 billion compared to $3.54 billion. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, commercial real estate lending decreased $22.6 million or less than 1%.
- Agricultural and agricultural real estate loans decreased $6.9 million or 1% to $803.0 million compared to $809.9 million. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans decreased $4.3 million or less than 1%.
- Residential mortgage loans decreased $22.6 million or 3% to $733.4 million compared to $756.0 million. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, residential mortgage loans decreased $23.3 million or 3%.
Significant changes by loan category at June 30, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023 included:
- Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial, PPP and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, decreased $193.9 million or 3% to $6.10 billion compared to $6.29 billion. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, commercial and business lending decreased $35.9 million or 1%.
- Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, decreased $48.4 million or 1% to $3.52 billion compared to $3.57 billion. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, commercial real estate lending increased $13.1 million or less than 1%.
- Agricultural and agricultural real estate loans decreased $116.2 million or 13% to $803.0 million compared to $919.2 million. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans decreased $50.8 million or 6%.
- Residential mortgage loans decreased $64.4 million or 8% to $733.4 million compared to $797.8 million. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, residential mortgage loans decreased $33.2 million or 4%.
Total deposits were $14.96 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $15.30 billion as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of $345.6 million or 2%. Total deposits were $14.96 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $16.20 billion at December 31, 2023, which was a decrease of $1.25 billion or 8%. Excluding the impact of the transfer of $538.3 million of deposits to held for sale related to the planned sale of Rocky Mountain Bank, deposits decreased $403.6 million or 3% during the second quarter of 2024 and $706.8 million or 4% since year-end 2023.
Total customer deposits were $14.13 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $14.27 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $135.6 million or less than 1%. Excluding the impact of the transfer of $538.3 million of deposits to held for sale related to the planned sale of Rocky Mountain Bank, customer deposits decreased $193.7 million or 1%. Significant customer deposit changes by category at June 30, 2024, compared to March 31, 2024, included:
- Customer demand deposits decreased $20.2 million or less than 1% to $4.24 billion compared to $4.26 billion. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, customer demand deposits decreased $31.6 million or less than 1%.
- Customer savings deposits decreased $118.2 million or 1% to $8.15 billion compared to $8.27 billion. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, customer savings deposits decreased $157.0 million or 2%.
- Customer time deposits increased $2.8 million or less than 1% to $1.74 billion compared to $1.73 billion. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, customer time deposits decreased $5.0 million or less than 1%.
Total customer deposits were $14.13 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $14.86 billion at December 31, 2023, a decrease of $722.7 million or 5%. Excluding the impact of the transfer of $538.3 million of deposits to held for sale related to the planned sale of Rocky Mountain Bank, customer deposits decreased $184.4 million. Significant customer deposit changes by category at June 30, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023, included:
- Customer demand deposits decreased $256.1 million or 6% to $4.24 billion compared to $4.50 billion. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, customer demand deposits decreased $123.5 million or 3%.
- Customer savings deposits decreased $259.4 million or 3% to $8.15 billion compared to $8.41 billion. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, customer savings deposits increased $32.0 million or less than 1%.
- Customer time deposits decreased $207.2 million or 11% to $1.74 billion compared to $1.94 billion. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, customer time deposits decreased $92.9 million or 5%.
Total wholesale and institutional deposits were $822.9 million as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of $209.9 million or 20% from $1.03 billion at March 31, 2024. Significant wholesale and institutional deposit changes by category at June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024 included:
- Wholesale and institutional savings deposits decreased $80.6 million or 20% to $318.6 million compared to $399.3 million.
- Wholesale time deposits decreased $129.3 million or 20% to $504.3 million compared to $633.6 million.
Total wholesale and institutional deposits were $822.9 million as of June 30, 2024, which was a decrease of $522.4 million or 39% from $1.35 billion at December 31, 2023. Significant wholesale and institutional deposit changes by category at June 30, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023 included:
- Wholesale and institutional savings deposits decreased $75.7 million or 19% to $318.6 million compared to $394.4 million.
- Wholesale time deposits decreased $446.6 million or 47% to $504.3 million compared to $950.9 million.
Provision and Allowance
Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans
Provision for credit losses for loans for the second quarter of 2024 was $9.7 million, an increase of $1.9 million from $7.8 million recorded in the second quarter of 2023.
The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $126.9 million at June 30, 2024 and $122.6 million at December 31, 2023. The following items impacted the allowance for credit losses for loans at June 30, 2024:
- Provision expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024, totaled $13.4 million. Provision expense was primarily impacted in the second quarter of 2024 by one new nonperforming food manufacturing loan which increased the specific reserve by $10.0 million.
- Net charge-offs of $9.1 million, of which the majority have been reserved for in prior periods, were recorded for the first six months of 2024.
Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments
The allowance for unfunded commitments decreased $3.4 million or 21% to $13.1 million at June 30, 2024, from $16.5 million at December 31, 2023. The following impacted HTLF's allowance for credit losses for unfunded commitments during 2024:
- Provision benefit for the six months ended June 30, 2024, totaled $3.4 million.
- Reduction of $84.6 million in unfunded commitments for construction loans, which carry the highest loss rate.
- Total unfunded commitments decreased $244.2 million or 5% to $4.38 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $4.63 billion at December 31, 2023.
Total Provision and Allowance for Lending Related Credit Losses
The total provision expense for lending related credit losses was $9.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. The total allowance for lending related credit losses was $139.9 million or 1.21% of total loans at June 30, 2024, compared to $139.0 million or 1.15% of total loans as of December 31, 2023.
