Kadant Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

| Source: Kadant Inc Kadant Inc

WESTFORD, Mass., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased 12% to a record $275 million
  • Gross margin was 44.4%
  • Operating cash flow increased 25% to $28 million
  • Free cash flow increased 69% to $23 million
  • Net income increased 5% to $31 million
  • GAAP EPS increased 5% to $2.66
  • Adjusted EPS increased 11% to a record $2.81
  • Adjusted EBITDA was a record $62 million and represented a record 22.5% of revenue
  • Bookings increased 17% to $252 million

Note: Percent changes above are based on comparison to the prior year period. All references to earnings per share (EPS) are to our EPS as calculated on a diluted basis. Free cash flow, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and changes in organic revenue are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items as detailed later in this press release under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Management Commentary
“We had another well-executed quarter with record revenue, record adjusted EBITDA, and record adjusted EPS performance,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant Inc. “Record aftermarket demand combined with strong capital business helped to deliver these outstanding results.

“The acquisitions we made in the first half of the year are progressing well and contributed to our record revenue performance. Solid execution on our strategic growth initiatives continue to create value for our stakeholders.”

Second Quarter 2024 Compared to 2023
Revenue increased 12 percent to a record $274.8 million compared to $245.1 million in 2023. Organic revenue increased two percent, which excludes an 11 percent increase from acquisitions and a one percent decrease from the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation. Gross margin was 44.4 percent compared to 43.5 percent in 2023.

Net income was $31.3 million, increasing five percent compared to $29.7 million in 2023. GAAP EPS increased five percent to $2.66 compared to $2.54 in 2023. Adjusted EPS increased 11 percent to a record $2.81 compared to $2.54 in 2023. Adjusted EPS in 2024 excludes $0.15 of acquisition-related costs. Adjusted EBITDA increased 20 percent to a record $61.8 million and represented a record 22.5 percent of revenue compared to $51.6 million and 21.0 percent of revenue in the prior year. Operating cash flow increased 25 percent to $28.1 million compared to $22.5 million in 2023. Free cash flow increased 69 percent to $23.1 million compared to $13.7 million in 2023.

Bookings increased 17 percent to $251.7 million compared to $215.2 million in 2023. Organic bookings increased five percent, which excludes a 13 percent increase from acquisitions and a one percent decrease from the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation.

Summary and Outlook
“With our excellent start to the year and ability to generate strong cash flows, we are well positioned to capitalize on new opportunities that may emerge in the second half of 2024,” Mr. Powell continued. “We expect industrial demand in the second half of the year to be similar to the first half of the year, despite persistent economic headwinds in certain regions. We are raising the low end of our revenue and adjusted EPS guidance for the full year and now expect revenue of $1.045 to $1.065 billion in 2024, revised from our previous guidance of $1.040 to $1.065 billion. Our adjusted EPS guidance for 2024 is now $9.80 to $10.05, revised from our previous guidance of $9.75 to $10.05. The 2024 adjusted EPS guidance excludes $0.60 of acquisition-related costs, revised from $0.36 of acquisition-related costs in our previous guidance. We now expect GAAP EPS of $9.20 to $9.45 in 2024, revised from our previous GAAP EPS guidance of $9.39 to $9.69. For the third quarter of 2024, we expect revenue of $257 to $269 million, GAAP EPS of $2.27 to $2.39 and, after excluding $0.09 of acquisition-related costs, adjusted EPS of $2.36 to $2.48.”

Conference Call
Kadant will hold a webcast with a slide presentation for investors on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. eastern time to discuss its second quarter financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen to the call live and view the webcast, go to the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.kadant.com. Participants interested in joining the call’s live question and answer session are required to register by clicking here or selecting the Q&A link on our website to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast presentation will be available on our website through August 30, 2024.

Prior to the call, our earnings release and the slides used in the webcast presentation will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available at www.sec.gov. After the webcast, Kadant will post its updated general investor presentation incorporating the second quarter results on its website at www.kadant.com under the “Investors” section.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including increases or decreases in revenue excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation (organic revenue), adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow.

