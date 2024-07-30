CPS Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings

Revenues of $95.9 million compared to $84.9 million in the prior year period

Pretax income of $6.7 million

Net income of $4.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted share

New contract purchases of $431.9 million, compared to $318.4 million in the prior year period

LAS VEGAS, NV, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced earnings of $4.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024. This compares to a net income of $14.0 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were $95.9 million, an increase of $11.0 million, or 13.0%, compared to $84.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $89.2 million compared to $66.3 million for the 2023 period. A reversal of provision for credit loss expense reduced operating expenses by $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $9.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. Pretax income for the second quarter of 2024 was $6.7 million compared to pretax income of $18.6 million in the second quarter of 2023.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024 total revenues were $187.6 million compared to $168.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of approximately $19.7 million, or 11.7%. Total operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were $174.4 million, compared to $130.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. A reversal of provision for credit loss expense reduced operating expenses in the first six months of 2024 and 2023, by $3.6 million and $18.7 million, respectively. Pretax income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $13.2 million, compared to $37.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $9.3 million compared to $27.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

During the second quarter of 2024, CPS purchased $431.9 million of new contracts compared to $346.3 million during the first quarter of 2024 and $318.4 million during the second quarter of 2023. The Company's receivables totaled $3.173 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase from $3.021 billion as of March 31, 2024 and an increase from $2.910 billion as of June 30, 2023.

Annualized net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2024 were 7.26% of the average portfolio as compared to 6.29% for the second quarter of 2023. Delinquencies greater than 30 days (including repossession inventory) were 13.29% of the total portfolio as of June 30, 2024, as compared to 11.72% as of June 30, 2023.

"During our second quarter, origination volumes outpaced last year’s second quarter by 36%, leading to the closing of our largest securitization in company history,” said Charles E. Bradley Jr., Chief Executive Officer. "We remain focused on controlled growth and improving operating efficiency."

Conference Call

CPS originally announced on July 29, 2024, that it will hold a conference call on July 31, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2024 operating results. A modification has now been made to the start time. The call will now start at 3:00 p.m. ET. No other changes to the call were made.

Those wishing to participate can pre-register for the conference call at the following link https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5a2c5e2c2a8946a5896de7685ccf8ea1. Registered participants will receive an email containing conference call details for dial-in options. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the schedule start time. A replay will be available beginning two hours after conclusion of the call for 12 months via the Company’s website at https://ir.consumerportfolio.com/investor-relations.

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include the Company's recorded figures representing allowances for remaining expected lifetime credit losses, its estimates of fair value (most significantly for its receivables accounted for at fair value), its provision for credit losses, its entries offsetting the preceding, and figures derived from any of the preceding. In each case, such figures are forward-looking statements because they are dependent on the Company’s estimates of losses to be incurred in the future. The accuracy of such estimates may be adversely affected by various factors, which include the following: possible increased delinquencies; repossessions and losses on retail installment contracts; incorrect prepayment speed and/or discount rate assumptions; possible unavailability of qualified personnel, which could adversely affect the Company’s ability to service its portfolio; possible increases in the rate of consumer bankruptcy filings, which could adversely affect the Company’s rights to collect payments from its portfolio; other changes in government regulations affecting consumer credit; possible declines in the market price for used vehicles, which could adversely affect the Company’s realization upon repossessed vehicles; and economic conditions in geographic areas in which the Company's business is concentrated. Any or all of such factors also may affect the Company’s future financial results, as to which there can be no assurance. Any implication that the results of the most recently completed quarter are indicative of future results is disclaimed, and the reader should draw no such inference. Factors such as those identified above in relation to losses to be incurred in the future may affect future performance.

Investor Relations Contact

Danny Bharwani, Chief Financial Officer

949-753-6811









Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Interest income $ 88,367 $ 82,637 $ 172,655 $ 162,699 Mark to finance receivables measured at fair value 5,500 - 10,500 - Other income 2,013 2,221 4,469 5,259 95,880 84,858 187,624 167,958 Expenses: Employee costs 23,725 21,147 48,141 43,180 General and administrative 13,260 11,783 27,013 23,180 Interest 46,710 35,706 88,678 68,465 Provision for credit losses (1,950 ) (9,700 ) (3,585 ) (18,700 ) Other expenses 7,463 7,318 14,148 14,798 89,208 66,254 174,395 130,923 Income before income taxes 6,672 18,604 13,229 37,035 Income tax expense 2,000 4,650 3,967 9,258 Net income $ 4,672 $ 13,954 $ 9,262 $ 27,777 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.67 $ 0.44 $ 1.35 Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.55 $ 0.38 $ 1.09 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 21,263 20,866 21,203 20,643 Diluted 24,263 25,373 24,433 25,384 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,752 $ 6,174 Restricted cash and equivalents 256,859 119,257 Finance receivables measured at fair value 2,960,375 2,722,662 Finance receivables 12,714 27,553 Allowance for finance credit losses (684 ) (2,869 ) Finance receivables, net 12,030 24,684 Deferred tax assets, net 2,418 3,736 Other assets 45,108 27,233 $ 3,286,542 $ 2,903,746 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 66,393 $ 62,544 Warehouse lines of credit 82,175 234,025 Residual interest financing 99,079 49,875 Securitization trust debt 2,736,225 2,265,446 Subordinated renewable notes 22,356 17,188 3,006,228 2,629,078 Shareholders' equity 280,314 274,668 $ 3,286,542 $ 2,903,746 Operating and Performance Data ($ in millions) At and for the At and for the Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Contracts purchased $ 431.88 $ 318.39 $ 778.19 $ 733.54 Contracts securitized $ 657.09 $ 369.86 957.71 732.73 Total portfolio balance (1) $ 3,173.28 $ 2,910.29 $ 3,173.28 $ 2,910.29 Average portfolio balance (1) $ 3,122.28 $ 2,903.99 3,058.05 2,880.29 Delinquencies (1) 31+ Days 10.87 % 10.25 % Repossession Inventory 2.42 % 1.47 % Total Delinquencies and Repo. Inventory 13.29 % 11.72 % Annualized Net Charge-offs as % of Average Portfolio (1) 7.26 % 6.29 % 7.55 % 5.75 % Recovery rates (1), (2) 30.9 % 43.7 % 32.1 % 42.8 %