Nonperforming Assets
Nonperforming assets were $111.3 million or 0.59% of total assets at June 30, 2024, compared to $110.5 million or 0.57% of total assets at December 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets were reduced by the payoff of a $29.6 million owner occupied commercial real estate loan relationship. The reduction was offset by an increase primarily due to the addition of a $33.2 million food manufacturing customer and the addition of an $8.0 million agriculture customer. Nonperforming loans were $103.8 million or 0.89% of total loans at June 30, 2024, compared to $97.9 million or 0.81% of total loans at December 31, 2023. At June 30, 2024, loans delinquent 30-89 days were 0.25% of total loans compared to 0.09% of total loans at December 31, 2023. The increase in the 30-89 day delinquencies was due to a single $9.2 million real estate construction loan which became current subsequent to June 30, 2024. Other real estate owned, net, decreased $5.0 million or 40% to $7.5 million at June 30, 2024 from $12.5 million at December 31, 2023.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains references to financial measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes the non-GAAP measures are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate the company's financial condition and operating results. However, these non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, because non-GAAP measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP measures in this earnings release with other companies' non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure may be found in the financial tables in this earnings release.
Below are the non-GAAP measures included in this earnings release, management's reason for including each measure and the method of calculating each measure:
- Adjusted earnings available to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per common share, adjust net income for the gain/loss from sale of securities, and other non-operating expenses as well as the tax effect of those transactions. Management believes these measures enhance the comparability net income available to common stockholders as it reflects adjustments commonly made by management, investors and analysts to evaluate the ongoing operations and enhance comparability with the results of prior periods.
- Adjusted annualized return on average assets, adjusts net income for the gain/loss from sale of securities, and other non-operating expenses as well as the tax effect of those transactions. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of annualized return on average assets as it reflects adjustments commonly made by management, investors and analysts to evaluate the ongoing operations and enhance comparability with the results of prior periods.
- Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent, adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.
- Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities, and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items as noted in reconciliation contained in this earnings release.
- Net interest income, fully tax equivalent, is net income adjusted for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent, is net interest income adjusted for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities divided by average earning assets.
- Tangible book value per common share is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.
- Tangible common equity ratio is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.
- Adjusted annualized return on average common equity, adjusts net income for the loss from sale of securities, and other non-operating expenses as well as the tax effect of those transactions. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of annualized return on average assets as it reflects adjustments commonly made by management, investors and analysts to evaluate the ongoing operations and enhance comparability with the results of prior periods.
- Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income excluding intangible amortization calculated as (1) net income excluding tax-effected core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, divided by (2) average common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.
- Adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity, adjusts net income available to common stockholders for the loss from sale of securities, and other non-operating expenses as well as the tax effect of those transactions. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of annualized return on average assets as it reflects adjustments commonly made by management, investors and analysts to evaluate the ongoing operations and enhance comparability with the results of prior periods.
- Annualized ratio of core expenses to average assets adjusts noninterest expenses to exclude specific items noted in the reconciliation. Management includes this measure as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate controllable expenses related to primary business operations.
About HTLF
Heartland Financial USA, Inc., is a Denver, Colorado-based bank holding company operating under the brand name HTLF, with assets of $18.81 billion as of June 30, 2024. HTLF's banks serve communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including treasury management, wealth management, investments and residential mortgage. Additional information is available at www.htlf.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release (including any information incorporated herein by reference), and future oral and written statements of the company and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance of HTLF.
Any statements about the company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include information about possible or assumed future results of the company's operations or performance. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of the words such as "believe", "expect", "intent", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "project", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "may", "view", "opportunity", "potential", or similar or negative expressions of these words or phrases that are used in this release, and future oral and written statements of the company and its management. Although the company may make these statements based on management’s experience, beliefs, expectations, assumptions and best estimate of future events, the ability of the company to predict results or the actual effect or outcomes of plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, and there may be events or factors that management has not anticipated. Therefore, the accuracy and achievement of such forward-looking statements and estimates are subject to a number of risks, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which the company currently believes could have a material effect on its operations and future prospects, are detailed below and in the risk factors in HTLF's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" section under Item 1A of Part I of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and updates in HTLF's Forms 10-Q filed thereafter, and include, among others:
- Economic and Market Conditions Risks, including risks related to the deterioration of the U.S. economy in general and in the local economies in which HTLF conducts its operations and future civil unrest, natural disasters, pandemics and governmental measures addressing them, climate change and climate-related regulations, persistent inflation, higher interest rates, supply chain issues, labor shortages, terrorist threats or acts of war;
- Credit Risks, including risks of increasing credit losses due to deterioration in the financial condition of HTLF's borrowers, changes in asset and collateral values due to climate and other borrower industry risks, which may impact the provision for credit losses and net charge-offs;
- Liquidity and Interest Rate Risks, including the impact of capital market conditions, rising interest rates and changes in monetary policy on our borrowings and net interest income;
- Risks related to the planned merger with UMB Financial Corporation (the “Merger”), the fluctuation of the market value of the merger consideration, risks related to combining our businesses, including expenses related to the Merger and integration of the combined entity, risks that the Merger may not occur, and the risk of litigation related to the Merger;
- Operational Risks, including processing, information systems, cybersecurity, vendor, business interruption, and fraud risks;
- Strategic and External Risks, including economic, political, and competitive forces impacting our business;
- Legal, Compliance and Reputational Risks, including regulatory and litigation risks; and
- Risks of Owning Stock in HTLF, including stock price volatility and dilution as a result of future equity offerings and acquisitions.
There can be no assurance that other factors not currently anticipated by HTLF will not materially and adversely affect HTLF's business, financial condition and results of operations. Additionally, all statements in this release, including forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. HTLF does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions which may be made to or correct or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or to otherwise update any statement in light of new information or future events. Further information concerning HTLF and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect HTLF's financial results, is included in HTLF’s filings with the SEC.
-FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW-
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|For the Quarter Ended
June 30,
|For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Interest Income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|199,161
|$
|168,899
|$
|394,822
|$
|322,742
|Interest on securities:
|Taxable
|47,381
|58,172
|94,395
|114,148
|Nontaxable
|6,042
|6,378
|12,083
|12,406
|Interest on federal funds sold
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments
|3,045
|2,051
|6,051
|3,182
|Total Interest Income
|255,629
|235,500
|507,351
|452,478
|Interest Expense
|Interest on deposits
|80,499
|81,975
|164,633
|138,873
|Interest on borrowings
|10,825
|848
|18,349
|3,270
|Interest on term debt
|5,564
|5,545
|11,413
|10,991
|Total Interest Expense
|96,888
|88,368
|194,395
|153,134
|Net Interest Income
|158,741
|147,132
|312,956
|299,344
|Provision for credit losses
|9,008
|5,379
|9,994
|8,453
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|149,733
|141,753
|302,962
|290,891
|Noninterest Income
|Service charges and fees
|16,964
|19,627
|34,027
|36,763
|Loan servicing income
|107
|411
|238
|1,125
|Trust fees
|5,532
|5,419
|10,575
|11,076
|Brokerage and insurance commissions
|894
|677
|1,648
|1,373
|Capital markets fees
|1,996
|4,037
|2,887
|6,486
|Securities gains (losses), net
|(10,111
|)
|(314
|)
|(10,053
|)
|(1,418
|)
|Unrealized gain/(loss) on equity securities, net
|133
|(41
|)
|228
|152
|Net gains on sale of loans held for sale
|—
|1,050
|104
|2,881
|Income on bank owned life insurance
|1,326
|1,220
|2,503
|2,184
|Other noninterest income
|1,366
|407
|3,713
|1,870
|Total Noninterest Income
|18,207
|32,493
|45,870
|62,492
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|65,120
|62,099
|129,075
|124,248
|Occupancy
|6,262
|6,691
|13,525
|13,900
|Furniture and equipment
|2,155
|3,063
|4,492
|5,978
|Professional fees
|15,372
|15,194
|30,903
|27,991
|FDIC insurance assessments
|3,340
|3,035
|8,309
|6,314
|Advertising
|1,368
|3,052
|2,726
|5,037
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|1,421
|1,715
|2,913
|3,503
|Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net
|515
|348
|1,027
|503
|(Gain) loss on sales/valuations of assets, net
|193
|(3,372
|)
|407
|(2,257
|)
|Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
|5,973
|1,892
|7,348
|3,565
|Partnership investment in tax credit projects
|222
|154
|716
|692
|Other noninterest expense
|14,303
|15,575
|28,398
|31,015
|Total Noninterest Expense
|116,244
|109,446
|229,839
|220,489
|Income Before Income Taxes
|51,696
|64,800
|118,993
|132,894
|Income taxes
|11,954
|15,384
|27,544
|30,702
|Net Income/(Loss)
|39,742
|49,416
|91,449
|102,192
|Preferred dividends
|(2,012
|)
|(2,012
|)
|(4,025
|)
|(4,025
|)
|Net Income/(Loss) Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|37,730
|$
|47,404
|$
|87,424
|$
|98,167
|Earnings/(loss) per common share-diluted
|$
|0.88
|$
|1.11
|$
|2.03
|$
|2.30
|Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted
|43,060,354
|42,757,603
|43,001,157
|42,753,197
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|For the Quarter Ended
|6/30/2024
|3/31/2024
|12/31/2023
|9/30/2023
|6/30/2023
|Interest Income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|199,161
|$
|195,661
|$
|192,861
|$
|182,394
|$
|168,899
|Interest on securities:
|Taxable
|47,381
|47,014
|54,573
|54,800
|58,172
|Nontaxable
|6,042
|6,041
|6,278
|6,584
|6,378
|Interest on federal funds sold
|—
|—
|—
|3
|—
|Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments
|3,045
|3,006
|2,174
|1,651
|2,051
|Total Interest Income
|255,629
|251,722
|255,886
|245,432
|235,500
|Interest Expense
|Interest on deposits
|80,499
|84,134
|88,071
|92,744
|81,975
|Interest on borrowings
|10,825
|7,524
|5,874
|1,167
|848
|Interest on term debt
|5,564
|5,849
|5,804
|5,765
|5,545
|Total Interest Expense
|96,888
|97,507
|99,749
|99,676
|88,368
|Net Interest Income
|158,741
|154,215
|156,137
|145,756
|147,132
|Provision for credit losses
|9,008
|986
|11,738
|1,516
|5,379
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|149,733
|153,229
|144,399
|144,240
|141,753
|Noninterest Income
|Service charges and fees
|16,964
|17,063
|18,708
|18,553
|19,627
|Loan servicing income
|107
|131
|158
|278
|411
|Trust fees
|5,532
|5,043
|4,905
|4,734
|5,419
|Brokerage and insurance commissions
|894
|754
|729
|692
|677
|Capital markets fees
|1,996
|891
|1,676
|1,845
|4,037
|Securities gains (losses), net
|(10,111
|)
|58
|(140,007
|)
|(114
|)
|(314
|)
|Unrealized gain/(loss) on equity securities, net
|133
|95
|75
|13
|(41
|)
|Net gains on sale of loans held for sale