We use organic revenue to understand our trends and to forecast and evaluate our financial performance and compare revenue to prior periods. Organic revenue excludes revenue from acquisitions for the four quarterly reporting periods following the date of the acquisition and the effect of foreign currency translation. Revenue in the second quarter of 2024 included $27.4 million from acquisitions and an unfavorable foreign currency translation effect of $2.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2023. Revenue in the first six months of 2024 included $51.8 million from acquisitions and an unfavorable foreign currency translation effect of $1.5 million compared to the first six months of 2023. Our other non-GAAP financial measures exclude amortization expense related to acquired profit in inventory and backlog, acquisition costs, and other income or expense, as indicated. Collectively, these items are excluded as they are not indicative of our core operating results and are not comparable to other periods, which have differing levels of incremental costs, expenditures or income, or none at all. Additionally, we use free cash flow in order to provide insight on our ability to generate cash for acquisitions and debt repayments, as well as for other investing and financing activities.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results, or future outlook. We believe that the inclusion of such measures helps investors gain an understanding of our underlying operating performance and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by us in our financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes. We also believe this information is responsive to investors' requests and gives them an additional measure of our performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for the results of operations or cash flows prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release have limitations associated with their use as compared to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, in that they may be different from, and therefore not comparable to, similar measures used by other companies.

Second Quarter

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

  • Pre-tax amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $1.2 million in 2024.
  • Pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.9 million in 2024.
  • Pre-tax indemnification asset provision of $0.1 million in 2024 and pre-tax indemnification asset reversal of $0.2 million in 2023.
  • Pre-tax relocation costs of $0.1 million in 2023.

Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude:

  • After-tax amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $0.9 million ($1.2 million net of tax of $0.3 million) in 2024.
  • After-tax acquisition costs of $0.8 million ($0.9 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2024.
  • After-tax relocation costs of $0.1 million in 2023.

Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

  • Capital expenditures of $5.0 million in 2024 and $8.8 million in 2023.

First Six Months

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

  • Pre-tax amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $4.4 million in 2024.
  • Pre-tax acquisition costs of $2.1 million in 2024.
  • Pre-tax indemnification asset reversals of $0.2 million in 2023.
  • Pre-tax relocation costs of $0.1 million in 2023.

Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude:

  • After-tax amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $3.3 million ($4.4 million net of tax of $1.1 million) in 2024.
  • After-tax acquisition costs of $1.7 million ($2.1 million net of tax of $0.4 million) in 2024.
  • After-tax relocation costs of $0.1 million in 2023.

Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

  • Capital expenditures of $11.2 million in 2024 and $13.2 million in 2023.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release.

Financial Highlights (unaudited)       
(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)  
          
   Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
Consolidated Statement of IncomeJune 29,
2024		 July 1,
2023		 June 29,
2024		 July 1,
2023
Revenue$274,765  $245,053  $523,740  $474,811 
Costs and Operating Expenses:       
 Cost of revenue 152,878   138,503   290,891   266,215 
 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 70,004   59,990   140,309   118,552 
 Research and development expenses 3,482   3,408   7,212   6,778 
 Other costs    74      74 
   226,364   201,975   438,412   391,619 
Operating Income 48,401   43,078   85,328   83,192 
Interest Income 368   316   979   615 
Interest Expense (5,201)  (2,245)  (9,870)  (4,615)
Other Expense, Net (2)  (21)  (32)  (42)
Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 43,566   41,128   76,405   79,150 
Provision for Income Taxes 11,992   11,182   19,846   20,945 
Net Income 31,574   29,946   56,559   58,205 
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (283)  (212)  (579)  (396)
Net Income Attributable to Kadant$31,291  $29,734  $55,980  $57,809 
          
Earnings per Share Attributable to Kadant:       
  Basic$2.66  $2.54  $4.77  $4.94 
  Diluted$2.66  $2.54  $4.76  $4.94 
          
Weighted Average Shares:       
  Basic 11,743   11,704   11,734   11,693 
  Diluted 11,766   11,723   11,755   11,709 
          


   Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)June 29,
2024		 June 29,
2024		 July 1,
2023		 July 1,
2023
Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported $31,291 $2.66 $29,734 $2.54
Adjustments, Net of Tax:        
 Acquired Profit in Inventory and Backlog Amortization  929  0.08    
 Acquisition Costs  798  0.07    
 Other Costs      56  
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) $33,018 $2.81 $29,790 $2.54
          
          
   Six Months Ended Six Months Ended
   June 29,
2024		 June 29,
2024		 July 1,
2023		 July 1,
2023
Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported $55,980 $4.76 $57,809 $4.94
Adjustments, Net of Tax:        
 Acquired Profit in Inventory and Backlog Amortization  3,298  0.28    
 Acquisition Costs  1,728  0.15    
 Other Costs      56  
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) $61,006 $5.19 $57,865 $4.94


 Three Months Ended    Increase
(Decrease)
Excluding		 
Revenue by Segment June 29,
2024		 July 1,
2023		 Increase
(Decrease)		  Acquisitions
and FX (a,b)		 
Flow Control$92,290  $95,729  $(3,439) $(4,201)
Industrial Processing 114,753   89,967   24,786   11,407 
Material Handling 67,722   59,357   8,365   (2,560)
 $274,765  $245,053  $29,712  $4,646 
        
Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue 63%  62%    
        
 Six Months Ended Increase
(Decrease)
  Increase
(Decrease)
Excluding		 
 June 29,
2024		 July 1,
2023		   Acquisitions
and FX (a,b)		 
Flow Control$178,972  $185,250  $(6,278) $(7,774)
Industrial Processing 220,614   173,509   47,105   17,232 
Material Handling 124,154   116,052   8,102   (10,786)
 $523,740  $474,811  $48,929  $(1,328)
        
Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue 66%  64%    
        
 Three Months Ended Increase
 Increase
Excluding
Acquisitions
and FX (b)
Bookings by SegmentJune 29,
2024		 July 1,
2023		  
Flow Control$94,098  $88,301  $5,797  $4,343 
Industrial Processing 96,714   79,291   17,423   4,171 
Material Handling 60,910   47,635   13,275   2,683 
 $251,722  $215,227  $36,495  $11,197 
        
Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings 71%  69%    
        
 Six Months Ended 

Increase
(Decrease)
 Decrease
Excluding
Acquisitions
and FX (b)
 June 29,
2024		 July 1,
2023		  
Flow Control$188,768  $192,857  $(4,089) $(6,138)
Industrial Processing 186,591   175,565   11,026   (17,730)
Material Handling 124,793   121,324   3,469   (15,235)
 $500,152  $489,746  $10,406  $(39,103)
        
Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings 70%  64%    


   Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
Additional Segment InformationJune 29,
2024		 July 1,
2023		 June 29,
2024		 July 1,
2023
Gross Margin:       
  Flow Control 53.0%  51.4%  53.4%  52.3%
  Industrial Processing 41.3%  39.5%  41.5%  40.0%
  Material Handling 37.8%  36.8%  36.8%  36.4%
  Consolidated 44.4%  43.5%  44.5%  43.9%
          
Operating Income:       
  Flow Control$23,530  $25,821  $45,240  $50,010 
  Industrial Processing 24,092   16,978   44,091   32,945 
  Material Handling 11,188   10,374   16,729   19,661 
  Corporate (10,409)  (10,095)  (20,732)  (19,424)
   $48,401  $43,078  $85,328  $83,192 
          
Adjusted Operating Income (a,c):       
  Flow Control$24,563  $25,821  $46,475  $50,010 
  Industrial Processing 24,443   17,052   46,237   33,019 
  Material Handling 11,902   10,551   19,790   19,838 
  Corporate (10,409)  (10,095)  (20,732)  (19,424)
   $50,499  $43,329  $91,770  $83,443 
          
Capital Expenditures:       
  Flow Control$1,961  $1,290  $3,835  $2,694 
  Industrial Processing 1,851   6,129   4,734   8,708 
  Material Handling 1,157   1,358   2,663   1,820 
  Corporate 5      13   24 
   $4,974  $8,777  $11,245  $13,246 
          
   Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
Cash Flow and Other DataJune 29,
2024		 July 1,
2023		 June 29,
2024		 July 1,
2023
Operating Cash Flow$28,066  $22,478  $50,897  $59,344 
Capital Expenditures (4,974)  (8,777)  (11,245)  (13,246)
Free Cash Flow (a)$23,092  $13,701  $39,652  $46,098 
          
Depreciation and Amortization Expense$11,991  $8,237  $23,730  $16,683 


Balance Sheet DataJune 29,
2024		 December 30,
2023
Assets   
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash$75,178 $106,453
Accounts Receivable, net 149,689  133,929
Inventories 173,513  152,677
Contract Assets 15,144  8,366
Property, Plant, and Equipment, net 174,182  140,504
Intangible Assets 289,695  159,286
Goodwill 478,035  392,084
Other Assets 100,596  82,366
  $1,456,032 $1,175,665
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Accounts Payable$54,415 $42,104
Debt Obligations 343,314  109,086
Other Borrowings 1,954  1,789
Other Liabilities 237,963  246,446
 Total Liabilities 637,646  399,425
 Stockholders' Equity 818,386  776,240
  $1,456,032 $1,175,665


