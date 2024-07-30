AMC Networks General Counsel Jamie Gallagher to Retire at Year End

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks, Inc. [NASDAQ: AMCX] announced today that Jamie Gallagher, the company’s long-time General Counsel and EVP, will retire at the end of the year. Following more than 16 years of service, Gallagher will step down from his role, concluding a distinguished career marked by invaluable contributions to the company.



Throughout his tenure, Gallagher has been a cornerstone of the AMC Networks leadership team, guiding the company through significant chapters in its evolution, including taking the company public in 2011; creating AMC Studios, the in-house studio behind the company’s many celebrated series and franchises; and establishing the company’s targeted streaming portfolio, led by its flagship streaming service AMC+. He has played a crucial role managing complex legal matters and corporate transactions all while safeguarding the company’s legal and ethical standards.

“We are deeply grateful for Jamie’s exceptional leadership and contributions to AMC Networks,” said Kristin Dolan, AMC Networks CEO. “He’s been instrumental in helping guide our business through many milestones, as we’ve navigated a dynamic and ever-changing media landscape. I’ll miss his wisdom, good counsel and encyclopedic knowledge derived from his ardent love of books. We wish him all the best as he begins this new chapter.”

“Working at AMC Networks has been an honor and a privilege and the greatest professional experience of my life,” said Gallagher. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with so many creative and wonderful people and I will miss the friendship and camaraderie that has always made AMC Networks a very special place. I’m particularly grateful to my superb legal team for their commitment, their excellence, and their support. AMC Networks will always be in my heart, and I wish the company continued great success into the future.”

The company has initiated a search for a successor and will provide updates as appropriate.