|—
|104
|94
|905
|1,050
|Income on bank owned life insurance
|1,326
|1,177
|729
|858
|1,220
|Other noninterest income
|1,366
|2,347
|1,132
|619
|407
|Total Noninterest Income
|18,207
|27,663
|(111,801
|)
|28,383
|32,493
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|65,120
|63,955
|64,766
|62,262
|62,099
|Occupancy
|6,262
|7,263
|6,509
|6,438
|6,691
|Furniture and equipment
|2,155
|2,337
|2,901
|2,720
|3,063
|Professional fees
|15,372
|15,531
|17,060
|13,616
|15,194
|FDIC insurance assessments
|3,340
|4,969
|10,313
|3,313
|3,035
|Advertising
|1,368
|1,358
|1,677
|1,633
|3,052
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|1,421
|1,492
|1,611
|1,625
|1,715
|Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net
|515
|512
|505
|481
|348
|(Gain) loss on sales/valuations of assets, net
|193
|214
|2,072
|108
|(3,372
|)
|Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
|5,973
|1,375
|4,365
|2,429
|1,892
|Partnership investment in tax credit projects
|222
|494
|3,573
|1,136
|154
|Other noninterest expense
|14,303
|14,095
|14,933
|15,292
|15,575
|Total Noninterest Expense
|116,244
|113,595
|130,285
|111,053
|109,446
|Income Before Income Taxes
|51,696
|67,297
|(97,687
|)
|61,570
|64,800
|Income taxes
|11,954
|15,590
|(27,324
|)
|13,479
|15,384
|Net Income/(Loss)
|39,742
|51,707
|(70,363
|)
|48,091
|49,416
|Preferred dividends
|(2,012
|)
|(2,013
|)
|(2,012
|)
|(2,013
|)
|(2,012
|)
|Net Income/(Loss) Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|37,730
|$
|49,694
|$
|(72,375
|)
|$
|46,078
|$
|47,404
|Earnings/(loss) per common share-diluted
|$
|0.88
|$
|1.16
|$
|(1.69
|)
|$
|1.08
|$
|1.11
|Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted
|43,060,354
|42,915,768
|42,838,405
|42,812,563
|42,757,603
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|As of
|6/30/2024
|3/31/2024
|12/31/2023
|9/30/2023
|6/30/2023
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|226,735
|$
|208,176
|$
|275,554
|$
|248,756
|$
|317,303
|Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and short-term investments
|147,211
|236,190
|47,459
|99,239
|82,884
|Cash and cash equivalents
|373,946
|444,366
|323,013
|347,995
|400,187
|Time deposits in other financial institutions
|1,340
|1,240
|1,240
|1,490
|1,490
|Securities:
|Carried at fair value
|4,185,054
|4,418,222
|4,646,891
|5,482,687
|5,798,041
|Held to maturity, at cost
|842,980
|841,055
|838,241
|835,468
|834,673
|Other investments, at cost
|70,684
|68,524
|91,277
|90,001
|72,291
|Loans held for sale
|348,761
|352,744
|5,071
|6,262
|14,353
|Loans:
|Held to maturity
|11,608,309
|11,644,641
|12,068,645
|11,872,436
|11,717,974
|Allowance for credit losses
|(126,861
|)
|(123,934
|)
|(122,566
|)
|(110,208
|)
|(111,198
|)
|Loans, net
|11,481,448
|11,520,707
|11,946,079
|11,762,228
|11,606,776
|Premises, furniture and equipment, net
|175,953
|176,582
|181,070
|187,436
|190,420
|Goodwill
|576,005
|576,005
|576,005
|576,005
|576,005
|Core deposit intangibles, net
|15,501
|16,923
|18,415
|20,026
|21,651
|Cash surrender value on life insurance
|199,036
|197,671
|197,085
|196,694
|195,793
|Other real estate, net
|7,533
|2,590
|12,548
|14,362
|2,677
|Other assets
|534,429
|516,198
|574,772
|609,139
|510,359
|Total Assets
|$
|18,812,670
|$
|19,132,827
|$
|19,411,707
|$
|20,129,793
|$
|20,224,716
|Liabilities and Equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
|4,244,169
|$
|4,264,390
|$
|4,500,304
|$
|4,792,813
|$
|4,897,858
|Savings
|8,470,416
|8,669,221
|8,805,597
|8,754,911
|8,772,596
|Time
|2,242,005
|2,368,555
|2,895,813
|3,553,269
|3,993,089
|Total deposits
|14,956,590
|15,302,166
|16,201,714
|17,100,993
|17,663,543
|Deposits held for sale
|538,308
|596,328
|—
|—
|—
|Borrowings
|694,909
|650,033
|622,255
|392,634
|44,364
|Term debt
|372,988
|372,652
|372,396
|372,059
|372,403
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|222,025
|232,815
|282,225
|438,577
|285,416
|Total Liabilities
|16,784,820
|17,153,994
|17,478,590
|18,304,263
|18,365,726
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred equity
|110,705
|110,705
|110,705
|110,705
|110,705
|Common stock
|42,852
|42,784
|42,688
|42,656
|42,645
|Capital surplus
|1,096,619
|1,093,207
|1,090,740
|1,088,267
|1,087,358
|Retained earnings
|1,203,092
|1,178,330
|1,141,501
|1,226,740
|1,193,522
|Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
|(425,418
|)
|(446,193
|)
|(452,517
|)
|(642,838
|)
|(575,240
|)
|Total Equity
|2,027,850
|1,978,833
|1,933,117
|1,825,530
|1,858,990
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|18,812,670
|$
|19,132,827
|$
|19,411,707
|$
|20,129,793
|$
|20,224,716