 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (a) June 29,
2024		 July 1,
2023		 June 29,
2024		 July 1,
2023
Consolidated       
  Net Income Attributable to Kadant$31,291  $29,734  $55,980  $57,809 
  Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 283   212   579   396 
  Provision for Income Taxes 11,992   11,182   19,846   20,945 
  Interest Expense, Net 4,833   1,929   8,891   4,000 
  Other Expense, Net 2   21   32   42 
  Operating Income 48,401   43,078   85,328   83,192 
  Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d) 529      2,860    
  Acquired Backlog Amortization (e) 695      1,494    
  Acquisition Costs 940      2,064    
  Indemnification Asset (Provision) Reversal, Net (f) (66)  177   24   177 
  Other Costs    74      74 
  Adjusted Operating Income (a) 50,499   43,329   91,770   83,443 
  Depreciation and Amortization 11,296   8,237   22,236   16,683 
  Adjusted EBITDA (a)$61,795  $51,566  $114,006  $100,126 
  Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g) 22.5%  21.0%  21.8%  21.1%
          
Flow Control       
  Operating Income$23,530  $25,821  $45,240  $50,010 
  Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d) 235      235    
  Acquired Backlog Amortization (e) 253      253    
  Acquisition Costs 566      566    
  Indemnification Asset (Provision) Reversal, Net (f) (21)     181    
  Adjusted Operating Income (a) 24,563   25,821   46,475   50,010 
  Depreciation and Amortization 2,359   2,229   4,580   4,508 
  Adjusted EBITDA (a)$26,922  $28,050  $51,055  $54,518 
  Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g) 29.2%  29.3%  28.5%  29.4%
          
Industrial Processing       
  Operating Income$24,092  $16,978  $44,091  $32,945 
  Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d) 294      1,585    
  Acquisition Costs 89      688    
  Indemnification Asset Provision (f) (32)     (127)   
  Other Costs    74      74 
  Adjusted Operating Income (a) 24,443   17,052   46,237   33,019 
  Depreciation and Amortization 5,095   2,945   10,254   5,917 
  Adjusted EBITDA (a)$29,538  $19,997  $56,491  $38,936 
  Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g) 25.7%  22.2%  25.6%  22.4%
          
Material Handling       
  Operating Income$11,188  $10,374  $16,729  $19,661 
  Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d)       1,040    
  Acquired Backlog Amortization (e) 442      1,241    
  Acquisition Costs 285      810    
  Indemnification Asset (Provision) Reversal, Net (f) (13)  177   (30)  177 
  Adjusted Operating Income (a) 11,902   10,551   19,790   19,838 
  Depreciation and Amortization 3,830   3,044   7,378   6,220 
  Adjusted EBITDA (a)$15,732  $13,595  $27,168  $26,058 
  Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g) 23.2%  22.9%  21.9%  22.5%
          
Corporate       
  Operating Loss$(10,409) $(10,095) $(20,732) $(19,424)
  Depreciation and Amortization 12   19   24   38 
  EBITDA (a)$(10,397) $(10,076) $(20,708) $(19,386)
          
(a)Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.
          
(b)Represents the increase (decrease) resulting from the exclusion of acquisitions and from the conversion of current period amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of the prior period compared to the U.S. dollar amount reported in the prior period.
          
(c)See reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure under "Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation."
          
(d)Represents amortization expense within cost of revenue associated with acquired profit in inventory.
          
(e)Represents intangible amortization expense associated with acquired backlog.
          
(f)Represents the provision for or reversal of indemnification assets related to the establishment or release of tax reserves associated with uncertain tax positions.
          
(g)Calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue in each period.
          

About Kadant
Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing. The Company’s products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,500 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our future financial and operating performance, demand for our products, and economic and industry outlook. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kadant’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include risks and uncertainties relating to adverse changes in global and local economic conditions; the variability and difficulty in accurately predicting revenues from large capital equipment and systems projects; our acquisition strategy; levels of residential construction activity; reductions by our wood processing customers of their capital spending or production of oriented strand board; changes to the global timber supply; development and use of digital media; cyclical economic conditions affecting the global mining industry; demand for coal, including economic and environmental risks associated with coal; failure of our information systems or breaches of data security and cybertheft; implementation of our internal growth strategy; supply chain constraints, inflationary pressure, price increases and shortages in raw materials; competition; changes to tax laws and regulations; our ability to successfully manage our manufacturing operations; disruption in production; future restructurings; loss of key personnel and effective succession planning; protection of intellectual property; climate change; adequacy of our insurance coverage; global operations; policies of the Chinese government; the variability and uncertainties in sales of capital equipment in China; currency fluctuations; changes to government regulations and policies around the world; compliance with government regulations and policies and compliance with laws; environmental laws and regulations; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations impacting the mining industry; our debt obligations; restrictions in our credit agreement and note purchase agreement; soundness of financial institutions; fluctuations in our share price; and anti-takeover provisions.

Contacts
Investor Contact Information:
Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000
IR@kadant.com 
or
Media Contact Information:
Wes Martz, 269-278-1715
media@kadant.com 


Related Links