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|For the Quarter Ended
|6/30/2024
|3/31/2024
|12/31/2023
|9/30/2023
|6/30/2023
|Average Balances
|Assets
|$
|19,043,362
|$
|19,296,638
|$
|19,667,825
|$
|20,207,920
|$
|20,221,511
|Loans, net of unearned
|12,010,289
|12,021,930
|11,938,272
|11,800,064
|11,625,442
|Total deposits
|15,562,920
|16,042,402
|16,709,394
|17,507,813
|17,689,138
|Customer deposits
|14,768,407
|14,816,652
|14,969,948
|14,699,235
|14,655,535
|Earning assets
|17,331,435
|17,597,068
|17,853,957
|18,439,010
|18,523,552
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|12,461,957
|12,607,745
|12,721,680
|13,158,631
|13,209,794
|Common equity
|1,863,236
|1,832,959
|1,729,086
|1,746,818
|1,727,013
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,973,941
|1,943,664
|1,839,791
|1,857,523
|1,837,718
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|1,271,046
|1,239,313
|1,133,888
|1,149,992
|1,128,527
|Key Performance Ratios
|Annualized return on average assets
|0.84
|%
|1.08
|%
|(1.42
|)%
|0.94
|%
|0.98
|%
|Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1)
|1.09
|1.13
|0.96
|0.98
|0.96
|Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)
|8.14
|10.90
|(16.61
|)
|10.47
|11.01
|Adjusted annualized return on average common equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|10.71
|11.50
|10.46
|10.92
|10.80
|Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|12.28
|16.49
|(24.89
|)
|16.32
|17.31
|Adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|16.05
|17.38
|16.38
|17.02
|17.00
|Annualized ratio of net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans
|0.23
|0.08
|0.01
|0.12
|0.32
|Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)
|3.68
|3.52
|3.47
|3.14
|3.19
|Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)
|3.73
|3.57
|3.52
|3.18
|3.23
|Annualized cost of deposits
|2.08
|2.11
|2.09
|2.10
|1.86
|Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
|65.70
|62.46
|293.86
|63.77
|60.93
|Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)
|57.73
|58.77
|59.31
|59.95
|59.88
|Annualized ratio of total noninterest expenses to average assets (GAAP)
|2.46
|2.37
|2.63
|2.18
|2.17
|Annualized ratio of core expenses to average assets (non-GAAP)(1)
|2.30
|2.25
|2.23
|2.08
|2.16
|For the Quarter Ended
June 30,
|For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Average Balances
|Assets
|$
|19,043,362
|$
|20,221,511
|$
|19,170,002
|$
|20,170,044
|Loans, net of unearned
|12,010,289
|11,625,442
|12,016,110
|11,502,443
|Total deposits
|15,562,920
|17,689,138
|15,802,661
|17,598,009
|Customer deposits
|14,768,407
|14,655,535
|14,792,530
|14,888,066
|Earning assets
|17,331,435
|18,523,552
|17,464,253
|18,458,462
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|12,461,957
|13,209,794
|12,534,852
|12,897,747
|Common equity
|1,863,236
|1,727,013
|1,848,098
|1,691,633
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,973,941
|1,837,718
|1,958,803
|1,802,338
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|1,271,046
|1,128,527
|1,255,180
|1,092,273
|Key Performance Ratios
|Annualized return on average assets
|0.84
|%
|0.98
|%
|0.96
|%
|1.02
|%
|Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1)
|1.09
|0.96
|1.11
|1.04
|Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)
|8.14
|11.01
|9.51
|11.70
|Adjusted annualized return on average common equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|10.71
|10.80
|11.10
|11.95
|Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|12.28
|17.31
|14.36
|18.62
|Adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|16.05
|17.00
|16.70
|19.00
|Annualized ratio of net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans
|0.23
|0.32
|0.15
|0.15
|Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)
|3.68
|3.19
|3.60
|3.27
|Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)
|3.73
|3.23
|3.65
|3.32
|Annualized cost of deposits
|2.08
|1.86
|2.10
|1.59
|Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
|65.70
|60.93
|64.05
|60.94
|Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)
|57.73
|59.88
|58.25
|58.51
|Annualized ratio of total noninterest expenses to average assets (GAAP)
|2.46
|2.17
|2.41
|2.20
|Annualized ratio of core expenses to average assets (non-GAAP)(1)
|2.30
|2.16
|2.28
|2.15
|(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
|As of and for the Quarter Ended
|6/30/2024
|3/31/2024
|12/31/2023
|9/30/2023
|6/30/2023
|Common Share Data
|Book value per common share
|$
|44.74
|$
|43.66
|$
|42.69
|$
|40.20
|$
|41.00
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
|30.94
|29.81
|28.77
|26.23
|26.98
|ASC 320 effect on book value per common share
|(10.82
|)
|(11.18
|)
|(11.00
|)
|(16.27
|)
|(14.04
|)
|Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock
|42,852,180
|42,783,670
|42,688,008
|42,656,303
|42,644,544
|Capital Ratios
|Common equity ratio
|10.19
|%
|9.76
|%
|9.39
|%
|8.52
|%
|8.64
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1)
|7.28
|6.88
|6.53
|5.73
|5.86
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|10.13
|9.84
|9.44
|9.59
|9.40
|Common equity tier 1 ratio(2)
|11.68
|11.40
|10.97
|11.37
|11.33
|Total risk based capital ratio(2)
|15.32
|14.99
|14.53
|14.90
|14.93
|Other Selected Trend Information
|Effective tax rate
|23.12
|%
|23.17
|%
|27.97
|%
|21.89
|%
|23.74
|%
|Full time equivalent employees
|1,843
|1,888
|1,970
|1,965
|1,966
|Loans Held to Maturity
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|3,541,239
|$
|3,545,051
|$
|3,652,047
|$
|3,591,809
|$
|3,590,680
|Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")
|1,864
|2,172
|2,777
|3,750
|4,139
|Owner occupied commercial real estate
|2,555,964
|2,545,033
|2,638,175
|2,429,659
|2,398,698
|Commercial and business lending
|6,099,067
|6,092,256
|6,292,999
|6,025,218
|5,993,517
|Non-owner occupied commercial real estate
|2,434,258
|2,495,068
|2,553,711
|2,656,358
|2,530,736
|Real estate construction
|1,082,726
|1,041,583
|1,011,716
|1,029,554
|1,013,134
|Commercial real estate lending
|3,516,984
|3,536,651
|3,565,427
|3,685,912
|3,543,870
|Total commercial lending
|9,616,051
|9,628,907
|9,858,426
|9,711,130
|9,537,387
|Agricultural and agricultural real estate
|802,958
|809,876
|919,184
|842,116
|839,817
|Residential mortgage
|733,401
|756,021
|797,829
|813,803
|828,437
|Consumer
|455,899
|449,837
|493,206
|505,387
|512,333
|Total loans held to maturity
|$
|11,608,309
|$
|11,644,641
|$
|12,068,645
|$
|11,872,436
|$
|11,717,974
|Total unfunded loan commitments
|$
|4,381,565
|$
|4,537,718
|$
|4,625,768
|$
|4,813,798
|$
|4,905,147
|Deposits
|Demand-customer
|$
|4,244,169
|$
|4,264,390
|$
|4,500,304
|$
|4,792,813
|$
|4,897,858
|Savings-customer
|8,151,794
|8,269,956
|8,411,240
|8,190,430
|8,149,596
|Savings-wholesale and institutional
|318,622
|399,265
|394,357
|564,481
|623,000
|Total savings
|8,470,416
|8,669,221
|8,805,597
|8,754,911
|8,772,596
|Time-customer
|1,737,723
|1,734,971
|1,944,884
|1,814,335
|1,597,849
|Time-wholesale
|504,282
|633,584
|950,929
|1,738,934
|2,395,240
|Total time
|2,242,005
|2,368,555
|2,895,813
|3,553,269
|3,993,089
|Total deposits
|$
|14,956,590
|$
|15,302,166
|$
|16,201,714
|$
|17,100,993
|$
|17,663,543
|Total customer deposits
|$
|14,133,686
|$
|14,269,317
|$
|14,856,428
|$
|14,797,578
|$
|14,645,303
|Total wholesale and institutional deposits
|822,904
|1,032,849
|1,345,286
|2,303,415
|3,018,240
|Total deposits
|$
|14,956,590
|$
|15,302,166
|$
|16,201,714
|$
|17,100,993
|$
|17,663,543
|(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
|(2) June 30, 2024 calculation is preliminary.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|As of and for the Quarter Ended
|6/30/2024
|3/31/2024
|12/31/2023
|9/30/2023
|6/30/2023
|Allowance for Credit Losses-Loans
|Balance, beginning of period
|$
|123,934
|$
|122,566
|$
|110,208
|$
|111,198
|$
|112,707
|Provision for credit losses
|9,737
|3,668
|12,750
|2,672
|7,829
|Charge-offs
|(7,388
|)
|(4,093
|)
|(3,886
|)
|(3,964
|)
|(9,613
|)
|Recoveries
|578
|1,793
|3,494
|302
|275
|Balance, end of period
|$
|126,861
|$
|123,934
|$
|122,566
|$
|110,208
|$
|111,198
|Allowance for Unfunded Commitments
|Balance, beginning of period
|$
|13,786
|$
|16,468
|$
|17,480
|$
|18,636
|$
|21,086
|Provision for credit losses
|(729
|)
|(2,682
|)
|(1,012
|)
|(1,156
|)
|(2,450
|)
|Balance, end of period
|$
|13,057
|$
|13,786
|$
|16,468
|$
|17,480
|$
|18,636
|Allowance for lending related credit losses
|$
|139,918
|$
|137,720
|$
|139,034
|$
|127,688
|$
|129,834
|Provision for Credit Losses
|Provision for credit losses-loans
|$
|9,737
|$
|3,668
|$
|12,750
|$
|2,672
|$
|7,829
|Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
|(729
|)
|(2,682
|)
|(1,012
|)
|(1,156
|)
|(2,450
|)
|Total provision (benefit) for credit losses
|$
|9,008
|$
|986
|$
|11,738
|$
|1,516
|$
|5,379
|Asset Quality
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|103,123
|$
|94,800
|$
|95,426
|$
|51,304
|$
|61,956
|Loans past due ninety days or more
|663
|611
|2,507
|511
|1,459
|Other real estate owned
|7,533
|2,590
|12,548
|14,362
|2,677
|Other repossessed assets
|—
|—
|—
|1
|5
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|111,319
|$
|98,001
|$
|110,481
|$
|66,178
|$
|66,097
|Nonperforming Assets Activity
|Balance, beginning of period
|$
|98,001
|$
|110,481
|$
|66,178
|$
|66,097
|$
|65,702
|Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries
|(6,810
|)
|(2,300
|)
|(392
|)
|(3,662
|)
|(9,338
|)
|New nonperforming loans
|48,346
|5,470
|61,193
|19,295
|19,805
|Reduction of nonperforming loans(1)
|(28,050
|)
|(5,692
|)
|(14,278
|)
|(14,691
|)
|(5,253
|)
|OREO/Repossessed assets sales proceeds
|(168
|)
|(9,958
|)
|(2,220
|)
|(861
|)
|(4,819
|)
|Balance, end of period
|$
|111,319
|$
|98,001
|$
|110,481
|$
|66,178
|$
|66,097
|Asset Quality Ratios
|Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.89
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.81
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.54
|%
|Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.59
|0.51
|0.57
|0.33
|0.33
|Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
|0.23
|0.08
|0.01
|0.12
|0.32
|Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans
|1.09
|1.06
|1.02
|0.93
|0.95
|Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans
|1.21
|1.18
|1.15
|1.08
|1.11
|Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans
|122.23
|129.89
|125.15
|212.70
|175.35
|Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans
|0.25
|0.31
|0.09
|0.12
|0.12
|(1) Includes principal reductions, transfers to performing status and transfers to OREO.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
|For the Quarter Ended
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Earning Assets
|Securities:
|Taxable
|$
|4,490,407
|$
|47,381
|4.24
|%
|$
|4,665,196
|$
|47,014
|4.05
|%
|$
|5,962,207
|$
|58,172
|3.91
|%
|Nontaxable(1)
|759,234
|7,383
|3.91
|778,632
|7,383
|3.81
|895,458
|7,896
|3.54
|Total securities
|5,249,641
|54,764
|4.20
|5,443,828
|54,397
|4.02
|6,857,665
|66,068
|3.86
|Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments
|194,824
|3,045
|6.29
|253,189
|3,006
|4.78
|153,622
|2,051
|5.36
|Federal funds sold
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Loans:(2)
|Commercial and industrial(1)
|3,638,004
|69,469
|7.68
|3,642,588
|66,985
|7.40
|3,565,449
|56,644
|6.37
|PPP loans
|2,242
|7
|1.26
|2,587
|8
|1.24
|6,302
|24
|1.53
|Owner occupied commercial real estate
|2,615,504
|37,028
|5.69
|2,609,773
|35,517
|5.47
|2,366,107
|28,031
|4.75
|Non-owner occupied commercial real estate
|2,519,346
|39,272
|6.27
|2,550,419
|39,849
|6.28
|2,462,098
|35,583
|5.80
|Real estate construction
|1,093,399
|21,770
|8.01
|1,061,843
|20,849
|7.90
|1,028,109
|18,528
|7.23
|Agricultural and agricultural real estate
|879,707
|13,390
|6.12
|878,621
|13,756
|6.30
|848,554
|12,256
|5.79
|Residential real estate
|776,821
|9,454
|4.89
|791,248
|10,135
|5.15
|840,741
|9,383
|4.48
|Consumer
|485,266
|9,421
|7.81
|484,851
|9,201
|7.63
|508,082
|9,068
|7.16
|Less: allowance for credit losses
|(123,319
|)
|—
|—
|(121,879
|)
|—
|—
|(113,177
|)
|—
|—
|Net loans
|11,886,970
|199,811
|6.76
|11,900,051
|196,300
|6.63
|11,512,265
|169,517
|5.91
|Total earning assets
|17,331,435
|257,620
|5.98
|%
|17,597,068
|253,703
|5.80
|%
|18,523,552
|237,636
|5.15
|%
|Nonearning Assets
|1,711,927
|1,699,570
|1,697,959
|Total Assets
|$
|19,043,362
|$
|19,296,638
|$
|20,221,511
|Interest-bearing Liabilities
|Savings
|$
|8,834,746
|$
|55,440
|2.52
|%
|$
|8,809,530
|$
|54,667
|2.50
|%
|$
|8,935,775
|$
|41,284
|1.85
|%
|Time deposits
|2,372,653
|25,059
|4.25
|2,782,195
|29,467
|4.26
|3,812,330
|40,691
|4.28
|Borrowings
|881,738
|10,825
|4.94
|643,525
|7,524
|4.70
|89,441
|848
|3.80
|Term debt
|372,820
|5,564
|6.00
|372,495
|5,849
|6.32
|372,248
|5,545
|5.97
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|12,461,957
|96,888
|3.13
|%
|12,607,745
|97,507
|3.11
|%
|13,209,794
|88,368
|2.68
|%
|Noninterest-bearing Liabilities
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|4,355,521
|4,450,677
|4,941,033
|Accrued interest and other liabilities
|251,943
|294,552
|232,966
|Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|4,607,464
|4,745,229
|5,173,999
|Stockholders' Equity
|1,973,941
|1,943,664
|1,837,718
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|19,043,362
|$
|19,296,638
|$
|20,221,511
|Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3)
|$
|160,732
|$
|156,196
|$
|149,268
|Net interest spread(1)
|2.85
|%
|2.69
|%
|2.47
|%
|Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) to total earning assets
|3.73
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.23
|%
|Interest-bearing liabilities to earning assets
|71.90
|%
|71.65
|%
|71.31
|%
|(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
|(2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding.
|(3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Earning Assets
|Securities:
|Taxable
|$
|4,577,802
|$
|94,395
|4.14
|%
|$
|6,029,175
|$
|114,148
|3.82
|%
|Nontaxable(1)
|768,933
|14,766
|3.85
|908,992
|15,704
|3.48
|Total securities
|5,346,735
|109,161
|4.11
|6,938,167
|129,852
|2.50
|Interest on deposits with other banks and other short-term investments
|224,007
|6,051
|5.42
|129,645
|3,182
|4.95
|Federal funds sold
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Loans:(2)
|Commercial and industrial(1)
|3,640,298
|136,454
|7.54
|3,512,807
|106,551
|6.12
|PPP loans
|2,415
|14
|1.17
|8,126
|50
|1.24
|Owner occupied commercial real estate
|2,612,638
|72,545
|5.58
|2,327,702
|54,800
|4.75
|Non-owner occupied commercial real estate
|2,534,882
|79,121
|6.28
|2,397,004
|66,332
|5.58
|Real estate construction
|1,077,621
|42,619
|7.95
|1,063,372
|36,659
|6.95
|Agricultural and agricultural real estate
|879,164
|27,146
|6.21
|842,136
|23,609
|5.65
|Residential mortgage
|784,034
|19,589
|5.02
|846,618
|18,656
|4.44
|Consumer
|485,058
|18,622
|7.72
|504,678
|17,310
|6.92
|Less: allowance for credit losses-loans
|(122,599
|)
|—
|—
|(111,793
|)
|—
|—
|Net loans
|11,893,511
|396,110
|6.70
|11,390,650
|323,967
|5.74
|Total earning assets
|17,464,253
|511,322
|5.89
|%
|18,458,462
|457,001
|4.99
|%
|Nonearning Assets
|1,705,749
|1,711,582
|Total Assets
|$
|19,170,002
|$
|20,170,044
|Interest-bearing Liabilities
|Savings
|$
|8,822,138
|$
|110,107
|2.51
|%
|$
|9,330,939
|$
|79,177
|1.71
|%
|Time deposits
|2,577,424
|54,526
|4.25
|3,038,985
|59,696
|3.96
|Borrowings
|762,632
|18,349
|4.84
|155,738
|3,270
|4.23
|Term debt
|372,658
|11,413
|6.16
|372,085
|10,991
|5.96
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|12,534,852
|194,395
|3.12
|%
|12,897,747
|153,134
|2.39
|%
|Noninterest-bearing Liabilities
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|4,403,099
|5,228,085
|Accrued interest and other liabilities
|273,248
|241,874
|Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|4,676,347
|5,469,959
|Stockholders' Equity
|1,958,803
|1,802,338
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|19,170,002
|$
|20,170,044
|Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3)
|$
|316,927
|$
|303,867
|Net interest spread(1)
|2.77
|%
|2.60
|%
|Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) to total earning assets
|3.65
|%
|3.32
|%
|Interest-bearing liabilities to earning assets
|71.77
|%
|69.87
|%
|(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
|(2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding.
|(3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
|For the Quarter Ended
|6/30/2024
|3/31/2024
|12/31/2023
|9/30/2023
|6/30/2023
|Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)
|Earnings available to common stockholders (GAAP)
|$
|37,730
|$
|49,694
|$
|(72,375
|)
|$
|46,078
|$
|47,404
|Plus core deposit intangibles amortization, net of tax(2)
|1,081
|1,131
|1,229
|1,240
|1,309
|Earnings available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)
|$
|38,811
|$
|50,825
|$
|(71,146
|)
|$
|47,318
|$
|48,713
|Average common equity (GAAP)
|$
|1,863,236
|$
|1,832,959
|$
|1,729,086
|$
|1,746,818
|$
|1,727,013
|Less average goodwill
|576,005
|576,005
|576,005
|576,005
|576,005
|Less average core deposit intangibles, net
|16,185
|17,641
|19,193
|20,821
|22,481
|Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,271,046
|$
|1,239,313
|$
|1,133,888
|$
|1,149,992
|$
|1,128,527
|Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)
|8.14
|%
|10.90
|%
|(16.61
|)%
|10.47
|%
|11.01
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|12.28
|%
|16.49
|%
|(24.89
|)%
|16.32
|%
|17.31
|%
|Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)
|Net Interest Income (GAAP)
|$
|158,741
|$
|154,215
|$
|156,137
|$
|145,756
|$
|147,132
|Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1)
|1,991
|1,981
|2,058
|2,152
|2,136
|Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)
|$
|160,732
|$
|156,196
|$
|158,195
|$
|147,908
|$
|149,268
|Average earning assets
|$
|17,331,435
|$
|17,597,068
|$
|17,853,957
|$
|18,439,010
|$
|18,523,552
|Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)
|3.68
|%
|3.52
|%
|3.47
|%
|3.14
|%
|3.19
|%
|Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)
|3.73
|3.57
|3.52
|3.18
|3.23
|Net purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|0.03
|Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)
|Common equity (GAAP)
|$
|1,917,145
|$
|1,868,128
|$
|1,822,412
|$
|1,714,825
|$
|1,748,285
|Less goodwill
|576,005
|576,005
|576,005
|576,005
|576,005
|Less core deposit intangibles, net
|15,501
|16,923
|18,415
|20,026
|21,651
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,325,639
|$
|1,275,200
|$
|1,227,992
|$
|1,118,794
|$
|1,150,629
|Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock
|42,852,180
|42,783,670
|42,688,008
|42,656,303
|42,644,544
|Common equity (book value) per share (GAAP)
|$
|44.74
|$
|43.66
|$
|42.69
|$
|40.20
|$
|41.00
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|$
|30.94
|$
|29.81
|$
|28.77
|$
|26.23
|$
|26.98
|Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,325,639
|$
|1,275,200
|$
|1,227,992
|$
|1,118,794
|$
|1,150,629
|Total assets (GAAP)
|$
|18,812,670
|$
|19,132,827
|$
|19,411,707
|$
|20,129,793
|$
|20,224,716
|Less goodwill
|576,005
|576,005
|576,005
|576,005
|576,005
|Less core deposit intangibles, net
|15,501
|16,923
|18,415
|20,026
|21,651
|Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|18,221,164
|$
|18,539,899
|$
|18,817,287
|$
|19,533,762
|$
|19,627,060
|Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)
|7.28
|%
|6.88
|%
|6.53
|%
|5.73
|%
|5.86
|%
|(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
|(2) Tax effect is calculated based on the respective periods’ year-to-date effective tax rate excluding the impact of discrete items.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|For the Quarter Ended
|6/30/2024
|3/31/2024
|12/31/2023
|9/30/2023
|6/30/2023
|Reconciliation of Adjusted Efficiency Ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|158,741
|$
|154,215
|$
|156,137
|$
|145,756
|$
|147,132
|Tax-equivalent adjustment(1)
|1,991